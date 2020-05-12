Robert Pattinson dreams of inventing 'a pasta which you can hold in your hand'

Robert Pattinson gave an interview for the ages in GQ, but perhaps the most alarming detail of all is how the actor makes pasta. If you can even call it "making" "pasta."

As Pattinson told GQ, he hopes to invent "a pasta which you can hold in your hand," calling his creation Piccolini Cuscino, or "little pillow." He tried to demo the product for his interviewer, explaining "so obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta." Obviously.

It goes on from there. While he's nuking the penne and water, Pattinson…

...takes the foil and he begins dumping sugar on top of it. "I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese." So after the sugar, he opens his first package of cheese and begins layering slice after slice onto the sugar-foil. Then more sugar: "It really needs a sugar crust." [GQ]

Which is all well and good. Until:

Suddenly he stops: "Can you actually put foil in an oven?" I say yes, you can, but what you absolutely cannot do is put foil in a microwave. And he says cool, cool, and then he goes looking for his oven, which he's never used before, and this is a nice house, so there are multiple options, and the one he settles on, well: It looks like another microwave to me. He assures me it is not … He puts the aluminum sphere, the little pillow, into what he thinks is an oven and I think is a microwave. He attempts to turn it on … Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He's giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound. [GQ]

Read the full amusing profile here, and keep Pattinson out of your kitchen. Jeva Lange