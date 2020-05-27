Disney World parks aim to reopen in July, but with no meet-and-greets, parades, or fireworks

Disney has unveiled plans to reopen its Florida theme parks, though with plenty of precautions in place and some activities put on hold.

The company this week proposed reopening Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, with Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopening on July 15, Variety reports. These dates were approved by the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This reopening would occur about four months after Disney World's Orlando theme parks closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and the plan comes as every state in the U.S. has started some form of reopening process. Disney recently began to reopen Disney Springs, its dining and shopping area, doing so with precautions like temperature checks and masks being required. The Disney World theme parks will also implement temperature checks and require marks to be worn, while capacity will be reduced as well.

Additionally, when the parks reopen, Disney said it will "temporarily pause cast member meet-and-greets, temporarily suspend parades and firework displays, and temporarily close playgrounds and water-effects areas." The park is looking to close "anything that could draw a crowd," according to the Reporter.

This move comes after Universal Orlando proposed an earlier reopening date of June 5, with the park operating at limited capacity and with temperature checks and masks required. SeaWorld is also planning to reopen in Orlando on June 11. Brendan Morrow