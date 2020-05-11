See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Trump reportedly rattled and annoyed by White House staffers testing positive for coronavirus

12:01 a.m.
Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

With one of President Trump's personal valets and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, both testing positive for the coronavirus, several senior White House officials worry that it's too late to stop the virus from sweeping through their ranks, The New York Times reports.

At the White House, all employees are being tested at least once a week, with those who come in close contact with Trump getting tested every day, senior officials said. Miller tested positive on Friday morning, one day after testing negative. She did not regularly wear a mask while working, the Times reports, and several staff members who were most likely in meetings with her before she tested positive are still coming into work. Her husband, Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, tested negative on Friday, and is not expected to go into the White House anytime soon, people familiar with his plans said.

Trump has been ignoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is not wearing a mask during meetings with people, the Times reports. One senior administration official said the fact that a valet who served him food tested positive rattled Trump, and he was "annoyed" to find out Katie Miller was positive. Over the weekend, several press aides who had been coming into the White House were told to start working remotely, and officials were urged to stay home if they believe they are getting sick.

One of Trump's top economic advisers, Kevin Hassett, admitted on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday that it is "scary to go to work." He wears a mask, but said he thinks "I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing. It's a small, crowded place. It's, you know, it's a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Looking to lift their spirits, teen volunteer is delivering goodie bags to nursing home residents

1:12 a.m.
A person works on a Sudoku puzzle.
iStock

When she was still able to volunteer at a nursing home in the Philadelphia area, 15-year-old Hita Gupta set up events for residents, from bingo to trivia. Now, she's still helping seniors stay active, thanks to her special goodie bags.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors are no longer allowed, and Gupta worried this would result in residents feeling "loneliness, boredom, and anxiety." She came up with the idea for goodie bags to help "stimulate their minds and keep them occupied," Gupta told CNN. Each bag has an adult coloring book, colored pencils, a large print puzzle book, and a note from Gupta's 9-year-old brother, Davit.

At first, Gupta used her allowance to buy the items, but she has since started fundraising in order to distribute more bags. She calls nursing homes in advance to coordinate deliveries, and has so far dropped off goody bags to 18 nursing homes. Gupta told CNN she won't stop until the pandemic is over. "We need to let nursing home residents know that they are not being forgotten and that they are not alone," she said. "As a community, we need to work together to make seniors feel loved and valued." Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
Fauci to testify remotely before Senate committee

May 10, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify remotely on Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Fauci, who last testified before Congress in March, will discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined virtually by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn; and Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir.

The senators, their staff members, and the witnesses will "appear by video conference due to these unusual circumstances," the committee's chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), said in a statement on Sunday. Alexander is now self-quarantining at his home in Tennessee, after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Fauci entered a "modified quarantine" over the weekend after being exposed to a White House staffer who has been infected by the virus.

Fauci and other members of the White House coronavirus task force were blocked from testifying before members of the House earlier this month, with President Trump saying the House is "a bunch of Trump haters." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-isolate after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

May 10, 2020
Lamar Alexander.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will self-quarantine at his home in Tennessee after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Cleary, Alexander's chief of staff, said the staffer tested positive on Sunday, and the Senate's attending physician has recommended "out of an abundance of caution" that Alexander self-quarantine for 14 days. Alexander was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, and the results were negative.

Most of Alexander's staff members are working from home, and no others are expected to self-quarantine. Alexander is chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Cleary said he will continue working remotely and will chair Tuesday's meeting. While in Washington, D.C., last week, Alexander wore a mask while attending party meetings. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
South Dakota Sioux tribe says it won't remove coronavirus checkpoints at request of governor

May 10, 2020
Harold Frazier.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In order to monitor and track the coronavirus, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota set up checkpoints, and the tribe's chairman, Harold Frazier, told CNN on Sunday the tribe must keep them up as they are the "best tool we have right now" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to ensure that people coming from hot spots or highly infected areas, we ask them to go around our land," Frazier said. The reservation is home to 12,000 people, and there is only one eight-bed medical facility with no intensive care unit. Frazier said the nearest critical care facility is three hours away, and the checkpoints are due to "the lack of resources we have medically."

Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said the checkpoints need to come down, and her policy director sent a letter to the tribe on Friday saying they are illegal and "interfere with regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways." Noem dismissed quarantine measures in the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic, and the state was soon home to a huge coronavirus cluster, with hundreds of workers at one pork processing plant becoming infected. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Spokesman says Pence is 'not in quarantine,' tests negative for coronavirus 'every single day'

May 10, 2020
Mike Pence.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

An administration official told The Associated Press on Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence is "self isolating" after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but his spokesman pushed back against the report.

Pence is "not in quarantine," spokesman Devin O'Malley said. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."

Pence oversees the White House coronavirus task force, and three of its members — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield; and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn — are in self-isolation due to exposure to the virus. The Week Staff

rejected
White House reportedly rejected 'ludicrous' coronavirus relief plan that would have curbed retirement benefits

May 10, 2020
Donald Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Some traditional conservatives in the White House — like new chief of staff Mark Meadows — are growing wary of how much the federal government is spending during the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports. But it doesn't look like President Trump shares their concerns.

Senior administration officials reportedly discussed the so-called "Eagle Plan," a 29-page memo reportedly written by Paul Touw, the chief strategy officer to State Department Undersecretary Keith Krach, who is close to Jared Kushner. The proposal, a copy of which was obtained by the Post, calls for giving Americans a $10,000 one-time payment in exchange for curbing federal retirements benefits, such as Social Security, which Trump has long promised to protect.

While some officials and advisers, like conservative economist Art Laffer, supported the idea, the White House apparently shot it down without much thought. "The mere thought of this so-called 'plan' is ludicrous on its face," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley. "President Trump has been clear that while he is in office, the American people can feel secure without a shadow of a doubt that he will completely protect Social Security and Medicare — end of story, full stop." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Pandemic modelers expect loosening restrictions to lead to coronavirus case increase in coming weeks

May 10, 2020

As some states in the U.S. begin to reopen parts of their economies, scientists are anticipating a growth in coronavirus cases in those areas over the next few weeks.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Director Christopher Murray told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that his model, which the White House has favored during the pandemic, anticipates a jump in cases in states where his team noticed a large increase in mobility among the population in recent days.

Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University who has also created a pandemic model, similarly expects loosening restrictions to lead to an increase in transmission, though he thinks the data won't really show up until later in the month.

Shaman did include some caveats, however, noting that models aren't really making predictions themselves. Instead, they're testing out a range of outcomes. There's really no telling, he said, how exactly rolling back lockdown measures will affect people's actual behavior, so there's a chance the worst case scenario won't come to fruition. Tim O'Donnell

