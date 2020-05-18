John Oliver also misses live sports, has a suggestion to fill that gap

"The coronavirus has taken its toll on all manner of industries, but the world of sports was among those hit hardest, earliest, and perhaps most visibly," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. For many people, in fact, the NBA scrapping its season was the moment they "first realized our lives were going to fundamentally change for a while." As shocking as it seemed at the time that all major sports leagues canceled or pushed back their seasons, "the truth is, there was really no choice," he said. "Sporting events with large crowds packed together are the exact opposite of social distancing, and they're a nightmare scenario during a pandemic."
"But though sports shutting down was emphatically the right thing to do, people have been increasingly asking when they can return," one man especially loudly, Oliver said. President Trump probably shouldn't be watching old baseball games during a deadly pandemic, but "he's not entirely wrong — the lack of sports is an emotional blow to a lot of people, and it's not just emotional, it's also financial."
Since "the absence of sport has caused such pain, we thought tonight we'd take a look at what sports have become in the age of coronavirus, and what a path back for them might look like," Oliver said. "To do it responsibly would be a mammoth undertaking. To do it irresponsibly, however, turns out to be pretty easy," as Florida can attest. "Profit is a powerful motivator here, especially for some team owners who won't be the ones taking the risks," he said. "And it's why major sports, like baseball and football, are so eagerly pursuing plans to come back," though "the second you start reading the details of any plan, it automatically becomes ridiculous."
"Look, I will own the fact I really want sports to come back," Oliver said. But "while sports was genuinely helpful at the start of this crisis in showing us how serious this virus was, if it comes back too soon and irresponsibly, it won't be an inspiration, it'll be a cautionary tale." Clearly, "there is currently an absence in people's lives, so ideally what you'd want is something that would fill that gap for a while — you know, until sports can return," he said. And Oliver, of course, had a suggestion. Watch his typically NSFW episode below. Peter Weber
Not everybody who gets COVID-19 has symptoms, and not all symptomatic patients get equally sick. Hospitalization rates have stabilized in hard-hit areas like northern Italy and New York City, but if the next wave is even bigger and more destructive — one of three scenarios envisioned by University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm and his colleagues — that "would absolutely take the health system down," Osterholm told Stat News. Two studies released last week offer tools that might help hospitals better triage patients.
Researchers in China reported in the journal Nature Machine Learning that an analysis of blood samples taken from 485 coronavirus patients in Wuhan discovered there biomarkers that can predict whether a coronavirus patient will die within 10 days, with more than 90 percent accuracy, Business Insider reports. A computer model the researchers developed looks for high levels of the enzyme lactic dehydrogenase (LDH), linked to lung damage; lymphopenia, or low levels of infection-fighting white blood cells; and a rise in inflammation-signaling high-sensitivity C-reactive proteins (hs-CRP).
"In crowded hospitals, and with shortages of medical resources, this simple model can help to quickly prioritize patients, especially during a pandemic when limited healthcare resources have to be allocated," the researchers report.
President Trump called in to NBC's Sunday afternoon broadcast of the first live golf event since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports on March 12, and he expressed hope that live sporting events would return soon, with big crowds. The golf game, between Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, had no audience, and Trump said he wants the PGA to get "back to normal."
"We really want to see it back to normal so when we have all these thousands, tens of thousands of people going to your majors and going to golf tournaments, we want them to be having that same experience," Trump told NBC host Mike Tirico. "We don't want them having to wear masks and be doing what we've been doing for the last number of months. Because that's not getting back to normal. We want to be back to normal where you have the big crowds, and they're practically standing on top of each other and they're enjoying themselves, not where they're worried." In the meantime, he added, "they do the social distancing, and they practice that. And they've been doing really well. The country is ready to start moving forward."
McIlroy criticized Trump last week for politicizing the pandemic and said he will not golf with him again.
Golf isn't exactly known for huge crowds "standing on top of each other," but there is a lot of debate about when stadium events will be allowed to safely resume. The Wall Street Journalillustrated Sunday why that's super risky. "I think about the stadium the same way as I think about nursing homes, cruise ships, jails, and prisons," Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist, tells the Journal. "It's among the highest-risk areas."
Former President Barack Obama gave two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday, one to graduating seniors at historically black colleagues and universities, and the other, broadcast on major TV networks, to graduating high school seniors nationwide. He did not mention President Trump in either one, but parts of each were widely seen as implicit rebukes of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama told the college graduates. "A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge." He advised the high schoolers: "Do what you think is right. Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy — that's how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up."
Whether or not those were references to Trump, Trump evidently took them as such — although he claimed hadn't seen Obama's comments, widely repeated on TV and Twitter. "Look, he was an incompetent president, that's all I can say," Trump told reporters Sunday after returning from Camp David. "Grossly incompetent."
Obama has stayed out of public politics for three years, but last week he privately told about 3,000 former staffers that the White House's handling of COVID-19 has been "an absolute chaotic disaster." Obama's graduations speeches were not political in that sense. You can watch his high school remarks below. Peter Weber
The old adage about the cover-up being worse than the crime is about to be tested again in President Trump's Washington.
The White House says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended Friday night's ouster of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, and congressional officials tell NBC News, The Washington Post, and The New York Times that Linick was investigating Pompeo's use of a government staffer to perform domestic errands for him and his wife, including walking their dog, picking up dry cleaning, and making restaurant reservations. Linick was the fourth inspector general Trump has fired this spring.
House Democrats, who reportedly learned details about Linick's Pompeo investigation around the same time Trump said he's firing him, launched an investigation on Saturday to determine if the move was an act of retaliation. "What I've learned about Inspector General Stephen Linick's removal is deeply troubling," said Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.).
Some Senate Republicans said they're fine with the ouster while others asked for more information. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said that despite Linick's "shortcomings" in failing to sufficiently investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, the "general lack of confidence" cited by Trump "simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress." Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) made a broader point: "The firings of multiple inspectors general is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power."
The allegations that Pompeo was misusing public resources aren't new, the Times reports. Democrats began investigating complains about Pompeo's use of security personnel to run his domestic errands last summer, and he also faced scrutiny for his use of State Department aircraft for frequent visits to Kansas for what appeared to be reconnaissance for a possible Senate run. Pompeo's wife, Susan, has also played an unusually prominent role at the State Department and at the CIA before that, reportedly leading meetings and using office space as well as accompanying her husband on extended official visits abroad.
In all previous cases, "Pompeo or other department officials denied wrongdoing, and the secretary moved on unscathed," the Times notes. "But the maelstrom of questions that began over the weekend could present a formidable challenge" to his "political instincts and career ambitions," including a potential run for president in 2024. Peter Weber
This is the original source of the "red pill" meme, from Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) offering a new life to Neo (Keanu Reeves): "This is your last chance. After this there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."
So what rabbit hole has Musk tumbled into? Who knows. For added confusion, Musk added a red rose, the symbol used by democratic socialists, a group with which he does not affiliate himself. Maybe he's fully embracing President Trump's red #MAGA culture — which would kind of explain Ivanka's tweet — or has discovered that life really is a computer simulation. Or maybe he's just bored.
Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser to her father, is supposed to be the politically and socially enigmatic child from Trump's first marriage. We may never know what alternative realties she is seeing now the she's swallowed the red pill. Peter Weber
Despite longstanding concerns within the Democratic Party, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not worried his supporters won't back former Vice President Joe Biden against President Trump in November's general election.
ABC's George Stephanopoulos mentioned during Sanders' appearance on Sunday's edition of This Week that Sanders' former campaign manager Jeff Weaver put out a memo warning that Biden is falling short with Sanders' supporters at the moment. But Sanders said he believes the "vast majority" of the people who voted for him throughout the Democratic primaries understand Trump "is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country." At the end of the day, he said, they'll likely vote for Biden.
Sen. Bernie Sanders says he thinks that the “vast majority” of Sanders supporters “do understand that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” and “at the end of the day, they will be voting for Joe Biden.” https://t.co/UAkLxXsVIupic.twitter.com/dzEzEmOmTb
Sanders did add, however, that Biden needs to continue to let those voters know he understands their concerns about issues like student debt, health insurance, low wages, climate change, and racism within the criminal justice. Sanders said he does think Biden and his campaign staff will "reach out" to "our supporters" and come up with an agenda that speaks to their needs. Tim O'Donnell
While Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) admitted footage of crowded bars in Wisconsin "concern, probably, all of us," he also said he understood the patrons' desire to relieve some of their frustrations after being "pent up" for quite some time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Johnson's view, they were "celebrating a little freedom" as the state rolls back its lockdown measures.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson on crowded bars in his state: "I certainly see a small subsegment of Wisconsinites celebrating a little freedom. We've all been pent up, we've all been frustrated, and so I think they took that occasion" #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/yfTJgyW5IY
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was a little less forgiving, telling CNN's Jake Tapper that he was "absolutely" concerned by crowded bars filled with mask-less customers in Columbus. DeWine said he has discussed steps to handle similar situations in the future if they keep occurring.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacts to photographs of crowded bars in his state: "Candidly, we've worked with the attorney general ... and we're going to do what we have to do if these things in fact occur across Ohio" #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/89ByMrwxMf
DeWine and Johnson both seemed to agree, however, that their respective state populations were, by and large, still taking social distancing guidelines seriously. Johnson said that despite the images shown on CNN, such behavior wasn't representative of the state as a whole. Tim O'Donnell