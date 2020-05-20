See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and the economy
Pier 1 to permanently close all of its U.S. stores

12:39 a.m.
A shuttered Pier 1 store in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Pier 1 Imports is the latest retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing on Tuesday it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to start an "orderly wind-down" of its operations.

The retailer was struggling before the pandemic; the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February, one month after saying it planned on closing up to 450 locations. Pier 1 has about 541 U.S. stores, and will hold liquidation sales once they can reopen.

Pier 1 CEO and CFO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement the company spent "months working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down."

This was "not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve," he said, and the company remains "grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of customers, and committed vendors who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
All-girls robotics team in Afghanistan hopes its ventilator prototype will save lives

1:44 a.m.
The view of Kabul.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

The Afghan Dreamers, an all-girls robotics team, is using car parts found in marketplaces to create a ventilator prototype that could change the health care system in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Dreamers have competed in the United States, where they won an award for courage. "It made us really happy and it's made us work even harder," team captain Somaya Faruqi, 17, told NPR's Diaa Hadid. There are only 200 working ventilators in Afghanistan, with many of them hand-operated, and the team has been asked by doctors to create a mechanical device. "Even if it saves just one patient's life, I'll be happy," Faruqi said.

The team has been developing a prototype for about a month, working off of an open source designed at MIT. Dr. Douglas Chin, a surgeon in California, has been helping the team from afar, "kind of walking them through what some of the clinical issues are around ventilators, things like the pressure," he told Hadid. "You want to make sure that the ventilator itself is not causing harm."

Unable to buy things online or at electronics stores, the girls found a way to get around their lack of traditional components. "Most of the material we're using is actually from Toyota Corolla car parts" found at markets, Faruqi said. The team is almost finished with the prototype, and if they are successful, it's estimated each ventilator will cost just $200 to make. Catherine Garcia

Fact check: Half true
Trump's press secretary says with any other president, 'the media would take him at his word'

12:37 a.m.

After President Trump said Monday he has been taking hydroxychloroquine in an attempt to ward of COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a letter from White House physician Sean Conley attesting to his conversations with Trump about the risks and benefits of taking the anti-malaria drug. A reporter asked McEnany on Tuesday why the letter "seemed very carefully written" to avoid saying Conley actually prescribed hydroxychloroquine for Trump.

"The reason is the president of the United States said it," McEnany replied, "and if it were any other president of the United States, the media would take him at his word."

There was widespread agreement that at least the last half of that pronouncement is true. "First, reporters usually question presidents. That's their job," tweeted Princeton historian Julian Zelizer. "Second, the assumption that this president can't ever be trusted points to the problem with Trump not the news media." Vox's Aaron Rupar awarded McEnany a "gold medal in the Self-Own Olympics."

As of the last count by The Washington Post's fact-check department, on April 3, Trump had made 18,000 false or misleading claims as president, a first-term average of more than 15 false claims a day — but more frequent, 23 times a day, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Really, the Post notes in the video below, Trump frequently tells the same whopper over and over again. You can also dive into his untruths in the Post's database. Peter Weber

correcting the record
Prominent medical journal says Trump's WHO letter included 'factually incorrect' claim

May 19, 2020
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Lancet, one of the world's leading medical journals, released a statement on Tuesday saying President Trump's letter to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus contained falsehoods.

Trump posted a copy of the letter to Twitter on Monday. He wrote that his administration conducted a review that found the WHO made "claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading" and "consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal."

In response, the journal released a statement saying this claim was "factually incorrect," as it "published no report in December 2019 referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." The Lancet said its first reports about the virus were both published on Jan. 24 — one was about the first 41 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wuhan and the other focused on the initial scientific evidence confirming person-to-person transmission of the virus.

Trump's accusations against the WHO are "serious and damaging to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic," The Lancet added, and it is "essential that any review of the global response is based on a factually accurate account of what took place in December and January." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
WHO members distance themselves from Trump, but agree to review coronavirus response

May 19, 2020
The World Health Organization logo.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump made public a letter he sent to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which accused the agency of protecting China and threatened to cut off U.S. funding for the duration of his administration, the other WHO member nations pushed back. Now is "the time for solidarity, not the time for finger pointing," a spokeswoman for the European Commission said.

On Monday night, Trump tweeted his letter, which said if the WHO does not "commit major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership to the organization." Trump also stated that his administration conducted a review and found the WHO made "claims about the coronavirus that were either grossly inaccurate or misleading."

During the WHO's annual meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, representatives of the other member nations agreed to conduct an "impartial, independent" and "comprehensive evaluation" of the organization that would review the "experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to COVID-19." Members were vocal about their support of the organization. Valentina Matviyenko, a member of the Russian parliament, said Moscow stands behind the WHO, as there is "certainly no reason to perform a mock trial or any kinds of investigations" or to "destroy the useful things that have been accumulated for decades by mankind." Catherine Garcia

voting
Judge rules all voters in Texas can apply for mail-in ballots during pandemic

May 19, 2020
An I Voted sticker.
Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that during the coronavirus pandemic, every registered voter in Texas can apply to vote by mail.

Under state voting rules, absentee ballots can only be sent to Texans who are disabled, 65 or older, in jail, or have plans to be out of their county on the day of an election. The Texas Democratic Party argued that the coronavirus would place in-person voters at risk, putting unconstitutional and illegal burdens on them, and absentee voting needed to be expanded.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed, saying the right to vote "should not be elusively based on the whims of nature." Americans, he wrote, "now seek life without fear of pandemic, liberty to choose their leaders in an environment free of disease, and the pursuit of happiness without undue restrictions."

The Texas attorney general's office opposed the expansion of absentee voting, claiming there is widespread fraud in states where more people use mail-in ballots, but Biery wrote in his ruling the office cited "little or no evidence" and the court "finds the Grim Reaper's scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud in this sui generis experience. Indeed, if vote by mail fraud is real, logic dictates that all voting should be in person." In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he will appeal. Catherine Garcia

not good
Experts warn 1 in 8 museums worldwide may not be able to reopen

May 19, 2020
Belgian royals visit an art museum.
Daina Le Lardic/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of museums around the world may not be able to open their doors again because of the coronavirus pandemic, with experts fearing that one in eight may stay closed permanently.

Data compiled by UNESCO and the International Council of Museums shows that about 90 percent of all museums — roughly 85,000 institutions — have had to temporarily shutter due to the pandemic. This is "alarming," Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO's assistant director general for culture, told The Associated Press. Many museums have said they might not be able to reopen because they have been "closed for months and they have no revenues," he said. "And they don't know how they're going to get their revenues."

There are also concerns the museums won't have the capacity to fix their infrastructure in order to ensure social distancing, with institutes in poorer countries more likely to stay closed.

Many museums rely on tourism, and the Network of European Museum Organizations said popular destinations like the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and Kunsthistorisches in Vienna could be losing up to $2.75 million every month. In Europe, politicians and royalty have been visiting newly reopened museums in order to bring attention to their plights. Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes spent time at the Bozar Center for Fine Arts in Brussels on Tuesday, and said it was important for world leaders to "show our support at the maximum level to this sector" and let the public know they can "come back here in complete safety." Catherine Garcia

horse racing
Belmont Stakes to be held June 20

May 19, 2020
The winner of the 2019 Belmont Stakes.
Nicole Bello/Getty Images

With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness now scheduled for later in the year, the Belmont Stakes will kick off this year's Triple Crown.

The race will be held in Elmont, New York, on June 20, with no spectators in attendance, officials said Tuesday. It had been set for June 6, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby, traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, has been rescheduled to Sept. 5, and the Preakness was moved from May 16 to Oct. 3.

The New York Racing Association has also shortened the event from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/8 miles. Dave O'Rourke, the association's president and CEO, said on Tuesday he thinks the field will be "big" and "really competitive," and fans will see a "completely different race than the traditional Belmont would be." On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said horse racing could start in the state again as early as June 1, as long as the stands remain empty. Catherine Garcia

