Movie theater chain AMC says it may not make it through the coronavirus pandemic

AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, said on Wednesday it may not be able to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC theaters were shut down in March, and the chain said in a regulatory filing that it has enough cash to reopen all of them in the summer, but if that can't happen, it will need more money.

The company has several concerns, including whether customers are even going to want to return to theaters during the pandemic. Since March, some new movies have been released to streaming platforms for at-home viewing, and AMC and other theater chains are worried this practice will continue in the future. Because Hollywood has stopped production on movies, it will also take time before there are full slates of new films.

Due to all of this, AMC has "substantial doubt" of its "ability to continue" for an extended period of time. The company has 1,000 theaters in the United States and Europe. Catherine Garcia