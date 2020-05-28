See More Speed Reads
bring back the iphone button
Biden points out he was warning about pandemic unpreparedness in October while Trump tweeted about iPhones

12:20 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a humble brag he'd like to share.

In October 2019, months before the coronavirus outbreak began, Biden tweeted a warning to the United States, saying "We are not prepared for a pandemic." Biden then called out President Trump for rolling back measures the Obama administration took, likely referring to Trump's 2018 disbandment of the team directly responsible for handling a pandemic response.

As Biden's Twitter account conveniently pointed out Thursday, while Biden was urging caution, Trump was tweeting about iPhones. Specifically, the president took issue with the button-less feature in iPhone models released in 2017 onward.

In fairness to Trump, this was months before the first COVID-19 case had even been reported, and just one month after the newest iPhone model had been released. And we do miss those buttons. Marianne Dodson

devastating reality
Researchers tested 4,160 people for coronavirus in a San Francisco neighborhood. Not a single white person tested positive.

11:43 a.m.
A mural in San Franciscos Mission District.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

A coronavirus testing project in San Francisco has provided yet another example of how COVID-19 is overwhelmingly affecting people of color.

Diane Havlir, the director of the HIV/AIDS division at the University of California, San Francisco, noticed early in the pandemic that young Latino men were arriving at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with coronavirus symptoms more often than any other demographic. So she conducted a research project that involved testing 4,160 residents of San Francisco's Mission District — and found that not a single white person tested positive, Stat News reports.

Havlir's project focused on a single, 16-square-block census tract in the Mission district, "one of the city's most densely populated and heavily Latinx neighborhoods," Stat News writes. A third of the tract's residents are white, while 58 percent are Hispanic, the U.S. Census estimates. But 95 percent of those who tested positive were Latinx, while no white person in the tract tested positive.

Just like testing and death rates are revealing across the country, "what really comes out of these data is that low-wage essential workers are victims of this disease," Havlir told Stat News. And with 53 percent of those who tested positive showing no symptoms of coronavirus, it's even more clear that allowing workers to stay home only if they feel sick may not be enough to stop the spread. Read more at Stat News. Kathryn Krawczyk

get the facts
Twitter's Dorsey defends fact-checks as another label is applied to China spokesperson

11:04 a.m.
Jack Dorsey
David Becker/Getty Images

After hitting President Trump with a fact-check for the first time, Twitter has now also applied one of its new labels to China.

Two March tweets from China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, which baselessly claim the United States army may have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, now feature a fact-check label, Bloomberg reports. Twitter urges users to "get the facts about COVID-19" and links to information from the World Health Organization saying that "all available evidence suggests that the virus has a natural animal origin" and originated in China. The New York Post had previously questioned Twitter about why the tweets had not been fact-checked.

Twitter first added a fact-check label to Trump's tweets baselessly calling mail-in ballots "fraudulent," and the company says it did so because "we believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process." This set Trump off — he claimed the company is "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election," and is planning to unveil an executive order pertaining to social media.

But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a thread on Wednesday said "we'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had told Fox News on Wednesday that "we have a different policy" on fact-checking, as he believes his platform "shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online." Dorsey, however, said Twitter's fact checks don't "make us an 'arbiter of truth.'" Rather, he said, "our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves." Brendan Morrow

uhhh
Trump retweets video declaring 'the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat'

10:00 a.m.

President Trump has retweeted a video where a supporter declares "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat" — and the man's explanation behind the comment is even more violent.

Trump retweeted a video from the account Cowboys for Trump at midnight Thursday, in which the leader of the group Couy Griffin declares "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat." Griffin then explains he doesn't mean it "in the physical sense," but rather "in the political sense" because "the Democrat policy and agenda is anti-American right now." A generous interpretation of the video would suggest Griffin is trying to compliment Democrats of the past, but he never quite makes that point.

The Cowboys for Trump tweet comes in response to a Daily Beast article covering Griffin's rally at a New Mexico church, which he held to defy the state's COVID-19 social distancing orders. The Daily Beast asked Griffin to clarify his "dead Democrat" comment in an interview after the Tuesday rally, but he only repeated the statement and suggested that top Democrats enforcing social distancing will "get to pick your poison: you either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
More than 40 million Americans have filed unemployment claims during the coronavirus crisis

9:23 a.m.
Luis Mora stands in front of the closed offices of the New York State Department of Labor on May 7, 2020
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The number of unemployment claims filed in the United States during the coronavirus crisis has now reached a staggering total of more than 40 million.

The Labor Department on Thursday said another 2.1 million initial unemployment claims were filed last week, which brings the total over 10 weeks to 40.7 million, The New York Times reports.

This was the tenth week in a row that weekly unemployment claims totaled more than one million, NBC News notes. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, weekly unemployment claims had never passed one million before; the record was 695,000. The number of first-time claims has, however, declined for the past eight weeks, per The Associated Press.

This unfortunate milestone comes less than 24 hours after another grim milestone, as on Wednesday, the United States hit 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the tally from Johns Hopkins.

Bloomberg notes, though, that "continuing claims, which tally Americans' ongoing benefit claims in state programs, fell to 21.1 million" for the week ending on May 16, whereas analysts were anticipating an increase. The U.S. unemployment rate in April reached 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. Brendan Morrow

and the Oscar goes to...
Scorsese and Apple are teaming up to tempt the Oscars with an original film starring De Niro and DiCaprio

8:38 a.m.
Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Leonardo DiCaprio
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Could Apple be on the cusp of scoring a Best Picture win at the Oscars?

The company is teaming up with Paramount on Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, Deadline reports. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and is based on the book of the same name, and Apple will now be financing the film, which reportedly has an eye-popping budget of up to $200 million. The film was previously set up at Paramount, but the studio was "nervous" about the price tag, the report says.

Killers of the Flower Moon will now be an Apple original movie, though Deadline reports it's still getting a wide theatrical release from Paramount, a significant piece of the news considering Scorsese's last streaming movie, The Irishman, didn't receive that from Netflix. Major theater chains require movies they show be exclusive to them for about three months, but Netflix prefers to debut its films on streaming sooner than that, and the two parties were unable to reach an agreement. The Irishman instead got a limited theatrical release.

Some Oscars prognosticators have speculated that Netflix's status as a disruptor of theatrical norms held it back from Best Picture in recent years, but Apple could potentially avoid that problem with a traditional, wide theatrical release. Netflix's The Irishman never quite became the major awards contender that Roma did a year earlier anyway, but it was still surprising when it ended up scoring zero wins despite all the critical acclaim. Netflix itself only got two wins at the Oscars this year after landing 24 nominations.

Thus far, no streaming service has ever won Best Picture at the Oscars. Unless something goes terribly wrong with Killers of the Flower Moon, though, expect Apple to be right there in that Best Picture race looking to make history in the not too distant future. Brendan Morrow

Missed Connections
Melania Trump reportedly warned Trump to take COVID-19 seriously — and he 'totally blew her off'

8:33 a.m.
The Trumps in India
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump shook up his campaign this week, naming former White House political director Bill Stepien as deputy campaign manager and elevating the campaign's political director for the Midwest, Stephanie Alexander, to campaign chief of staff.

Stepien "is viewed by Trump advisers as a competent tactician who can help the campaign appeal to alienated suburban voters," Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair, but his problem will be "that no amount of messaging or get-out-the-vote efforts can shade the reality that Trump's mishandling of the pandemic has plunged the country into a once-in-a-century economic crisis." Before the 2018 midterms, Sherman wrote, Stepien told him Americans "want to feel safe in the realm of national security, and they want to feel economically secure."

Trump is focused on the economic side of that equation, but at least 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus so far, and the rush to reopen public spaces without adequate testing or containment strategies makes a significant resurgence of the virus more likely in the fall. Trump is furious that COVID-19 has derailed what he viewed as his clear path to re-election, a Trump adviser told Sherman, paraphrasing Trump: "The intelligence community let me down!" The intelligence community warned Trump early and often about the coronavirus, according to several reports, and so did first lady Melania Trump, according to Sherman:

Even those closest to Trump have been privately worried the election is slipping away. According to a source, Melania Trump warned the president during their trip to India in February to take the virus response seriously. "He totally blew her off," the source said. Melania later told people that Trump "only hears what he wants to hear and surrounds himself with yes-people and family," the source added. [Vanity Fair]

Melania Trump's office did not respond when Vanity Fair asked for a comment. Read more at Vanity Fair.

Secret Coronavirus Agent Man
Pennsylvania House Democrats are livid GOP colleagues hid COVID-19 infections from them

6:54 a.m.

Democrats in the Pennsylvania state House learned from a reporter on Wednesday that at least one of their Republican colleagues had tested positive for COVID-19 a week earlier. State Rep. Andrew Lewis (R) stepped forward.

Lewis said he had "immediately" informed House leadership of his positive test on May 20, but kept quiet "out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed." Rep. Russ Diamond (R) and Rep. Frank Ryan (R) subsequently said they were self-quarantining after coming in contact with an infected person.

House Democrats accused Republicans of covering up the infections to bolster their claims that COVID-19 isn't a significant risk. "It is simply unacceptable that some House Republicans knew about this for more than a week and sat on that knowledge," House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody said Wednesday, adding that "a vocal few" of his GOP colleagues "have attempted to make a virtue out of not wearing a mask when in close proximity to others."

"I have never been this livid: The Republican leadership risked the lives of our staff" and "other members," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D). Rep. Brian Sims (D) expressed his ire at GOP colleagues in a series of short videos, most of which contain NSFW language.

Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R), said "the health and privacy of a member" is "protected by HIPAA law — so the only person who was at liberty to announce their positive test is the member." He insisted that House Republicans "followed the data and science" and "notified and quarantined" anyone who met guidelines from the CDC and state health department. Democrats noted pointedly that none of them had been contacted.

"Some of our colleagues sat in close proximity to this member during committee meetings," tweeted Rep. Leanne Krueger (D). "The Republican contact tracing program ignored them." Peter Weber

