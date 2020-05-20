Disney World is partially reopening — but with major coronavirus precautions

Disney is slowly beginning a phased reopening in Florida, though don't expect to jump on any rides just yet.

After Disney's theme parks closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Springs, the shopping, dining, and entertainment area at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is partially reopening on Wednesday, with 44 shops and restaurants resuming operations, The Orlando Sentinel reports. Disney World's parks still remain closed.

Among the safety measures being implemented at Disney Springs include temperature checks for all guests and a requirement that anyone three or older wear a mask or face covering, with ground markings and signs also reminding guests to practice social distancing.

New signage at Disney Springs pic.twitter.com/PgiglskKt0 — Dewayne Bevil (@ThemeParks) May 19, 2020

Even with these precautions, though, Disney warns on its website, "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. ... By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

The reopening of Disney Springs begins on Wednesday, with more locations, such as World of Disney, set to reopen next week; Disney's blog describes today as a "great first step in the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort." Universal Orlando Citywalk has also started to reopen.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently said theme parks can submit their reopening plans. Disney, which says it lost more than $1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, last week reopened Shanghai Disneyland, its first park to get back up and running. Tickets for its opening day sold out almost immediately. Brendan Morrow