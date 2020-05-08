See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

April's unemployment rate was the worst on record for every major worker group — with 1 exception

11:04 a.m.
Vehicles lining up to receive unemployment applications
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Labor Department's shocking April jobs report showed the unemployment rate climb to the highest level since the Great Depression, reaching record highs for various worker groups — except for among black Americans.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday the unemployment rate in April soared to 14.7 percent, the worst level since the Great Depression. Breaking down the household survey data further, the Friday report showed that the unemployment rate reached 14.2 percent for whites, 14.5 percent for Asians, 16.7 percent for blacks, and 18.9 percent for Hispanics. It was also 13 percent for adult men, 15.5 percent for adult women, and 31.9 percent for teenagers.

"The rates for all of these groups, with the exception of blacks, represent record highs for their respective series," the report said.

The unemployment rate for black Americans previously reached 16.8 percent in March 2010 and a record of 21.2 percent in January 1983, CNN reports, and it's "always been double the rate for whites, even in 'good' times," The Associated Press' Aaron L. Morrison noted.

The New York Times also observed the numbers were particularly devastating because prior to the coronavirus pandemic, "employment gains among minorities, and black workers in particular, had been a major bright spot" in the U.S.' post-recession expansion, while FiveThirtyEight pointed to the record high unemployment rate for Hispanics, writing that this all highlights "a running theme of this pandemic: workers of color are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the economic havoc." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Pence's flight reportedly held up after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

12:22 p.m.

After one of President Trump's personal valets tested positive for COVID-19, a staffer for Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested positive as well.

Pence's flight to Iowa on Friday was held up for about an hour after a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reports. CNN has also confirmed the news, reporting that "the person who tested positive was not on the trip, but the concern was other people being in contact with the individual."

This comes after CNN reported on Thursday that a member of the U.S. Navy and a personal valet to Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Trump since tested negative. NBC News reports Trump was "lava level mad" at his staff after he found out about the valet testing positive, though Trump said he had "very little contact" with the person.

Trump and Pence are now being tested for COVID-19 every day, and the White House said Thursday that "every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president ... as well as any guests" are being tested daily as well. A staffer for Pence had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Brendan Morrow

disproportionate data
Edit

Washington, D.C.'s coronavirus data reveals overwhelming proportion of deaths among black residents

11:59 a.m.

Washington, D.C., has become yet another example of how coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black Americans.

More than 700,000 people live in the nation's capital, about 46 percent of them black and 42 percent of them white. And yet white residents of D.C. have only made up about 11 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the city, while black residents account for 79 percent, data released by the city on Thursday reveal.

When it comes to coronavirus testing, 47 percent of people in Washington, D.C., who've tested positive for the disease have been black, the data shows. That about matches the black population in the city, and yet only 16 percent of positive tests have come from white D.C. residents.

Washington, D.C. is still seemingly approaching its peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Nineteen deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, matching the city's highest one-day death count. A total of 304 people in D.C. have been reported dead of COVID-19, 241 of them black, the data shows. Kathryn Krawczyk

Today in History
Edit

Smallpox eradication anniversary offers glimmer of hope to world battling COVID-19

11:01 a.m.

Friday marked the 40th anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, an encouraging reminder of what can be achieved when the global health community unites behind a common cause.

For centuries, smallpox was a far deadlier disease than the novel coronavirus, killing three out of every 10 people that contracted it. Epidemiologists believe the virus killed as many as 300 and 500 million people in the 20th century alone, with the disease even traced as far back as to the body of Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses V, who died in 1157 BC.

"Ideologies and politics were set aside as the world united to fight a common threat," the World Health Organization wrote of the global vaccination campaign that launched in 1959 to eradicate smallpox. The disease was at last declared nonexistent outside of labs on May 8, 1980, and today remains the only human disease to be eradicated.

The WHO emphasized that scientists fighting COVID-19 today can learn from the smallpox campaigns. "When the [world] unites behind science and public health measures we can defeat diseases and protect lives and livelihoods," the organization said. Learn more about smallpox below. Jeva Lange

grab a box of tissues
Edit

Spike Lee will make you cry with his gorgeous tribute to an empty New York

10:23 a.m.

On Friday, director Spike Lee released a new short film called "New York, New York," which he described in an Instagram caption as being "a love letter" to the city's people. Shooting on Kodak Super 8 film, the Do the Right Thing filmmaker captures the city under quarantine, from its empty landmarks to its makeshift hospitals, flashing ambulances, and masked health care workers. The three-and-a-half minute video is set, appropriately, to Frank Sinatra's famous ode to the Big Apple, although the images give a whole new context to classic lines like, "I'll make a brand new start of it, in old New York."

Slate's film critic Dana Stevens called it perhaps the "best Spike Lee movie of the 21st century," and while that may be egregious Inside Man erasure, you can watch it below. Jeva Lange

you should've have
Edit

Trump: 'I learned a lot from Richard Nixon'

9:58 a.m.

There are certainly lessons to be learned from former President Richard Nixon. These probably aren't the right ones.

President Trump called in to his favorite morning show Fox & Friends on Friday, discussing the recent dismissal of charges against his short-lived National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. After repeatedly insulting his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump abruptly pivoted to say "I learned a lot from Richard Nixon," namely "don't fire people."

"Of course, there was one difference" between himself and Nixon, Trump said before spelling out two differences. "Number one, he may have been guilty, and number two, he had tapes all over the place. I wasn't guilty, I did nothing wrong, and there are no tapes. But I wish there were tapes in my case," Trump continued.

Of course, Trump didn't necessarily absorb that lesson from Nixon, seeing as he fired not only Flynn and Sessions but ousted dozens of other top officials throughout his tenure. Kathryn Krawczyk

jobs report
Edit

1.4 million health-care workers lost their jobs due to the pandemic last month

9:47 a.m.
Hospital workers in Seattle.
Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Friday's job report is difficult enough to wrap your head around, with a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April. But perhaps once of the most surprising details is that health care was one of the hardest-hit industries due to the pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that some 1.4 million health-care jobs were eliminated in April, lead by losses of dentists, physicians, and "offices of other health care practitioners." Nearly 135,000 of the health care jobs lost in April were in hospitals, NPR reports.

The health care unemployment numbers reflect an increase from March, the first full month of the pandemic in the U.S., when just 42,000 healthcare jobs were lost. Additionally, health care spending in the United States dipped 18 percent in the first three months of the year as people have avoided emergency rooms, doctor offices, and elective surgeries and procedures.

"I was thinking maybe I would have to worry about when I was going to get a day off," Fae-Marie Donathan, a surgical ICU nurse at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who filed for unemployment last month, told NPR. "I was thinking totally the opposite, never ever suspecting that I would be sitting at home not getting any hours at work."

Leisure and hospitality were the hardest-hit industries, with 7.7 million jobs lost in April. Retail was also hard hit, with a loss of 2.1 million jobs, and manufacturing, with 1.3 million. Jeva Lange

jobs report
Edit

Trump reassures lost jobs will be back 'very soon.' Experts say it could take a decade.

9:20 a.m.

President Trump put on a cheery face on Friday as the country reeled from a historic job report that reflected the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the American economy. "I created, as president — we had the strongest economy in the history of the world, the strongest economy we've ever had, and we had to close it, which is artificial," Trump said during a wide-ranging interview with Fox & Friends. "Those jobs will all be back, and they'll be back very soon. And next year, we're going to have a phenomenal year."

Unemployment spiked to 14.7 percent in April, the highest since the Great Depression and triple what it was in February, with the numbers even higher for certain demographics. Government data revealed that Hispanic unemployment is 18.9 percent, or nearly one in five, while African American unemployment is 16.7 percent, CBS News reports. "It's fully expected, there's no surprise, everybody knows that," Trump told Fox in reaction to the staggering numbers. "Even the Democrats aren't blaming me for that."

Still, America's unemployment numbers are especially startling compared with Europe; Germany, for example, has seen unemployment rise from 5.1 percent to 5.8 percent over the same time period due to its robust subsidy programs, The Washington Post reports.

Trump's reassurances also run counter to analysis by experts, who say it could potentially take "much of the next decade" for the economy to recover. "We have to be utterly realistic about this because there is political fantasy out there and then there is economic reality," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM, told Politico. "It is going to be years before we recover all of these lost jobs and as much as 25 percent of them aren't ever coming back." Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.