Facebook reaches 'landmark' settlement with moderators who may have developed PTSD on the job

Facebook reached a "landmark" settlement last week that will pay $52 million to current and former moderators who may have developed mental health issues on the job between 2015 and now, The Verge reports.

Last year, The Verge detailed the harrowing tasks required of the contract moderators hired by several large consulting, who worked on low salaries while trying to make sure content posted on the social media site met its ever-changing policies. This often meant the moderators were subjected to disturbing videos and images that took their toll.

Each of the 11,250 moderators covered in the settlement will receive a minimum of $1,000 and will be eligible for additional compensation if they're diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or related conditions. The compensation could max out at $50,000.

Every content moderator who worked for Facebook from 2015 until now will get at least $1,000, and is eligible for up to $50,000 in damages. It's a landmark settlement that fully acknowledges the terrible toll that moderation can on the people who do this work — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) May 12, 2020

The company is also implementing changes on the ground. Moderators will soon be equipped with new tolls that will allow to mute audio or change footage to black and white. Those who have to view graphic content will have access to weekly, one-on-one sessions with licensed mental health professionals, and employees facing mental health crises will get access to a licensed counselor within 24 hours. There will also be a greater push to inform moderators how to report violations of Facebook's workplace standards by the vendors employing them. Read more at The Verge. Tim O'Donnell