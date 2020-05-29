See More Speed Reads
'amazingly cruel'
Trump administration to ease rules for hunting bears and their cubs in Alaska

2:02 a.m.
Brown bears in Alaska.
AP File Photo/Mark Thiessen, File

The National Park Service is rolling back Obama-era regulations that banned hunters in Alaska's national preserves from using food to lure black and brown bears out of their dens.

The new rules will also let hunters use artificial light to attract black bears and their cubs, shoot caribou from motorboats, and hunt wolves and coyotes during the denning season, the Anchorage Daily News reports. The Obama administration enacted the regulations in order to prevent the destabilization of Alaska's ecosystems.

This change is "amazingly cruel," Jesse Prentice-Dunn, policy director for the Center for Western Priorities, told The Guardian, and is "just the latest in a string of efforts to reduce protections for America's wildlife at the behest of oil companies and trophy hunters."

Several Native American tribes criticized the original rule, opposing it due to rural Alaskans needing wild food sources. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) cheered the reversal, saying it was necessary "not only as a matter of principle, but as a matter of states' rights." Catherine Garcia

Trump weighs in on Minneapolis protests, threatens more violence

1:34 a.m.

President Trump threatened to send the National Guard into Minneapolis, where the National Guard has already been activated and deployed by Gov. Tim Walz (D), in a tweeted response early Friday to the chaotic protests, fires, and looting in the Twin Cities. "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," Trump tweeted, referring to the violent death that sparked three days of protests, so far. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

On Monday, a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes after handcuffing him in a forgery investigation. Floyd, who was black, repeatedly protested that he couldn't breath, and he died soon after. It was all caught on video by a bystander. Chauvin and four of his colleagues were fired Tuesday but none have been arrested. One of the chants from protesters has been "No justice, no peace!" It's not clear what Trump hopes to accomplish by pouring rhetorical gasoline on a raging fire. Peter Weber

Minneapolis police station breached, set on fire as George Floyd protests intensify

May 28, 2020

A Minneapolis police station was set on fire Thursday night, as protesters continued to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck. Protesters have gathered outside of the 3rd Precinct station every night since, and earlier in the evening, officers were on the roof, firing tear gas and flash bangs in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

As the night progressed, the mood shifted, with some protesters becoming aggressive. A fire was started in a nearby pawn shop, and after demonstrators were able to gain access to the 3rd Precinct, it was quickly set ablaze. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that "protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires," and all of the precinct's staff was evacuated.

Protesters are still standing outside the burning building, with some setting off fireworks and others shouting, "What's his name? George, George." Catherine Garcia

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto withdraws name from Biden's VP list

May 28, 2020
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) on Thursday said she will not be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, as she wants to focus on helping her state get through the coronavirus pandemic.

It was "an honor to be considered," said Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, "but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet."

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said a statement he has "admired Sen. Cortez Masto as long as I have known her because she's a leader with integrity." Biden has said he will choose a woman to be his vice president, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) are believed to be on his list. On Wednesday, Biden told supporters he will announce his pick by Aug. 1. Catherine Garcia

CNN's Don Lemon reacts to no charges yet in George Floyd case: 'How much more video do they need?'

May 28, 2020

CNN anchor Don Lemon was stunned on Thursday after the FBI asked for more information from the public regarding the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. There is video footage that was shot by a bystander, yet no charges were announced during a law enforcement press conference on Thursday. Lemon said he gets that the investigation needs to be "handled properly," but asked: "How much more video do they need? I keep saying as I'm watching that this is some sort of a joke."

Four police officers were involved in the incident, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd down, has had 18 complaints filed against him. "Are they going to be arrested or are they not?" Lemon said. "Is this justice system going to work with these officers the way it works with the general public? Someone accuses you of something. The police, guess what they do — they come to get you. They arrest you and you have to deal with the legal system. Are we going to have the same legal system for police officers that we have for the average adult?"

Lemon also channeled the protesters who are outraged by Floyd's death. "When you feel you have nothing else, when you don't have a platform, what do you do — you act out in the way you act out," he said. "People are sick of it." The last person who needs to get involved in the matter is President Trump, Lemon said, referring to him as "the birther-in-chief." "Nobody wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five," he added. "No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who says there are very fine people on both sides." Catherine Garcia

Prosecutor asks for patience during George Floyd investigation: 'We have to get this right'

May 28, 2020
A protester in Minneapolis.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman on Thursday asked for the public to remain calm as they investigate the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." The four officers involved in the incident were fired on Tuesday, and Freeman told CNN all have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

MacDonald and Freeman held a joint press conference, which started about two hours late. MacDonald said they "thought we would have another development I could tell you about. Unfortunately, we don't at this point." Both her office and the FBI are conducting a "robust and meticulous investigation," she said, adding that their "highest priority is that justice will be served."

Freeman said his job is to prove the officer who kneeled on Floyd "violated a criminal statute. And there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge. We need to wade through all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision, and we are doing that to the best of our ability." He called the video showing the incident "graphic, horrific, and terrible," and asked the public to understand the need to remain calm as the investigation continues. "Sometimes that takes a little time, and we ask people to be patient," he said. "We have to get this right." Catherine Garcia

Minnesota governor activates National Guard as protests continue over death of George Floyd

May 28, 2020
Protesters in Minneapolis.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

As demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and St. Paul and activated the Minnesota National Guard.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." Over the last three nights, protesters have filled the streets of Minneapolis, demanding justice for Floyd and calling on authorities to arrest the officer, who was fired on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, the peaceful protests turned chaotic, with about 30 buildings set on fire and others damaged. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds, and some protesters threw bricks and bottles at squad cars.

In a statement, Walz said that it is time to "rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect. George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction."

On Thursday afternoon, police fired tear gas into a crowd of protesters outside of a St. Paul Target, and there were reports of looting and property damage at several businesses across the city. Local authorities are asking residents to stay home, with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeting that the focus needs to be on Floyd and "advancing our movement and preventing this from ever happening again." Catherine Garcia

