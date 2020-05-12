See More Speed Reads
Facebook reaches 'landmark' settlement with moderators who may have developed PTSD on the job

4:56 p.m.

Facebook reached a "landmark" settlement last week that will pay $52 million to current and former moderators who may have developed mental health issues on the job between 2015 and now, The Verge reports.

Last year, The Verge detailed the harrowing tasks required of the contract moderators hired by several large consulting, who worked on low salaries while trying to make sure content posted on the social media site met its ever-changing policies. This often meant the moderators were subjected to disturbing videos and images that took their toll.

Each of the 11,250 moderators covered in the settlement will receive a minimum of $1,000 and will be eligible for additional compensation if they're diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or related conditions. The compensation could max out at $50,000.

The company is also implementing changes on the ground. Moderators will soon be equipped with new tolls that will allow to mute audio or change footage to black and white. Those who have to view graphic content will have access to weekly, one-on-one sessions with licensed mental health professionals, and employees facing mental health crises will get access to a licensed counselor within 24 hours. There will also be a greater push to inform moderators how to report violations of Facebook's workplace standards by the vendors employing them. Read more at The Verge. Tim O'Donnell

Progressives may block Democrats' coronavirus bill after it leaves out payroll funding for small businesses

5:39 p.m.

House Democrats released a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Tuesday, which includes a combined $875 billion for state and local governments. But one progressive priority didn't make it into the bill's 1,815 pages, and members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus say they'll disrupt a scheduled Friday vote on the bill to try to make sure it does.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), as well as 58 other Democrats, had pushed for the HEROES Act to include what they called a "Paycheck Guarantee" program. It would've extended $600 billion in funding to small businesses over the next six months to help cover their payroll costs. But Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) turned it down, saying it was too expensive. The HEROES Act will extend an already implemented tax credit to businesses, at an additional cost of $200 billion to the government.

Jayapal and Pocan responded to Tuesday's HEROES Act rollout by saying Friday was too soon for a vote. "We must have more time to determine what is in and what is not in this legislation," they said in a letter to House Democratic leadership. They'd like the vote to pushed off until next week, after a "full caucus meeting and conversation ... to ensure that it truly reflects the priorities and the work of the entire caucus." Kathryn Krawczyk

The world's last Blockbuster Video gets creative to survive pandemic

4:07 p.m.
Blockbuster.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The people of Bend, Oregon have one quarantine entertainment option that no one else does: an open Blockbuster Video store — the world's only.

The 20-year-old store became the only store over a year ago, reports Vice News, and it's managed to keep afloat during the global pandemic. None of the store's dozen-plus employees were laid off, and they continued to receive paychecks through the multiple closings and re-openings that occurred while they figured out best safety practices for employees and customers.

For the first time ever, they turned to curbside service. Customers can call Blockbuster to request and pay for a film, and show up at the store to receive a sanitized DVD in a Ziplock bag. "We have a lot of free time and a lot of great recs (for callers)," the store noted on Instagram.

The inside of the store is open to 10 customers at a time, with several safety measures in place. General Manager Sandi Harding said one customer noted she was grateful to browse, as she "couldn't flip through Netflix one more time."

Harding herself purchases new releases from stores like Walmart and Target, since the store's DVD distributor went out of business. During the early days of the pandemic, people were renting Outbreak and Contagion, she told Vice, but now they've turned to classics like Somewhere in Time and the Indiana Jones series.

She isn't sure if the model is sustainable, but then again, they outlasted every other Blockbuster on the planet. "We don't go down without a fight," she said. Read more at Vice News. Taylor Watson

Russell Crowe movie moved up to a July theatrical release as studio says 'we are the canary in the coal mine'

3:49 p.m.
Unhinged
Solstice Studios

It's not every day that the coronavirus pandemic results in a movie hitting theaters earlier than planned.

But on Tuesday, Solstice Studios made the surprise announcement that the new Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged has shifted its theatrical release date up to July 1 from September, meaning this could end up being the first new film to hit movie theaters since they closed due to the coronavirus crisis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, it was thought that the Christopher Nolan film Tenet, which is scheduled to be released on July 17, would serve that role, though this is all assuming movie theaters can widely resume operations in the United States by that point. Some states have permitted theaters to reopen already, but major chains like AMC have declined to do so, not that they'd be able to show much new if they did. Hollywood studios have over the past two months either delayed movies scheduled for this time of year or in some cases released them on demand.

But even if theaters can widely reopen by July, which would involve operating at a limited capacity, the question remains, will moviegoers feel safe returning right away? Unhinged, it appears, could provide an early answer to this question.

"We are the canary in the coal mine, no doubt about it," Solstice president-CEO Mark Gill told the Reporter.

Then again, Gill noted to Deadline that given that Unhinged has a "relatively modest budget" of $33 million, it doesn't need to gross as much as a major blockbuster like Tenet does to be a success. He conceded to Variety that theaters might not actually be open in some major markets like New York City by July 1 but said that "less populated cities and suburbs will be open and we expect there to be a lot of pent-up demand." Brendan Morrow

Los Angeles County's stay-at-home orders are expected to be extended at least through July

3:42 p.m.
Los Angeles.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County, which has more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and accounts for more than half of California's COVID-19 fatalities, is expected to pump the brakes on re-opening, despite loosening some lockdown measures last week, the Los Angeles Times reports. There likely won't be any further rollbacks until at least the end of July, the county's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a Board of Supervisers meeting Tuesday.

It's not written in stone that the county's stay-at-home orders will remain as is for the next three months, but Ferrer said they won't budge unless there's a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand." As things stand, the county's fatalities and new infections are rising daily, and testing capacity reportedly remains limited, so change is not considered a likely possibility, the Times reports.

Beaches are still set to re-open Wednesday, albeit with restrictions. Only active recreation, like swimming, running, and surfing, is allowed, meaning that more leisurely beach-going endeavors like sunbathing are not considered valid reasons to hit the beach. Tim O'Donnell

Supreme Court arguments over Trump's tax returns point to ideological split decision

3:28 p.m.
The Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court continued its unprecedented work routine with an unprecedented case on Tuesday, hearing arguments over whether Congress and a New York prosecutor can access President Trump's financial records. And after a day of arguments broadcast live, it appears the justices are ideologically split on the case with an eventual decision coming down to Chief Justice John Roberts, The Washington Post reports.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, who are on the liberal end of the Supreme Court's ideological spectrum, had harsh questions for Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow on Tuesday. Sekulow is explicitly asking for "temporary presidential immunity," arguing a "criminal process targeting the president" violates the Constitution. "You are asking for broader immunity" than anyone else, Sotomayor responded. "He's the president," Sekulow fired back, but Kagan shut him down with a simple statement: "The president isn't above the law."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee and more conservative member of the court, compared a president's financial records to medical records, leading the House's top lawyer to say medical records probably wouldn't be given to Congress if it asked. That tied into questioning from Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, who suggested that without a "limit" on the House's subpoena power, it could be used to harass a president. Roberts, who has in some cases become a swing vote on the court, "seemed to ask questions of both sides that made his inclinations difficult to read," the Post writes.

The Supreme Court has gone remote during the coronavirus pandemic, conducting arguments over the phone and, for the first time in history, broadcasting them live as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

Researchers believe it's too late to investigate Wuhan market for coronavirus' animal origins

2:13 p.m.
Huanan market.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

It's probably too late for researchers to find the origins of the coronavirus by investigating the Huanan market in Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have first jumped from an animal to humans last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Per the Journal, Beijing appears to be stalling international efforts to find the species, and Chinese officials have yet to share data from animals they sampled. Nailing down the species is considered a crucial step not only because it can help prevent the virus jumping from animals to humans again, but also because conspiracy theories about the virus' origins are gaining steam in the U.S. and China, the Journal notes.

But evidence from the market has most likely been contaminated or inadvertently destroyed, said Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit based in New York that helped establish the likely origins of the coronavirus that caused SARS. Dirk Pfeiffer, a professor of veterinary medicine at the City University of Hong Kong, agreed that it's "now too late" to investigate the market, which means "we will have to rely on other indirect evidence, and therefore proof of cause will be close to impossible."

Daszak was a little more optimistic, saying the next step is to test widely for the virus in wild animals and humans who come into contact with them. The process will take some time, he said, and require cooperation between China and other countries, "but we will get there." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill including money for state and local governments

2:07 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill totaling $3 trillion, planning for a vote later this week.

The new legislation, called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local governments, $20 billion for tribal relief, $10 billion for small businesses, $25 billion for the postal service, and more, Politico reports.

Additionally, the bill includes another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals, CNBC reports. A party-line vote on the bill is expected to take place on Friday, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile in the Senate, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said Republicans are "assessing what we've done already," referring to the coronavirus aid previously passed by Congress, arguing "we have to take a pause" before passing new legislation.

"We have not yet felt the urgency of acting immediately," McConnell said Monday, Politico reports. "That time could develop, but I don’t think it has yet."

Pelosi told MSNBC on Monday, "To those who would suggest a pause, I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause. The rent doesn't take a pause. The hardship doesn't take a pause."

Politico notes, however, that Democrats acknowledge this new bill announced Tuesday "is more of a talking point than legislation that they expect to become law" since it's not likely to receive Republican support. If it were to pass, CNN notes it would be the new largest relief package ever in U.S. history. Brendan Morrow

