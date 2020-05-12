Even some people who approve of Trump don't trust him when it comes to the coronavirus, poll shows

-
Even some people who approve of Trump don't trust him when it comes to the coronavirus, poll shows11:04 a.m.
-
The House is finally moving forward with remote voting12:17 p.m.
-
Russia now has the 2nd most coronavirus cases in the world11:50 a.m.
-
GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander stresses U.S. needs 'millions' more coronavirus tests after Trump declares 'we have prevailed'11:24 a.m.
-
Robert Pattinson dreams of inventing 'a pasta which you can hold in your hand'11:03 a.m.
-
Trump casually accuses Joe Scarborough of murder while live tweeting Morning Joe10:24 a.m.
-
Coronavirus may have have arrived in Ohio 2 months earlier than first confirmed case10:15 a.m.
-
Boeing CEO says a major airline will likely go out of business because of the coronavirus pandemic9:50 a.m.
