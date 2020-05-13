See More Speed Reads
Moderna coronavirus vaccine candidate receives fast-track designation from the FDA

11:15 a.m.
Moderna headquarters on May 08, 2020 in Cambridge
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a "fast track" designation to a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in development from Moderna Therapeutics.

Moderna announced on Tuesday that its vaccine candidate has received fast track approval from the FDA, Time reports, with its chief medical officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, saying this "underscores the urgent need for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus." Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge also told Time this is "validation that the FDA believes this is a very credible exercise."

The fast track designation, the FDA explains, helps "expedite the review" of the vaccine's development process, with "early and frequent communication between the FDA" and the company. Cutting through some of the red tape will help the vaccine trials accelerate alongside other candidates; health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci say we likely need more than one vaccine to effectively fight COVID-19 and meet demand.

Last week, Moderna announced it received clearance from the FDA to proceed with phase two testing of this mRNA vaccine candidate, planning for a phase three study in early summer. Modern Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel described the "imminent" start of phase two as a "crucial step forward," and Moderna says its phase two study with 600 participants is "expected to begin shortly." According to CNBC, "If all goes well, its vaccine could be in production as early as July." Brendan Morrow

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Kerry lead Biden-Sanders 'Unity Task Force' on climate change

12:33 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has extended another hand to supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

After Sanders suspended his 2020 campaign and endorsed Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Biden pledged to make inroads with Sanders' backers and adopted some of the progressive's policy proposals. That promise continued Wednesday as Biden and Sanders unveiled six "Unity Task Forces" made up of top supporters of both candidates.

The task forces on climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care, and immigration are each a mix of progressive and more moderate Democrats. They're all aimed at "identifying ways to build on our progress and not simply turn the clock back to a time before Donald Trump, but transform our country, Biden said in a statement.

Notable names include Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who has pushed for Sanders' Medicare-for-all and will co-chair the health care task force along with Obama administration Surgeon General Vivek Murphy. Former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), meanwhile, will co-chair a task force on climate change. Kathryn Krawczyk

Fed survey shows almost 40 percent of American households making less than $40k lost a job in March

11:09 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said "the reversal of economic fortune" brought on by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two months in the United States "has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words."

Statistics, though, can help paint a clearer picture of the crisis. In the same address, Powell said the Fed is releasing a survey Thursday which found that among people who were working in February, nearly 40 percent of those in households making less than $40,000 per year lost a job in March.

All told, Powell said, "the scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II." He also warned that the pandemic could leave lasting economic damage. Read the full address here. Tim O'Donnell

White House reportedly trying to lower coronavirus death rates by changing counting method

10:50 a.m.
President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birks.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump wants to lower COVID-19's death toll — but reportedly in one very questionable way.

Trump has recently grown suspicious about the 80,000-plus people who've died of coronavirus, especially as some mortality counts begin to include probable deaths, The Daily Beast reports. So he, along with task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, have pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with states to retool how they're counting those deaths to try to lower mortality rates, CDC officials say.

Last week, Trump conceded that coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will almost certainly surpass 100,000, with experts suggesting even more. But behind the scenes, "Trump has suggested that those numbers could have been incorrectly tallied or even inflated by current methodology," The Daily Beast reports via two individuals with knowledge of his comments. So Birx has pressured the CDC to stop including people who "do not have confirmed lab results and are presumed positive or who have the virus and may not have died as a direct result of it" in official death tallies, three senior administration officials tell The Daily Beast.

Five CDC officials told The Daily Beast they're resisting the Trump administration's pressure, as disease experts largely suggest coronavirus deaths are likely undercounted to begin with. "I don't worry about this overreporting issue," Bob Anderson, the chief of the Mortality Statistics Branch in CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, told The Daily Beast. "We're almost certainly underestimating the number of deaths." Read more at The Daily Beast. Kathryn Krawczyk

Whistleblower's 'toxic work environment' may have more to do with his transfer than hydroxychloroquine opposition

10:40 a.m.
HHS.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

There may be more to Dr. Rick Bright's story, Politico reports.

Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority who was leading the country's coronavirus vaccine development, filed a whistleblower complaint earlier this month claiming, among other things, that he was transferred to another position because he refused to cave to Trump administration pressure to push hydroxychloroquine, a potential, but unproven coronavirus treatment favored by the president.

But some current and former BARDA staffers have actually pointed to the institution's work environment as another possible reason for the move. "This type of abuse creates a highly stressful and toxic work environment that ultimately ruins productivity towards the BARDA mission," one staffer wrote in a complaint about Bright in August 2019, which was obtained by Politico. "I only feel relief once I leave for the day."

Another staffer told Politico "we would get yelled at when we didn't provide him with documents that didn't exist." Others ardently defended Bright's leadership.

Either way, the timing of the transfer seemingly lends credence to Bright's suspicions, but some officials told Politico there was a growing consensus among HHS leaders that Bright should move to a different role by late 2019.

Ultimately, Politico notes, there are several aspects of Bright's complaint, such as the White House's determination to rush hydroxychloroquine and dismissed warnings about mask shortages, that are beyond dispute. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Paul Manafort gets an early release from prison due to coronavirus pandemic

9:32 a.m.
Paul Manafort
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chair, has been released from prison early and will serve out the rest of his sentence at home, ABC News reports.

Manafort was convicted on charges of tax fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to more than seven years behind bars, but his lawyers recently requested he get an early release from FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic due to his age and health.

"It is only a matter of time before the infection spreads to staff and inmates at FCI Loretto, at which time it may be too late to prevent high-risk inmates, such as Mr. Manafort, from contracting the potentially deadly virus," his lawyer wrote in April, per CNN. Manafort is 71 years old and has "high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory ailments," the lawyers said, CBS News reports. No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the prison.

Following this request, Manafort, who was scheduled to be released in November 2024, was reportedly released from FCI Loretto into home confinement on Wednesday morning.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney who pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance violations, was also reportedly granted an early release due to the the coronavirus pandemic, and CBS reports he's expected to be released into home confinement at the end of May. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court to consider whether electors must vote for the candidate who won their state

8:25 a.m.
Supreme Court
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

It's another big day of oral arguments at the Supreme Court.

After the court on Tuesday remotely heard arguments concerning President Trump's effort to block subpoenas for his financial records, the court on Wednesday will hear arguments in two other highly-watched cases. These concern Electoral College members who cast their ballot for someone other than the person who won their state's popular vote.

In the cases the Supreme Court will look at at, one of these "faithless electors" in Colorado cast his vote in 2016 for John Kasich rather than Hillary Clinton even though she won the popular vote in that state, while three electors in Washington state voted for Colin Powell rather than Clinton, who was again the winner there, NBC News reports. The Colorado elector sued over the state scrapping his vote and replacing him with an elector who then voted for Clinton, while the electors in Washington sued over fines they were hit with.

These electors argue that the states' laws removing or fining "faithless electors" are unconstitutional, The Hill reports, and how the court comes down on whether electors must support the winner of their state could be highly significant heading into the 2020 presidential election. Previously, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decided in the Colorado case that electors are permitted to vote for any candidate, but in the Washington case, the law that says electors have to vote for the winner of their state was upheld by the state Supreme Court, per NBC.

These oral arguments will once again be heard remotely and take place over the phone, with viewers at home being able to listen in live. This is the Supreme Court's last day of arguments for May, according to The Associated Press, and a decision is expected in the summer. Brendan Morrow

GOP keeps Wisconsin U.S. House seat, leads in California swing district special election

7:41 a.m.
Voting in California's 25th congressional district
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Wisconsin state Sen. Tom Tiffany (R) won a U.S. House seat Tuesday in a special election to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Sean Duffy (R). Tiffany beat Democrat Tricia Zunker by 14 percentage points in a district President Trump won by 20 points and Duffy took by 22 points in 2018. Tiffany's victory was widely expected, but the special election in California's 25 Congressional District was watched closely by both parties, and the Republican, former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, took a sizable early lead over Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

Democrat Katie Hill won the suburban Los Angeles seat by 9 points in 2018, flipping it from GOP control for the first time in 25 years, before resigning after acknowledging an inappropriate sexual relationship with a staff member. With 142,000 votes counted early Wednesday, Garcia leads Smith by 12 points, 56 percent to 44 percent. The election was conducted mostly by mail, but Republicans appeared to have both turned in more ballots and showed up in greater numbers to the seven polling places, Jennifer Medina reports at The New York Times.

Votes postmarked Tuesday will be accepted until Friday, and it's not clear how many of the roughly 425,000 mail-in ballots were returned. Garcia said Tuesday night that the race is "looking extremely good," but he wouldn't "give a victory speech tonight." Smith said every vote should be counted.

If Garcia wins, as he looks likely to do. it will be the first time California's embattled Republican Party took a seat away from the Democrats since 1998. Democrats, bracing for the loss, said they expect Smith to win in November, when the electorate is more favorable to the party. For example, tracking data cited by the Times shows that 56 percent of voters 65 and older returned mail-in ballots versus 19 percent of voters younger than 35, while 40 percent of white voters and only 21 percent of Latino voters mailed back their ballots. Peter Weber

