European tourist centers believe coronavirus lockdowns could help residents 'regain control' of housing rentals

As several European countries begin to turn the attention to what comes after the coronavirus pandemic, their cities are looking at ways to re-imagine themselves. Milan's plan to reduce traffic, for instance, may be prove to be an inspiration for urban planners. Another aspect of European city life that could change as a result of the pandemic is the holiday rental market, The Guardian reports.

Major European cities clogged by tourists, like Barcelona, Paris, and Dublin, have complained that businesses like Airbnb have driven up rents in their city and contributed to housing shortages. But with the tourism in steep decline at the moment, officials believe there's a chance those apartments could wind up back in the hands of locals. "We hope to see a third or even a half of these licensed tourist apartments become normal apartments to rent over the next three years," said Janet Sanz, the deputy mayor of Barcelona, which is home to 9,600 licensed holiday apartments, plus thousands of unlicensed ones.

Sanz acknowledges the owners will make less money with conventional letting, but she hopes they'll opt for stability for the time being.

Paris city hall estimates the French capital's residents, meanwhile, have lost out on 30,000 homes that are used exclusively for short-term lets. Paris Deputy Mayor Ian Broussat thinks there's now an opportunity to "regain control" with the city buying some of the apartments and returning them to the "traditional rental market." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell