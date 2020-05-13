UK will study the DNA of COVID-19 patients to learn why some get sicker than others

Dr. Anthony Fauci finally got to testify Tuesday without President Trump "looming nearby," and he warned senators "that reopening the economy too soon would cause 'needless suffering and death,'" Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Listening to health experts testify today, you might feel like we've got a long battle ahead of us, but according to the president, we've already won," he said. Privately, though, Trump is apparently "freaking out" about the White House's COVID-19 outbreak, he said. "For a germaphobe, Trump sure is anxious to get the rest of us out in the hot zone. It's the ultimate 'This milk smells funny — you drink it. Also, this bleach smells funny; drink that, too.'"

A Pennsylvania PPE factory, "worried that a visit from Trump could jeopardize the safety of the workers," said no, Colbert marveled. "We've all felt this way, but now someone can finally tell Donald Trump: 'Listening to you talk might kill me!'"

Jimmy Kimmel joked that Fauci's "needless suffering and death" warning "is Trump's new campaign slogan. Trump "continues to pat himself on the back," he added, but an unreleased report from Trump's own pandemic task force "shows the numbers going way up in many spots across the country," especially in "the Midwest and the South."

"Even though the president says everything is great, he's also desperate to blame the fact that it isn't on anyone but him," Kimmel said. "His new thing is 'ObamaGate.' He doesn't know what it is, but he's going with it," apparently stung by Obama privately calling his coronavirus response "a 'chaotic disaster.'"

Tooning Out the News also illustrated Trump's ObamaGate confusion.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah tied Trump's ObamaGate rants to the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn. "Trump says the investigation itself was the real crime" and Obama was "the ringleader," Noah said. But really, "we have no idea what ObamaGate is actually is supposed to be. And I don't think Trump actually knows, either. In fact, I think the only lesson Trump learned from Watergate is that things he doesn't like should have the word '-gate' after it: ObamaGate, SaladGate, EricGate."