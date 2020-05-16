Trump says he's contemplating restoring some WHO funding but has not made a 'final decision'

President Trump said Saturday he's entertaining the idea of restoring some funding for the World Health Organization, though the United States' payments to the international agency remain frozen.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Friday obtained a draft letter addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that said the Trump administration will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions." Carlson said he was told Trump had at least agreed to the plan — if he hadn't signed it already — and a senior administration official reportedly confirmed the news.

But Trump indicated that wasn't the case Saturday, informing an angry Lou Dobbs that he has yet to make a "final decision" and that the proposal was just one of many ideas under consideration.

Lou, this is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen. Thanks! https://t.co/xQUzHy4NDa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Trump paused WHO funding in April over what he said was its failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while also accusing the organization of having a pro-China bias. Read more at Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell