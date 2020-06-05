See More Speed Reads
fight club
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband is going to fight former RHONJ star Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match

2:46 p.m.
Jennifer Lopez and her then-husband Ojani Noa in 1997.
Albert Ortega / Stringer

Well, we certainly know who Jennifer Lopez will be rooting for.

Ojani Noa, 45, who was married to Lopez for less than a year between 1997 and 1998, will be going up against former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice in a celebrity boxing match later this year, TMZ reports. While that might be a rather generous use of the word "celebrity," the announcement comes after Giudice, 48, signed with boxing promoter Damon Feldman and boasted that he'd "go for a few rounds with anybody," even Mike Tyson, because "I'm not afraid of anybody."

"Joe Giudice and Damon Feldman are a match made in celebrity boxing heaven," James J. Leonard, the Giudice family attorney, previously told Page Six. “Joe is the Mike Tyson of celebrity fighters and Damon is the Don King of celebrity promoters. It's going to be a very entertaining event."

Giudice will face Lopez's ex in the Bahamas this October, where TMZ says the two will "go toe-to-toe for three 1-minute, 30-second rounds." Jeva Lange

This just in
Minneapolis agrees to ban police chokeholds and require officers step in when they see excess force

3:12 p.m.
Minneapolis police officers and a protester.
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Minneapolis' police department agreed Friday to new measures to combat excessive police force after negotiations with the state of Minnesota.

After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of and killed George Floyd, negotiators for the city agreed to ban police from using chokeholds. The city also agreed to mandate officers intervene verbally and physically if they see other officers using excessive force, risking punishment as severe as the officer using the force if they fail to intervene. That measure comes after two other officers also helped Chauvin restrain Floyd and one simply looked on.

Protests have taken over Minneapolis and much of the country after Floyd's death at the hands of police, prompting complaints and videos of police forcefully restraining and beating protesters who were seemingly peaceful. Under the Friday agreement, officers will have to get permission from Minneapolis' police chief or a designated deputy chief to use crowd control weapons such as tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, and batons. The changes come after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched an investigation into Floyd's death.

Police forces in New York and Miami have had "duty to intervene" rules on the books for use, but what's known as a "blue wall of silence" has still stopped other officers from stepping in to prevent or reporting wrongdoing, Vice News reports. Protesters and news sources have shared many videos showing NYPD officers attacking protesters and reporters over the past week. Kathryn Krawczyk

'It is long overdue to do the right thing'
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board and calls for a black candidate to replace him

3:03 p.m.
Alexis Ohanian
Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has resigned from the company's board and called for a black candidate to be chosen as his replacement.

Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams who co-founded Reddit in 2005, announced his decision on Friday amid the nationwide protests and outrage over the killing of George Floyd.

"It is long overdue to do the right thing," he said. "I'm doing this for me, for my family, and for my country."

Ohanian said he has "urged" the company's board to pick a black candidate to fill his seat, and he's additionally pledged to use future gains on his Reddit stock "to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate," explaining that he's a father who "needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'" To start, he said he's donating $1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

This announcement, Axios notes, comes after former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao put the company on blast in response to CEO Steve Huffman's statement supporting Black Lives Matter, calling on him to ban the popular pro-Trump section /r/The_Donald.

"You should have shut down the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence," Pao tweeted. "So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don't get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long."

Ohanian in his announcement expressed his support for those protesting, writing, "To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop." Brendan Morrow

Yikes
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay explains how a person of color is almost more likely to become president than a lead on The Bachelor

3:02 p.m.
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo in 2018.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA

Rachel Lindsay, the only black lead in The Bachelor franchise's 18-year history, addressed the show's lack of diversity in a searing interview with Page Six on Friday. "When I look at what's happening in our country, and then I look at the franchise, I can't continue to be affiliated — it's embarrassing honestly at this point — to be affiliated with a franchise who is not on the right side of this," Lindsay explained.

As she went on to illustrate, the franchise has had 40 seasons, and there have been 45 U.S. presidents; both have only been led by one person of color to date. "We are literally on par to saying that you are more likely to become the president of the United States than you are to be the lead of this franchise," Lindsay said. "That is insane."

Read more of Lindsay's interview — including her weighing in on the whole Hannah Brown N-word scandalover at Page Six. Jeva Lange

and the Oscar didn't go to...
Oscar voters vowed not to support Selma because of cast's 'I can't breathe' shirts, David Oyelowo and Ava DuVernay say

2:12 p.m.
David Oyelowo and Ava Duvernay attend the 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing on January 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Oscar voters surprisingly didn't show much love for Selma in 2015, and Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo have an idea of what might have held it back.

Oyelowo, who starred as Martin Luther King Jr. in DuVernay's critically-acclaimed film, in an interview this week described how after DuVernay and the Selma cast wore "I can't breathe" shirts in support of Eric Garner at the movie's premiere, the studio received complaints from Academy voters who pledged they wouldn't support it at the awards.

"I remember at the premiere of Selma us wearing 'I Can't Breathe' T-shirts in protest," Oyelowo told Screen International. "Members of the Academy called in to the studio and our producers saying, 'How dare they do that? Why are they stirring sh-t'? and 'We are not going to vote for that film because we do not think it is their place to be doing that.'"

Oyelowo added that the protest is "part of why that film didn't get everything that people think it should've got and it birthed #OscarsSoWhite." DuVernay backed up Oyelowo's account on Twitter, writing, "True story."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences responded to the story by tweeting, "Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We're committed to progress."

Though Selma was nominated for Best Picture in 2015, its only other nomination was Best Original Song, an award it went on to win. Oyelowo unexpectedly didn't get a Best Actor nod, nor did DuVernay get nominated for Best Director. The Academy has long faced criticism over the lack of diversity of its nominees, especially the year Oyelowo was snubbed, when no actors of color were nominated at all.

"The Academy has a problem," Oyelowo said in 2015. "It's a problem that needs to be solved." Brendan Morrow

a hole in the conversation
Labor activists want to reform police unions. Union leaders don't want to talk about it.

1:37 p.m.

Many major union groups, including the AFL-CIO, count police unions among their ranks of teachers and postal workers — and it's seemingly making their leaders uncomfortable with talking about police brutality.

The killing of George Floyd has launched calls for reforming police forces nationwide, as well as reforming the unions that may have allowed the officers involved in Floyd's death to keep working even after prior complaints. But the leaders of major unions that represent those police unions have been reluctant to talk about reform — and are "tiptoeing" around police brutality altogether, The Center for Public Integrity reports.

After the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, "the AFL-CIO began to talk more openly about racism in the police force," Alexia Fernández Campbell writes. Yet both then and today, Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO labor federation, has avoided placing any blame on individual officers. The Center for Public Integrity asked Trumka, as well as the leaders of nine other labor unions, for comment on police unions and they all declined to talk.

It's not a topic unions can avoid. "Police unions have written labor contracts that bar law enforcement agencies across the country from immediately interrogating or firing officers after egregious acts of misconduct," Fernández Campbell notes. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin "had at least 17 complaints filed against him but never got more than a written reprimand," leading advocates to call for reforming police unions or abolishing them altogether, Fernández Campbell continues. Read more at The Center for Public Integrity. Kathryn Krawczyk

close shave
Cate Blanchett had 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

1:36 p.m.
Her head is okay!
Getty Images/Getty Images for BAM

Quarantine comes for us all. First it was Queen guitarist Brian May, who was hospitalized for "overenthusiastic gardening." Then it was Halsey, who tripped over her dishwasher door and broke her ankle. Now Cate Blanchett, 51, has admitted she had "a bit of a chainsaw accident" while speaking on A Podcast of One’s Own With Julia Gillard.

Don't worry, she's okay! Though it "sounds very, very exciting … it wasn't," Blanchett said, adding that she's unharmed "apart from the little nick to my head." Julia Gillard, the former Australian prime minister, spoke for all of us when she told Blanchett, "Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head. I don't think people want to see any nicks taken out of it." Jeva Lange

just asking questions
Chuck Grassley is now openly berating Trump on Twitter over his watchdog firings

12:54 p.m.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is bringing out the big guns — by tagging President Trump in his tweets.

On Thursday, Grassley announced his intention to "place holds" on approving Trump administration nominees until he receives satisfactory answers pertaining to the firings of two federal watchdogs, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, CNBC reports. Atkinson was removed in April after informing Congress about the whistleblower complaint regarding Trump's communications with Ukraine that eventually led to his impeachment, while Linick was fired on May 15 on the recommendation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was reportedly under at least two investigations by Linick's office at the time.

"All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl," Grassley, who USA Today describes as "usually a staunch Trump ally," wrote Thursday, adding "CHECKS&BALANCES."

Grassley's initial pleas to the administration didn't call out the president specifically, but by Friday Grassley was no longer holding back:

"Canning a watchdog without good reason is bad," Grassley added in a follow-up tweet. "Never even hiring one is outrageous." Trump, who is notoriously Very Online, has yet to respond. Jeva Lange

