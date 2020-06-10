Eddie Redmayne joins Daniel Radcliffe in rebuking J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets

Another Wizarding World star has spoken out against J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne, who leads the Fantastic Beasts film series, on Wednesday released a statement to Variety criticizing recent anti-trans tweets from the Harry Potter author.

"As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand," Redmayne said. "I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid."

The Oscar-winning actor, who played a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, also said that "respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative," writing that "my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse." He added that "they simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

Rowling was heavily criticized after linking to an article that referenced "people who menstruate" and writing, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people." She also tweeted that "if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased."

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe previously pushed back on Rowling's tweets, writing that he's "deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused" fans," while Luna Lovegood star Evanna Lynch on Tuesday said "I applaud the immense bravery" of transgender men and women.

Meanwhile, GLAAD is calling on companies like Warner Bros., which releases the Fantastic Beasts films that Rowling has written, to rebuke the tweets as well, saying in a statement to Variety that "studios, networks, and brands affiliated with J.K. Rowling owe it to their transgender employees and consumers to speak out against her inaccurate and hurtful comments." Variety reports Warner Bros. declined to comment on GLAAD's statement. Brendan Morrow