Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband is going to fight former RHONJ star Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match

Well, we certainly know who Jennifer Lopez will be rooting for.

Ojani Noa, 45, who was married to Lopez for less than a year between 1997 and 1998, will be going up against former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match later this year, TMZ reports. While that might be a rather generous use of the word "celebrity," the announcement comes after Giudice, 48, signed with boxing promoter Damon Feldman and boasted that he'd "go for a few rounds with anybody," even Mike Tyson, because "I'm not afraid of anybody."

"Joe Giudice and Damon Feldman are a match made in celebrity boxing heaven," James J. Leonard, the Giudice family attorney, previously told Page Six. “Joe is the Mike Tyson of celebrity fighters and Damon is the Don King of celebrity promoters. It's going to be a very entertaining event."

Giudice will face Lopez's ex in the Bahamas this October, where TMZ says the two will "go toe-to-toe for three 1-minute, 30-second rounds." Jeva Lange