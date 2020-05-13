Moderna coronavirus vaccine candidate receives fast-track designation from the FDA

-
Moderna coronavirus vaccine candidate receives fast-track designation from the FDA11:15 a.m.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Kerry lead Biden-Sanders 'Unity Task Force' on climate change12:33 p.m.
Fed survey shows almost 40 percent of American households making less than $40k lost a job in March11:09 a.m.
White House reportedly trying to lower coronavirus death rates by changing counting method10:50 a.m.
Whistleblower's 'toxic work environment' may have more to do with his transfer than hydroxychloroquine opposition10:40 a.m.
Paul Manafort gets an early release from prison due to coronavirus pandemic9:32 a.m.
Supreme Court to consider whether electors must vote for the candidate who won their state8:25 a.m.
GOP keeps Wisconsin U.S. House seat, leads in California swing district special election7:41 a.m.
