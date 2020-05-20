See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Disney World is partially reopening — but with major coronavirus precautions

8:36 a.m.

Disney is slowly beginning a phased reopening in Florida, though don't expect to jump on any rides just yet.

After Disney's theme parks closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Springs, the shopping, dining, and entertainment area at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is partially reopening on Wednesday, with 44 shops and restaurants resuming operations, The Orlando Sentinel reports. Disney World's parks still remain closed.

Among the safety measures being implemented at Disney Springs include temperature checks for all guests and a requirement that anyone three or older wear a mask or face covering, with ground markings and signs also reminding guests to practice social distancing.

Even with these precautions, though, Disney warns on its website, "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. ... By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

The reopening of Disney Springs begins on Wednesday, with more locations, such as World of Disney, set to reopen next week; Disney's blog describes today as a "great first step in the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort." Universal Orlando Citywalk has also started to reopen.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently said theme parks can submit their reopening plans. Disney, which says it lost more than $1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, last week reopened Shanghai Disneyland, its first park to get back up and running. Tickets for its opening day sold out almost immediately. Brendan Morrow

Trump threatens to block funding to Michigan over false claim about absentee ballots

9:12 a.m.

President Trump is threatening to hold up funding to Michigan for sending all voters an absentee ballot, something the state has not done.

Trump in a tweet on Wednesday claimed that Michigan has mailed its 7.7 million registered voters absentee ballots for the primary and general elections, claiming this was "done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State."

Michigan voters will be receiving absentee ballot applications, but not ballots as Trump falsely claims. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) announced on Tuesday that all of the state's registered voters would get these applications to vote by mail, saying, "By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote. Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it."

Other states have taken this step as well, with Georgia last month mailing voters absentee ballot request forms ahead of its primary. Benson quickly weighed in to rebut Trump's assertion, writing that she's only sending out applications "just like my GOP colleagues." Brendan Morrow

GOP operatives seek to get 'extremely pro-Trump' doctors on TV to push immediate economic reopening

8:34 a.m.

Republican operatives and Trump campaign advisers held an hourlong conference call May 11, and one of the things they discussed was recruiting "extremely pro-Trump" doctors to go on television and lend medical credence to a conservative campaign to reopen state and local economies immediately, The Associated Press reports. AP was given a leaked recording of the call, organized by CNP Action, an affiliate of the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy and part of the Save Our Country Coalition, a group of conservative organizations that formed in late April to thwart stay-at-home orders implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

One of the call's participants, GOP activist Nancy Schulze, offered: "There is a coalition of doctors who are extremely pro-Trump that have been preparing and coming together for the war ahead in the campaign on health care. ... And we have doctors that are … in the trenches, that are saying 'It's time to reopen.'" Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump White House communications aide, jumped in: "Those are the types of guys that we should want to get out on TV and radio to help push out the message." Schulze replied that the doctors have "already been vetted. But they need to be put on the screens."

Schlapp's husband, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schalpp, also endorsed Schulze's proposal on the call that, explaining that Trump is "going to get tagged by the fake news media as being irresponsible and not listening to doctors," so "we have to gird his loins with a lot of other people."

Economic recovery is seen as crucial to "Trump’s re-election hopes and has become a growing focus of the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence," AP reports. All 50 states have started lifting COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, but usually gradually, and the Centers for Disease Control has still reported a corresponding increase in infections and deaths. Matt Schlapp told AP Monday that "most people are not in mortal danger with corona" so "we can safely open up the economy." Peter Weber

All 50 states are starting to reopen their economies

7:26 a.m.
An open sign
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All 50 states have started reopening their economies and easing coronavirus lockdowns as of Wednesday. Governors and public health officials caution that areas where restrictions are being lifted are at risk of a new wave of infections, however, because the numbers of cases and deaths in the U.S. continue to rise. As of late Tuesday, there were more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., and more than 91,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials in some states have faced allegations of bungling or even fudging coronavirus statistics to make the situation look better than it is, The Associated Press reports. The data scientist who developed Florida's coronavirus dashboard, for example, said this week that she was fired for refusing to tweak data to "drum up support for the plan to open." Harold Maass

Israel's COVID-19 outbreak was mostly imported from the U.S., genomic study suggests

7:25 a.m.
Traveler arrives Israel
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

More than 70 percent of Israeli coronavirus samples sequenced in a Tel Aviv University study had genetic markers indicating the virus was imported from the U.S., despite the fact that only 27 percent of all positive-testing visitors to Israel arrived from America, The New York Times reports. Israel barred visitors from the U.S. on March 9, two weeks after shutting off travel from some European countries. Had Americans been blocked from entering on Feb. 26 also, the researcher conclude, "a substantial fraction of the transmission chains in Israel would have been prevented."

The researchers sequenced genomes from more than 200 randomly selected but representative COVID-19 patients from six hospital across the country. Israel has reportedly 16,650 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths, but only 1 percent of the population has been infected with the coronavirus, said Dr. Adi Stern, lead author of the study, which has not yet been peer reviewed. At the same time, he added, Israel was able to cut its rate of transmission by two-thirds through a combination of enforced social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and closing down foreign tourism. Peter Weber

Late night hosts are mixed on Nancy Pelosi 'fat-shaming' Trump, agree his hydroxychloroquine use is idiotic

6:41 a.m.

"It wasn't just doctors who were shocked at Trump's self-medicating" with hydroxychloroquine, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "had some choice words to express her concern for the president," including "a very polite way" of calling Trump morbidly obese. "It's important to point out that fat-shaming is wrong," he said. "Plenty of wonderful people are old and fat and beloved, like Santa. But guess what? Santa shouldn't take hydroxychloroquine, either!"

Trump dismissed Pelosi as "a waste of time," but he lashed out proper at Fox News host Neil Cavuto for warning viewers not to follow Trump's lead.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah agreed that Pelosi should not have "weight-shamed" Trump, because that hurts everyone overweight, but "as a Democrat, trolling Donald Trump is her constitutional duty." The criticism from Fox News was "more surprising," he said, but mostly "I feel so bad for this guy's secret service."

Trump could also just be skillfully distracting everyone from a story that would ordinarily "blow up into a major scandal," Noah noted. Instead of talking about Trump's firing of the State Department inspector general, at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, we're talking about Trump's drug use.

"You have to hand it to Trump: Just when you think it can't get any crazier, he starts popping FDA-disapproved drugs and telling everyone else to try it, too," Jimmy Kimmel said. "Our president is a hydroxy-moron" who "thinks a lupus drug kills coronavirus." He read some of the side effects. "Why would he do this to prevent coronavirus and not wear a mask to prevent the virus?" Kimmel asked. "I have come to what I think is the only reasonable conclusion: He's trying to kill himself."

Tooning Out the News had its own way of expressing concern for Trump's health.

Hydroxychloroquine's "side effects can potentially include agitation, insomnia, confusion, mania, hallucinations, paranoia, as well as lasting psychiatric and neurological symptoms," Late Night's Seth Meyer noted. "So either Trump's lying about taking it ... or he's been taking it for 73 years?" It's shocking but not surprising, he said, that "a huckster who spent his career pushing scam products and miracle cures" is "doing the same thing with a pandemic" now he's president. Watch below. Peter Weber

2 dams fail in Michigan, forcing 10,000 evacuations, emergency declaration

3:20 a.m.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night after two dams failed, flooding areas along the Tittabawassee River. The National Weather Service warned anyone near the engorged river to seek higher ground after "catastrophic dam failures" at the Edenville and Sanford dams, about 140 miles north of Detroit. Michigan officials said about 10,000 residents are being evacuated in Midland, Edenville, and Sanford. Midland, a town of 42,000, has a major Dow Chemical plant on the city's riverbank.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer warned in a press briefing late Tuesday. "If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe," she added in a statement. "This is unlike anything we've seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don't, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county."

Heavy rains have caused flooding as far away as Chicago this week. The Edenville Dam, built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition by Michigan in 2018 and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of its operator, The Associated Press reports. In all, Michigan had 19 high hazard dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition in 2018, AP adds. The Sanford Dam, built in 1925, was deemed in fair condition by the state, and both it and the Edenville Dam "are in the process of being sold." Peter Weber

Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador

2:33 a.m.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell fully declassified Tuesday a January 2017 email Susan Rice, then President Barack Obama's national security adviser, sent to herself about a brief Jan. 5 meeting about incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. This is the second document related to Flynn that Grenell has declassified in the past week, as Attorney General William Barr seeks to drop the criminal case again Flynn for his lies to FBI agents about his undisclosed number of conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Kislyak's calls were monitored.

Those conversations were a focus of the Jan. 5 meeting memorialized by Rice.

Declassified Susan Rice Email

Obama insisted "every aspect of this issue" be handled "by the book," and "stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective," Rice wrote. "From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia."

FBI Director James Comey "affirmed that he is proceeding ‘by the book’ as it relates to law enforcement," Rice writes, but "he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak." Comey noted later that "the level of communication is unusual," Rice said, and Obama asked Comey to tell him "if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team."

A spokeswoman for Rice said "the email makes clear that the Obama administration did not change the way it briefed Michael Flynn," adding: "In the interest of transparency, Ambassador Rice again calls upon the director of national intelligence to release the unredacted transcripts of all Kislyak-Flynn calls. The American people deserve the full transcripts so they can judge for themselves Michael Flynn's conduct."

Neither of the newly declassified emails show any misconduct, but some Trump allies argue "that in warning Comey to proceed 'by the book,' Obama was implying that top law enforcement officials had done the opposite," Politico reports. "It would be smarter for the Trump team to do more heavy breathing, less actual declassifying," David Frum advised. "Reading the records only confirms that the outgoing administration was struggling to do the right thing in the face of a deeply corrupt and compromised incoming team." Peter Weber

