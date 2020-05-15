See More Speed Reads
Aloha K.K.
Nintendo has released an extremely soothing virtual performance of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme

1:11 p.m.
This is so calming.
YouTube/Nintendo

Another long week of quarantine is in the books, and it's time to unwind and relax before a fresh week of horrors begins anew on Monday. Bless Nintendo, then, for swooping in with the impeccably-timed release of an at-home performance of the tranquilizing theme song from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Featuring just five musicians — an accordionist, double bassist, percussionist, guitarist/ukulelist, and flugelhorn..ist? — the video is as soothing as, say, crafting a cherry lamp or chuckling gently at a pun about marlins. "The song that kept the world chill in the worst year of our lives," is how one YouTube commenter summed it up.

Watch below, and read about the joys of Animal Crossing and delayed gratification here at The Week. Jeva Lange

'inconsistent and incoherent'
Esteemed medical journal blasts Trump's coronavirus response in 'stunning' editorial

12:36 p.m.
Donald Trump
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

An esteemed medical journal has called out President Trump for his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis in a highly-critical editorial.

In an editorial published this week, The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, blasts the national response to the coronavirus pandemic as "inconsistent and incoherent" and criticizes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has seen its role minimized and become an ineffective and nominal adviser" during the crisis.

"The Trump administration further chipped away at the CDC's capacity to combat infectious diseases," the editorial reads. "More recently, the Trump administration has questioned guidelines that the CDC has provided. These actions have undermined the CDC's leadership and its work during the COVID-19 pandemic."

It also criticizes the administration for being "obsessed with magic bullets," including a "hope that the virus will simply disappear," alluding to a claim President Trump has made. The editorial ultimately concludes by suggesting Trump should not be re-elected.

"Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics," the op-ed reads.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman in a Friday appearance on CNN called the editorial "stunning," as "I don't think I have ever heard of such a thing from a medical journal." Brendan Morrow

nothing has changed
Trump instilled 'competitive' nature in kids by tripping them while they were skiing, Ivanka Trump says

12:08 p.m.
President Trump and his family in 2006.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Whether he's facing off against a global pandemic or his 10-year-old children, President Trump has always wanted to win.

Trump has turned coronavirus into a global competition over the past few weeks, particularly bragging about how much better the U.S. is supposedly doing than South Korea when it comes to COVID-19 testing. But about 25 years ago, Trump was more fond of racing his young children down ski hills and apparently trying to trip them in the process, they told New York Magazine in a December 2004 article.

The oldest Trump children have had a healthy dose of "sibling rivalry" in their lives since they were young, and it stems from their father, New York Magazine writes. "We were sort of bred to be competitive," Ivanka Trump said at the time. "Dad encourages it. I remember skiing with him and we were racing. I was ahead, and he reached his ski pole out and pulled me back." Eric Trump has a similar memory: "He would try to push me over, just so he could beat his 10-year-old son down the mountain," he said.

No matter how many times the Trump kids ended up face-down in the snow, they're all united behind their father today. Read more of their throwback thoughts at New York Magazine. Kathryn Krawczyk

meanwhile in the netherlands
The Netherlands is advising its single citizens to quarantine with a 'seksbuddy'

11:25 a.m.
TMI
iStock

One is the loneliest number, which is why the Dutch government is advising its single citizens find themselves a quarantine partner who can keep them warm at night.

In what The Guardian says is a "typically open-minded intervention" from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the Netherlands is proposing that single men and women find themselves a "seksbuddy" for lockdown. The guidance comes after the government was criticized for dictating that visitors must stay at least five feet apart while meeting in a home, which of course hinders any, ahem, romantic relations.

"Discuss how best to do this together," the RIVM helpfully proposes, adding "make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus." Naturally, only people who are "free of illness" should be making such plans. And in the unfortunate event that couples can't meet with each other due to health concerns, the RIVM has some pretty eyebrow-raising advice about "telling erotic stories" to each other from a distance, too.

Other governments have also struggled with how to address the prospect that couples might want to see each other during the pandemic, even if it means violating self-isolation. In the U.K., the deputy chief medical officer told reporters that lovers ought to "test the strength of their relationship and decide whether one wishes to be permanently resident in another household," or else be content going without seeing each other for as long as the outbreak endures. Jeva Lange

king facebook
Facebook purchases GIPHY for $400 million

10:51 a.m.

Facebook is inserting the "Citizen Kane clapping" GIF here.

On Friday, the tech giant announced that it is acquiring the popular GIF search engine GIPHY for $400 million, absorbing it as part of "the Instagram team," The Washington Post and Axios report. In a blog post, Facebook explained that "50 percent of GIPHY's traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, half of that from Instagram alone. By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct."

The Post notes that it is "unclear if the deal will require the approval of federal regulators, who are already scrutinizing Facebook's past purchases for potential antitrust concerns." On the user end, anyway, The Verge reports things aren't expected to change — for now. Jeva Lange

ridin' away from biden
A lot of Sanders supporters don't trust Biden yet — and Sanders' former advisers are worried

10:31 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Despite Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) quick endorsement of and unity efforts with former Vice President Joe Biden, former senior advisers to the senator's 2020 campaign say Sanders' backers still are hesitant to support Biden.

There's a "clear and dangerous trend" that shows the two campaigns' supporters haven't melded, former senior advisor Jeff Weaver writes in a memo obtained by NBC News. "Despite best intentions, the Biden campaign and the DNC are far behind on digital organizing, Latino outreach, and progressive coalition building," Weaver continues in the memo shared among the new newly formed "America's Promise" PAC, which tries to get Sanders supporters to back the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Weaver told NBC News he knew not every Sanders backer would fall into line with Biden's camp. But with a recent poll showing one in four Sanders supporters aren't behind Biden yet, Weaver thought it was time to sound the alarm. He told NBC News that America's Promise — formed despite Sanders' opposition to PACs — will use the next six months to draw attention to where Sanders and Biden overlap, such as on a $15 minimum wage, reducing the cost of college education, and expanding health care access.

Biden's Latino outreach — or lack therof — has been widely panned, and his digital presence has seen criticism and technical problems as the 2020 presidential race is run nearly entirely online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanders has already distanced himself from America's Promise. The group abandoned its original name, A Future to Believe In, at Sanders' request, Weaver said. Kathryn Krawczyk

all greek to me
A groundbreaking classicist is irreverently acting out The Odyssey on YouTube and it's great

10:20 a.m.

If you want someone to read aloud to you in quarantine, you have a lot of options. Actors, actresses, and royals alike have recorded themselves reading everything from picture books to Harry Potter for the entertainment of fans stuck in isolation. But perhaps you're looking for something a little more … epic?

Classicist Emily Wilson, who in 2017 became the first woman to publish a translation of Homer's Odyssey into English, is working on releasing 24 daily two-minute videos of herself reciting passages of her book. "Translation is always like acting," she explained on Twitter. "We inhabit other people's voices. I am Nobody."

And she really gets into it. Props used in the first video include Athena's disguise of sunglasses (perhaps a slight deviation from the original text) as well as the goddess' "spear." You'll notice, also, that Wilson appropriately does the reading in an owl shirt. A dejected Telemachus, meanwhile, makes an appearance in a backwards baseball cap.

It's absolutely worth watching below, and you can read more about Wilson's groundbreaking translation here at The Week. Jeva Lange

we have prevailed?
More than 70 percent of Americans say the U.S. doesn't have enough coronavirus tests

10:06 a.m.

A majority of Americans agree that the U.S. doesn't currently have enough coronavirus tests available, a new poll has found.

A few days after President Trump touted the amount of COVID-19 testing being conducted in the United States and declared "we have prevailed," ABC News/Ipsos released a poll Friday in which 73 percent of respondents said there are not enough coronavirus tests available in the United States right now, compared to 26 percent who said there are.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 90 percent, said there's not enough COVID-19 tests available, but 50 percent of Republicans also said the same.

Trump in a press conference earlier this week celebrated the fact that the United States is conducting on average 300,000 coronavirus tests a day, promising that number "will go up substantially" but also claiming "we've prevailed on testing" already. Experts have said the United States needs to ramp up its level of testing, and on Thursday, ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright told Congress the U.S. must take steps such as implementing a national testing strategy or it could face the "darkest winter in modern history."

The ABC News/Ispos poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 564 U.S. adults on May 13 and May 14. The margin of error is 4.7 percentage points. Read the full results at ABC News.

Brendan Morrow

