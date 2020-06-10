See More Speed Reads
Disneyland parks set to reopen on July 17

7:32 p.m.
People enter Disneyland.
David McNew/Getty Images

Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on July 17, about four months after the parks closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

July 17 also marks the 65th anniversary of Disneyland's grand opening. The plan does still need to be approved by the state and local government, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Downtown Disney is set to reopen first on July 9, with the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel welcoming guests again on July 23. The hotels will have a limited number of guests. Walt Disney World in Orlando previously announced it is starting a phased reopening on July 11. Catherine Garcia

Starbucks to close 400 stores, expand pickup only locations

6:46 p.m.
A Starbucks store in California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Over the next 18 months, Starbucks plans on closing up to 400 stores in the United States and Canada, while at the same time opening 300 locations strictly for picking up beverages and food.

The company also revealed on Wednesday that it expects to lose $3.2 billion in its third quarter, which ends June 28.

In an email Wednesday, Starbucks told CNN Business data shows that roughly 80 percent of transactions at close to 15,000 U.S. stores are "on-the-go" purchases. Its "innovative" new Starbucks Pickup locations will cater to those customers while also limiting the number of people in a store.

Starbucks wrote in its latest SEC filing that these changes will "enhance the customer experience, expand our retail presence, and enable profitable growth for the future." As of Wednesday, the company has reopened 95 percent of its stores that were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catherine Garcia

The EU is officially calling China a disinformation source over coronavirus

5:27 p.m.
European Union, China flags.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tensions continue to rise between the United States and China, and the European Union is in the thick of it as well.

The EU often criticizes Russia for spreading disinformation across the continent, but on Wednesday the governing body leveled similar accusations at Beijing for the first time, specifically in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. In a new statement outlining its plans to combat COVID-19 falsehoods, the EU said "foreign actors and certain third countries, in particular Russia and China, have engaged in targeted operations and disinformation in the EU, its neighborhood, and globally."

Jakub Kalenský, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, said the willingness to call out China in this instance is a "good thing," especially because there are still officials in Brussels who want to refrain from exacerbating the situation. "Russia and China are by far the biggest part of the problem," he said.

China, for its part, said it's "always opposed to the fabrication and dissemination of disinformation" and that it is a "victim," not an initiator of such actions. Read the EU's statement here and more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events

5:08 p.m.

NASCAR just became the latest organization to prohibit the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties, effective immediately.

The auto racing organization released a statement on the matter Wednesday following nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The ban applies to fans, competitors, and anyone else involved in the industry.

Prior to the announcement, driver Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver in the top-flight Cup series since 1971, had called for NASCAR to get the Confederate flag "out of here," saying there is "no place" for it in the sport. Wallace will unveil a car painted to support the Black Lives Matter movement for a race on Wednesday night. Tim O'Donnell

New York judge blocks ICE from arresting immigrants when they show up for court hearings

5:04 p.m.

A New York judge is halting ICE's longtime practice of arresting immigrants when they show up for court hearings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been known to show up to courts and arrest undocumented immigrants when they're tapped as witnesses for lawsuits or are showing up for their own immigration hearings. But after a challenge to the practice from New York state, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff declared the practice of courthouse arrests illegal on Wednesday.

Both in New York and nationwide, ICE agents reportedly use court hearings as a way to target undocumented immigrants and arrest them while they're out of their homes without a warrant. Immigration experts say the potential for an arrest has had a "chilling effect" on whether immigrants show up for lawsuits or hearings, jeopardizing other court cases in the process. A directive from the New York court system banned the arrests without a signed judicial warrant, but because some immigrants did not know their rights, advocates say the arrests have continued.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez sued ICE to stop the arrests in September. Rakoff ruled Wednesday that the arrests were illegal, whether they pertain to immigrants or "anyone required to travel to a New York state courthouse as a party or witness to a lawsuit." Kathryn Krawczyk

Federal Reserve projects 9.3 percent unemployment rate by the end of the year

4:18 p.m.
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is projecting the U.S. unemployment rate will reach 9.3 percent by the end of the year.

The Fed is anticipating a 9.3 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2020 and a 6.5 percent unemployment rate by the end of 2021, The Washington Post reports. The Fed officials are also projecting an unemployment rate of 5.5 percent in 2022, The New York Times reports.

These numbers come after May's jobs report showed the unemployment rate surprisingly declined to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent as states reopened, despite economists expecting it would climb to nearly 20 percent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted Wednesday it "remains historically high," however; the unemployment rate in February was at a near 50-year low of 3.5 percent prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The extent of the downturn, and the pace of recovery, remain extraordinarily uncertain, and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus," Powell said. "We all want to get back to normal, but a full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."

The Post notes that the Congressional Budget Office, meanwhile, projects that the unemployment rate won't reach 9.3 percent until the end of 2021 and will be above 11 percent through the end of this year.

The Fed didn't change interest rates on Wednesday, and Powell said that "we're not thinking about raising rates. We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." Brendan Morrow

Trump says he won’t 'even consider' renaming military bases honoring Confederate officers

3:53 p.m.

As the world reckons with its monuments and other forms of honoring historical figures in the wake of global protests against racial injustice, the U.S. military is looking into the possibility of rebranding bases named after Confederate officers who fought to preserve slavery in the American South during the Civil War. The Pentagon on Monday said Defense Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy "are open to a bipartisan discussion" on renaming bases like Fort Benning, Georgia, or Fort Hood, Texas. President Trump, on the other hand, is not on board.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that his administration "won't even consider" renaming the "magnificent and fabled" bases because they are the sites where U.S. soldiers trained before contributing to the country's military victories, including during World War I and World War II.

From the president's point of view such an action would be disrespectful to the military, even though the honored officers were actually known for fighting for an army in open rebellion against the U.S.

Meanwhile, retired Gen. David Petraeus, who — unlike Trump — actually served in the military, penned an essay earlier this week calling for a renaming of the bases. During his 37-year career in the U.S. Army, Petraeus had three assignments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who Patraeus said "left a great deal to be desired as a military leader." But poor leadership skills aside, Petraeus said it's "imperative" the Army acknowledge the fact that "we do not live in a country to which" these officers "can serve as inspiration." Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

A QAnon-supporting candidate who suggested she'll shoot 'antifa terrorists' is likely heading to Congress

3:35 p.m.
Congressional candidate Marjorie Greene.
Screenshot/YouTube

A GOP congressional candidate who threatened "antifa terrorists" with an AR-15 will likely head to Capitol Hill this fall.

Marjorie Greene is an open supporter of the far-right conspiracy QAnon, and saw her gun-toting ad taken down by Facebook last week. But that didn't stop Greene from topping the Republican primary in northern Georgia's 14th congressional district by 20 percent on Tuesday, setting her up to coast to Washington, D.C. this fall.

In the video Greene posted on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube last week, she stands holding an AR-15 while noting that "President Trump declared antifa a domestic terrorist organization." "I have a message for antifa," Greene continues before cocking her gun. "Stay the hell out of northwest Georgia." Facebook removed the video last week for promoting firearm use, but she posted the ad again on Tuesday and at least 40,000 people ended up seeing it.

Greene is also known for supporting QAnon, the fringe conspiracy that purports Trump is fighting off deep state liberal forces who secretly control the government, among other things. Right-wing GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have all endorsed Greene.

Georgia's 14th district is one of the reddest areas in the country, and The Cook Political Report is predicting it'll elect a Republican by 27 points. Greene and John Cowan, who got 19.8 percent of the vote on Tuesday, will advance to a runoff for the GOP nomination in August. Kathryn Krawczyk

