Watch SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch live

SpaceX is readying for a historic launch, and you can watch the whole thing live.

On Wednesday, SpaceX will for the first time launch astronauts into orbit. NASA's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are headed to the International Space Station and will become the first astronauts to launch from the U.S. since 2011, NPR reports.

NASA on its website hails the fact that with this launch, a "new era of human spaceflight is set to begin," and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said this week this is a "unique opportunity to bring all of America together in one moment in time and say, look at how bright the future is."