ViacomCBS TV networks broadcast an almost 9-minute tribute to George Floyd 1 week after his death

ViacomCBS TV networks broadcast an almost 9-minute tribute to George Floyd 1 week after his death6:05 p.m.
5 dead after new Ebola outbreak hits Congo6:34 p.m.
The FBI reportedly discovered white supremacist groups were encouraging followers to engage in violence two days after George Floyd's death5:59 p.m.
Louisville police chief removed after law enforcement kill black restaurant owner in grocery store parking lot5:56 p.m.
Researchers warn more than 500 land animal species could go extinct within 20 years5:14 p.m.
Defense secretary urges governors to call on National Guard and 'dominate the battlespace'4:54 p.m.
Autopsy commissioned by George Floyd's family finds death was 'homicide caused by asphyxia'4:41 p.m.
CBO estimates coronavirus could cost U.S. nearly $16 trillion in economic growth over the next decade3:42 p.m.
