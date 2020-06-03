Movie theater chain AMC says it may not make it through the coronavirus pandemic

-
Movie theater chain AMC says it may not make it through the coronavirus pandemic9:14 p.m.
California governor says he would 'push back' against Trump sending military to cities10:34 p.m.
Former Defense Secretary Mattis denounces Trump: 'He tries to divide us'7:53 p.m.
Virginia governor expected to announce removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond6:50 p.m.
Esper reverses decision to send troops home from D.C. after reportedly angering White House5:37 p.m.
White House and NYPD falsely claim 'looters' and 'antifa' are piling bricks at protest sites5:35 p.m.
White House press secretary says police 'peaceably' cleared protesters in Lafayette Square ahead of Trump photo-op4:14 p.m.
Press secretary compares Trump's bible photo op to Churchill inspecting bombing damage in WWII3:54 p.m.
