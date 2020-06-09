Signet, parent company of Zales, Kay, and Jared, to close almost 400 stores

-
Signet, parent company of Zales, Kay, and Jared, to close almost 400 stores6:45 p.m.
Chad Daybell in custody after human remains found at his Idaho home7:57 p.m.
Air Force Gen. Charles Brown becomes first black military service chief after unanimous Senate confirmation5:25 p.m.
New York repeals 50-A law that hides police disciplinary records from the public5:21 p.m.
Al Sharpton blasts NFL's Goodell: 'Don't apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back.'5:04 p.m.
Ilhan Omar explains the 'disconnect' between the labor movement and police unions4:04 p.m.
Biden says 'now is the time for racial justice' at George Floyd's funeral3:39 p.m.
Trump administration rolls back restrictions on killing cubs and pups in Alaska3:23 p.m.
