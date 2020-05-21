See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Global COVID-19 cases top 5 million. A 5th of them are in the U.S.

7:25 a.m.
Mass graves in Brazil
Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

The world surpassed five million registered COVID-19 cases on Thursday, another grim milestone in a global pandemic full of them. A fifth of the 5.02 million cases, 1.55 million, are in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The No. 2 country is Russia, with 318,000 reported cases. Overall, 328,462 people are reported to have died from the coronavirus, including 93,439 in the U.S. The actual numbers worldwide are almost certainly significantly higher.

It is an uneven picture globally and in the U.S., with cases and deaths declining in some countries or states and rising in others. But the pandemic is not waning overall. The World Health Organization said Wednesday that member countries had reported 106,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since the outbreak began. "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah hit Trump's drug use, voting feud, Pompeo's 'lavish' parties

5:38 a.m.

"The big story all week has of course been Donald Trump booting hydroxychloroquine," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "He's unwilling to wear a mask, but he will take a drug whose side effects include serious heart conditions, including death," plus "blistering, peeling, loosening of the skin; feeling that others can hear your thoughts; feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there; unusual behavior; and unusual facial expressions. Oh no! We're too late!"

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, "but Donald Trump sees the sunny side of his abject failure," calling it "a badge of honor," Colbert said. Trump has been feuding with the CDC over how fast to lift coronavirus restrictions, "but it's not just the CDC — it's hard to find a medical expert anywhere who agrees with Trump's plan to open the economy without meeting the CDC criteria. Which is why GOP operatives are recruiting 'extremely pro-Trump' doctors to go on television to prescribe reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet safety benchmarks."

The Late Show invented one of those "pro-Trump" doctors.

"Have you been watching the hydroxy-horror picture show?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. "Our president this week claimed he's been taking hydroxychloroquine," and "the Trumpers who are wary of Big Pharma have started making their own hydroxy at home." He explained why that's "dumb," then showed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolding him for joking Tuesday that Trump "might be trying to kill himself with this drug and we should keep an eye on him."

"All 50 states at least partially reopened for business," even though "17 states are still showing a steady increase in new coronavirus cases," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. And Georgia "may actually have been fudging their numbers."

Noah also examined embattled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest scandal, involving "lavish dinners" for hundreds he's been "throwing on the taxpayer dime." Pompeo claims the dinners were for legitimate business, "but how is the CEO of Chick-fil-A gonna help America's foreign policy?" he asked. "It sounds more like Pompeo was using the State Department like his own personal Make-a-Wish Foundation."

Also, Trump is threatening certain states seeking to expand absentee ballots, Noah recounted. "I guess in Trump's mind, voting should be like your wife smiling at you — once a year, in public, and never at home." Watch below. Peter Weber

Coronavirus polling
Solid majorities of Americans are worried about a 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections as states reopen

2:55 a.m.

All 50 states have started easing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, but there's no guarantee people will rush out to the stores, especially with no plans in place for when cases start rising, as they have in other countries that reopened.

"There's a great sense that normalcy is not around the corner," pollster Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, told NPR News. And with some states opening without meeting federal guidelines, there's "a real disconnect between public opinion and public policy." In Marist's new poll for NRP and PBS NewsHour and a new Associated Press-NORC poll, solid majorities of Americans said they are concerned that as people start gathering in public again, coronavirus cases and deaths will follow.

In the AP/NORC poll, 83 percent of Americans said they are very (54 percent) or somewhat (29 percent) concerned that lifting restrictions will lead to a rise in infections. In the Marist poll, 77 percent of Americans said they are concerned or very concerned about a second wave of infections. There are growing partisan splits in each poll, but "the overwhelming majority feel we're in no way out of the woods," Miringoff said. "The notion that there's the potential or likelihood of a second wave is strong, and we see that clearly across party lines."

Majorities of Americans told AP-NORC pollsters that before restrictions are lifted, it's essential that authorities to be able to require quarantine for people exposed to the virus (78 percent), distancing of six feet in most places (58 percent), and face masks in public places (58 percent), and 59 percent said there must be widespread testing available in their area. A 46 percent plurality said a vaccine must be available before business can resume. When Marist asked when people thought their life would resume a sense of normalcy, 65 percent said more than six months, including 55 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of Democrats.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted May 14-18 among 1,056 adults nationwide, and it has a margin of sampling error of ±4.2 percentage points. Marist interviewed 1,007 adults on the phone May 12-17, and its poll has a margin of error of ±3.6 points. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Virginia Tech therapy dog beloved by students receives honorary doctorate

1:33 a.m.
Moose in his graduation cap.
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

Call him Dr. Moose.

Moose is an 8-year-old therapy dog at Virginia Tech's Cook Counseling Center. Raised by Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York, he was adopted by Dr. Trent Davis, a counselor and coordinator of Virginia Tech's Animal-Assisted Therapy program. Moose started working on campus six years ago, and during his time at Virginia Tech, has participated in more than 7,500 individual and group counseling sessions and over 500 outreach events, helping students with anxiety and trauma and serving as an ambassador for mental health awareness.

To thank Moose for everything he has done to bring comfort to students, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine last Friday from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine. He's used to getting accolades — in 2019, Moose was named an Animal Hero by the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association. When he's not working with students, Moose can be found playing tug of war, swimming, or eating. Catherine Garcia

hydroxychloroquine
Brazil expands approval of chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Utah canceled its big bet on the unproven drug.

1:19 a.m.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Wednesday that the Health Ministry had expanded approved uses of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine to treat milder cases of COVID-19. Brazil now has the world's third-largest coronavirus recorded outbreak, after the U.S. and Russia, and hospitals and health systems in several states have gone over capacity. "There is still no scientific evidence, but it is being monitored and used in Brazil and worldwide," Bolsonaro said on his Facebook page.

Chloroquine is the predecessor of hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump says he is now taking in a preventative capacity. Bolsonaro, a conservative populist and admirer of Trump, has continually downplayed the severity of COVID-19 and is clashing with cities and states that have enacted lockdowns and other coronavirus mitigation efforts. Brazil ended one study of chloroquine after detecting an increase in heart arrhythmia, and several large observational studies have found no positive effect of the drug on COVID-19 patients and some negative outcomes.

The order to expand approved use of chloroquine was signed by interim Health Minister Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no health experience when Bolsonaro made him the No. 2 official at the ministry in April. His appointment followed Bolsonaro's firing of Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after he publicly supported governors pursuing mitigation measures, and Pazuello got the top job when Mandetta's successor, Nelson Teich, resigned last week after he publicly clashed with Bolsonaro over chloroquine.

Utah, meanwhile, caught hydroxychlorquine fever early, preparing plans to allow the drug to be distributed without prescription and ordering at least $800,000 worth of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from a pharmacist who was helping draw up those plans, Stat News reported Sunday. Utah canceled the order in late April and got a refund.

Hydroxychloroquine's rise and fall in Utah "provides a case study of what happens when hope and excitement about therapies outpace the evidence," Stat reports. "It underscores the pressure officials felt to demonstrate they were on top of the response, even as such efforts sowed confusion among the medical community and led them into initiatives they came to regret. And, mirroring the hydroxychloroquine debate in the Trump administration, it shows how experts scrambled to inject restraint and plead for leaders to follow evidence at a time when promises of easy remedies were more enticing." Read more about Utah's experience at Stat News. Peter Weber

Edit

Canadian company aims to have its drones plant 1 billion trees by 2028

12:35 a.m.
A forest near Moscow.
Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images

Drones may soon be buzzing in a forest near you, dropping seeds and helping restore the landscape.

Flash Forest, a Canadian startup that launched in 2019, uses drones to fire seed pods into land, in some cases flying into areas inaccessible to people. In May, Flash Forest plans on planting 40,000 trees north of Toronto, and will them move onto other regions. Their goal is to plant 1 billion trees by 2028. "When you look at the potential for drones, we plant 10 times faster than humans," Angelique Ahlstrom, Flash Forest cofounder and chief strategy officer, told Fast Company.

Flash Forest determines which trees will work best in each environment, and sends mapping drones out to survey the areas. Seed pods are packed with a proprietary mix that makes them germinate faster and hold onto moisture, even in a drought. "We very much prioritize biodiversity, so we try to plant species that are native to the land as opposed to monocultures," Ahlstrom said.

The drones can plant 10,000 to 20,000 seed pods every day, and as the technology advances, that number could be upped to 100,000 trees a day, Ahlstrom told Fast Company. Controlled studies have shown high rates of tree survival, and the company plans on starting a restoration project in Hawaii later this year, planting 300,000 trees. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Researchers estimate earlier lockdowns could have prevented tens of thousands of U.S. coronavirus deaths

May 20, 2020
Social distancing posters.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Disease modelers at Columbia University estimate that if the United States had started implementing social distancing and lockdown measures one week earlier in March, roughly 36,000 coronavirus deaths could have been prevented.

The first imported case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on Jan. 20, with community transmission established in the weeks following. Federal social distancing measures, which asked Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and social gatherings, were enacted in the U.S. in mid-March. The researchers estimated that had action been taken even earlier, with cities going on lockdown and people limiting contact with others beginning on March 1, about 83 percent of the country's deaths could have been avoided.

Epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman, who led the research team, told The New York Times that just a slight change in timing would have stopped the worst exponential growth in cities like New York and New Orleans. "It's a big, big difference," he said. "That small moment in time, catching it in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths."

The modeling shows that as restrictions continue to relax across the United States, local officials need to know how many infections there are in order to immediately address any hot spots. As of Wednesday night, there are more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 93,383 deaths. Catherine Garcia

'a callous disregard for life'
Illinois GOP state representative removed from legislative session after refusing to wear a mask

May 20, 2020

After refusing to wear a mask during a legislative session on Wednesday, Illinois state Rep. Darren Bailey (R) was escorted out of the Bank of Springfield Center, the House's temporary home.

This was the House's first session in more than two months, and legislators voted to adopt rules requiring themselves and staff members wear face coverings. Bailey refused to wear a mask, The Chicago Tribune reports, and when told to come into compliance, he replied, "I will not. Thank you." A motion to remove him from the proceedings passed 81-27. Bailey smiled as he was escorted out.

Bailey has complained about Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and his coronavirus stay-at-home order, and the governor had a sharp response to Bailey's defiance. "The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people's health," Pritzker said. "You just [ask] a doctor [to] tell you why people wear masks in the first place. It's to protect others. So clearly, the representative has no interest in protecting others." Catherine Garcia

