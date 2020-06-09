See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Men are hospitalized with COVID-19 much more than women, and male hormones may explain why

7:43 a.m.
Grafitti in Brazil
Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Since the first reports from Wuhan, China, on the new coronavirus, researchers in several countries have noted that a much higher proportion of men than women get seriously ill and die from the disease. "Now, scientists investigating how the virus does its deadly work have zeroed in on a possible reason: Androgens — male hormones such as testosterone — appear to boost the virus' ability to get inside cells," Science Magazine reports. Two small studies from Spain have also found a correlation between COVID-19 hospitalizations and male-pattern baldness, linked to the powerful androgen dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Researchers in Italy and New York examined prostate cancer patients and found that those on androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT), which sharply reduces the amount of testosterone, were much less likely to contract COVID-19 or be hospitalized with the disease than prostate cancer patients not on ADT.

Matthew Rettig, an oncologist at UCLA, has already started a double-blind trial giving 200 U.S. veterans hospitalized with COVID-19 either the androgen-suppressing drug degarelix or a placebo, to see if zeroing out testosterone will improve their prognoses. Side effects of the drug "are equivalent to surgical castration," including hot flashes and breast growth, Rettig says, but "this study only involves a one-time dosage. It's temporary." He hopes to have results in 4-5 months. Peter Weber

George Floyd
Mourners pay respects to George Floyd ahead of funeral

8:02 a.m.

Thousands of mourners gathered on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. American flags lined the route of a procession to the Fountain of Praise church, where people filed by Floyd's casket. A funeral will be held Tuesday for Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality. "I'm glad he got the send-off he deserved," Marcus Williams, a 46-year-old black Houston resident, told Reuters. "I want the police killings to stop. I want them to reform the process to achieve justice, and stop the killing." Harold Maass

the boy who lived
Daniel Radcliffe addresses Harry Potter fans whose love of the books was 'tarnished' by J.K. Rowling

7:55 a.m.
Daniel Radcliffe
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Recent tweets from J.K. Rowling have now drawn pushback from the boy who lived himself.

Daniel Radcliffe this week publicly rejected yet another series of controversial comments by the Harry Potter author, writing in a blog post for The Trevor Project that "transgender women are women," and "any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Radcliffe was responding to Rowling's tweets over the weekend that were widely criticized as transphobic. In one, she linked to an article referencing "people who menstruate" and wrote, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people." She also wrote in another tweet that "if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

Her comments already faced blowback from one Harry Potter star, with Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the films, subtweeting Rowling and linking to resources for black trans women and LGBTQ people of color.

After writing that "we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities," Radcliffe in his post also acknowledged Harry Potter fans who say Rowling's comments have "tarnished or diminished" their experience with the series.

"If you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred," he wrote. "And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Late night hosts cringe at Trump's proposed race and unity speech, fork the police

5:55 a.m.

"Two weeks ago we were on Instagram teaching each other to make no-knead focaccia, now we're dismantling system racism," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "I think that's progress." The Black Lives Matter "protests, they're like the president's suits: They just keep getting bigger and bigger," he said, and not just in the U.S.

Sen. Mitt Romney joined a protest on Sunday, and President Trump and other "Republicans are mad at him for it," Kimmel marveled. "The White House is reportedly concerned about the president's low numbers and some of his advisers are pushing him to give a unifying speech to the country — they might as well ask him to dunk on Shaq, because Trump doesn't care about unity. He doesn't even care about Tiffany."

"On Thursday we'll hear a nationally televised speech about race and unity, and on Friday we'll hear an apology speech for what he said on Thursday," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "If Trump gives a national address, it will be broadcast on all major television networks, plus you can also watch it on BET with a laugh track."

The protests have been incredibly successful, Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, but "law enforcement officers have met these calls to end police brutality with even more police brutality." The scores of video showing police "attacking protesters with no provocation whatsoever," assaulting old people, and "making a concerted effort to go after the free press" are "the antitheses of what America is supposed to stand for," he said. "This is supposed to be the country where you have the freedom to say whatever you want," and "the government is not supposed to physically punish you for that." America's policing crisis isn't a "bad apple" problem, Noah added, and "new rules and regulations" won't cut it.

"Police are lashing out aggressively because they see that the protests are working and that there's a growing demand for police accountability and for police resources to be shifted elsewhere," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "We need to shift the money we're spending on tanks and tear gas and batons and move it instead to community programs like housing assistance and health care."

Tooning Out the News debated whether America should invade America, a failed state, with Richard Haass, former Bush administration official and president of the Council on Foreign Relations. Watch below. Peter Weber

'strategically deflated'
Minnesota police confirm slashing car tires of reporters, others during Minneapolis protests

3:21 a.m.

Minnesota's Department of Safety and the Anoka County Sheriff's office acknowledged Monday that their troopers and deputies had knifed the tires of several parked, unoccupied vehicles in Minneapolis during protests against the police killing of George Floyd. Video from May 31 protests had captured unidentified law enforcement officers slashing tires, as Mother Jones documented.

"State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires ... in order to stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement," Minnesota Department of Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He said it's "not a typical tactic," adding that troopers also targeted cars "that contained items used to cause harm during violent protests," like rocks and sticks. Several journalists were among those who returned from protests to find their tires slashed, including a Star Tribune reporter.

Anoka County Sheriff's Lt. Andy Knotz said deputies slashing car tires were doing so under orders from the state-led Multiagency Command Center coordinating law enforcement during the protests. Police couldn't tow the vehicles, Knotz said, because "you could not get any tow trucks in there." A tow truck driver told Andrew Kimmel, a Los Angeles TV and documentary maker whose rental car's tires were "strategically" knifed, that his towing company had gotten "call after call after call" from "everybody. Medics over there. News crews. Random people that were just here to protest and — tires slashed."

New Yorker writer Luke Mogelson told Mother Jones that when he returned to find his tires slashed, officers — some of whom had told him they would watch his car — "were laughing" and "had grins on their faces." Gordon said there would be an investigation of how various protest decisions were made. Peter Weber

audience of one
Trump's campaign spent $400,000 on cable news ads in D.C., reportedly to assuage Trump's re-election angst

2:21 a.m.

President Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in a bevy of new national polls, and his internal polling is reportedly equally bad. Trump tweeted a memo from his pollster Monday alleging that CNN's "fake" poll and others are aimed at harming him electorally.

"Trump allies fear the election is now shaping up as a simple referendum on Trump and his performance in the White House — with recent polling showing Trump losing ground with noneducated white voters, senior citizens, Catholics, and evangelicals," Politico reports. "Trump himself has grown frustrated by the negative polling in recent weeks, confounded by Biden's lead and frustrated by his own campaign actions and execution of strategy during the pandemic."

With Trump "growing increasingly agitated with the state of his re-election campaign," his campaign came up with a plan, Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng report at The Daily Beast: "Run a series of hard-hitting ads and place them on networks that they knew the president and congressional Republicans would watch. And so, over the past month, the Trump campaign has spent slightly more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the Washington, D.C., area, buying time largely on Fox News but with some smaller buys on CNN and MSNBC as well, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission."

There's little chance the ad buys will sway solidly blue Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Northern Virginia. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh explained to The Daily Beast that "we want members of Congress and our D.C.-based surrogates to see the ads so they know our strong arguments for President Trump and against Joe Biden." But a Trump campaign adviser and person close to Trump told Markay and Suebsaeng that the real goal was "to put the president himself at ease" and assure him "his formidable political machine is hard at work defending him and attacking his enemies." Read more at The Daily Beast. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Formerly homeless teen graduates as valedictorian of his class

1:57 a.m.

Martin Folsom's perseverance paid off.

Folsom graduated as the top student in his class at A. Philip Randolph Career Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. He overcame several obstacles to become valedictorian, including dealing with homelessness while in the ninth and eleventh grades. "I never thought to myself, 'I can't do this anymore' or 'I'm done with this,'" he told News4JAX. "It's always been, well, it's happened again, and I've just got to keep myself up and keep moving forward."

Folsom has had the support of his mother Melva, who said she "constantly kept pushing him to do better." When he learned that he was valedictorian, "it kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom told KABC. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it." In the fall, he will head to Valdosta State University in Georgia, with the goal of working for the FBI after graduation. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
This mother-daughter duo fulfilled their goal of graduating med school together

1:20 a.m.

Dr. Jasmine Kudji was able to finish medical school alongside the woman who inspired her to be there: her mother, Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester.

The mother-and-daughter duo graduated in March from the University of Medicine & Health Sciences in St. Kitts. On July 1, they will launch their careers with the LSU Health System in Louisiana — Kudji Sylvester will start as a family medicine resident at LSU Health Lafayette and Kudji will be a general surgery resident at LSU Health New Orleans.

Kudji Sylvester decided at a young age that she wanted to become a physician, but when she became pregnant with Jasmine at 22, she switched gears and became a nursing assistant. She ultimately went back to school to become a registered nurse and then a nurse practitioner, and she told Today that when Jasmine started college, she thought, "This is the perfect time for me to pursue my dream of being a physician."

As a child, Kudji would spend a lot of time with her mom at work, and she says it "was just natural" for her to go into the medical field. They supported each other during medical school, with both understanding exactly what the other was going through. "You're just able to rely on each other throughout the entire process," Kudji said.

They also hope to inspire more black women to become doctors, and started a blog called The MD Life to share their experiences and information they wish they knew before going to med school. "It's not often that I see people that look like me in my field so that's why it's so important to us to make sure that we do show our faces and spread our story," Kudji told Today. Catherine Garcia

