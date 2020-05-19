Zuckerberg pitches new Facebook Shops feature to businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic

-
Zuckerberg pitches new Facebook Shops feature to businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic2:40 p.m.
-
CBO estimates leisure and hospitality sector lost nearly 50 percent of its jobs in March and April3:09 p.m.
-
Trump suggests Virginians need 2nd amendment rights to 'guard your potatoes'2:43 p.m.
-
GOP's Kennedy thinks passing another coronavirus relief bill is unlikely1:45 p.m.
-
Annie Glenn, widow of John Glenn, dies from COVID-19 complications1:24 p.m.
-
Global carbon dioxide emissions see historic drop largely due to reduced car traffic12:53 p.m.
-
Sweden has Europe's highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita over last 7 days12:28 p.m.
-
GOP Rep. Ratcliffe narrowly advances to full Senate vote on national intelligence director nomination11:53 a.m.
