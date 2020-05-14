Dr. Rick Bright predicts coronavirus vaccine will take longer than 12 to 18 months to develop

-
Dr. Rick Bright predicts coronavirus vaccine will take longer than 12 to 18 months to develop12:15 p.m.
Burr steps down as Intelligence Committee chair after reported FBI search, coronavirus stock selloff12:28 p.m.
Coronavirus may be safely treated with recovered patients' plasma, study shows11:29 a.m.
New York City on 'high alert' after 100 cases of COVID-19 linked to inflammatory disease in children11:16 a.m.
Delta is retiring its newly-retrofitted Boeing 777 fleet to help 'stem the bleeding' during the coronavirus crisis10:32 a.m.
Biden campaign doesn't consider Latinos 'part of their path to victory,' political operatives say10:30 a.m.
Texas bar owners, noting the success of scofflaw hair stylists, consider opening illegally9:25 a.m.
Another 3 million Americans file jobless claims, bringing 8-week total past 36 million9:15 a.m.
