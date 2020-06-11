See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Iowa teen launches free delivery service to ensure seniors always have groceries

1:47 a.m.
Fruits and vegetables.
iStock

Over the last few months, Tanner Kenin and more than a dozen other volunteers have made it their mission to keep senior citizens safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenin, 17, came up with the idea for T's Angel Hands after his grandparents had a hard time finding a grocery delivery time. He didn't want them to go to the store and risk getting sick, so he started T's Angel Hands as a way to help them and other seniors. Through the service, people in Polk County, Iowa, who are 60 or older — as well as those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions — can request that a volunteer pick up their groceries and deliver them to their home, free of charge.

There are 15 teens from five different schools helping Kenin with T's Angel Hands, and they make 35 to 45 deliveries a week. Kenin told The Daily Optimist that T's Angel Hands recently helped a woman who is blind and partially deaf. She was running out of food, and a volunteer rushed a grocery order to her. It's "neat knowing that we could impact someone's life like that," he said. Catherine Garcia

Trump tweets
Trump just threatened to invade Seattle. The mayor and governor rejected his offer with light mockery.

2:35 a.m.

Things have descended into a little light anarchy in one neighborhood in Seattle — seriously, a cop-free "autonomous zone" with smoking sections? And as denizens of the new Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) danced to a band, painted "Black Lives Matter" on the street, created colorful street art, and watched Paris Is Burning from a large projector Wednesday night, President Trump threatened to send in the troops.

"Radical Left" Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan "are being taunted and played," and if they don't "take back your city NOW," then "I will," Trump tweeted. "This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!" And they did move fast, on Twitter:

For what it's worth, The Stranger's Charles Mudede predicts that CHAZ will end in either "institutionalization" or "destruction," and given Durkan's switch to "soft control" tactics, institutionalization probably has the upper hand. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Joe Biden and Trevor Noah talk fixing the police, what happens if Trump loses and won't leave

1:50 a.m.

Trevor Noah started his interview with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday's Daily Show by asking about systemic racism, a topic Biden had addressed in a USA Today op-ed Wednesday. "It's gonna take time," Biden said. "Donald Trump didn't invent racism, but he sure has promoted it." But what really fueled the civil rights movement in the 1960s was television, he said, and now "not only should cops be wearing a body cam, everybody had a body cam, everybody has a cellphone," and one reason George Floyd's death was so "consequential" and "one of those inflection points" is that we all saw him say his last words and breathe his last breath.

Noah asked if Biden thought police departments could be reformed and if they should be defunded. Biden said he thinks "fundamental changes" can be made "without having to defund police completely," He noted that 90 percent of police budgets come from local governments, and said what the federal government can do is use its leverage to ensure police publicly report all police misconduct, adhere to a prospective "national use of force standard," end jail for drug use and reduce (but not end) their role in addressing homelessness and mental illness.

"I think it's safe to say that America is expecting a really dirty election," Noah said. "We know how Donald Trump plays in an election," and "you know that he will punch below the belt." How will Biden campaign? Biden compared Trump's campaign to a "carny show" and said America won't be fooled twice by Trump's parlor tricks. Trump will play dirty, Biden said. "The good news is that people know me, and they know me warts and all. The bad news is people know me."

When it comes to actual voting, "my single greatest concern: This president is going to try to steal this election," Biden said, pointing to Tuesday's mess in Georgia and Trump's attacks on main-in ballots. "Have you ever considered what would happen if the election result came out as you being the winner and Trump refused to leave?" Noah asked "Yes, I have," Biden said, and given the military blowback Trump is facing now, "I promise you, I'm absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch."

When it came to the running mate question, Biden had to let Noah down easy. Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Minnesota bakery gives away more than 1,000 cakes to celebrate high school graduates

1:13 a.m.
A woman decorates a cake.
iStock

More than 1,000 high school graduates in Minnesota were able to end their senior year on a sweet note, thanks to Hanisch Bakery.

Owner Bill Hanisch wanted to do something to celebrate the graduates at his alma mater, Red Wing High School, and decided to make a small, personalized cake for all 200 seniors. Once word spread outside of Red Wing, donations began coming in so Hanisch could bake cakes for other graduates in the area. Over the last several weeks, he had been able to give away more than 1,000 decked-out cakes to students in 12 towns.

"It's been awesome," Hanisch told People. "It's been so fun to tell the story of how it started, from just making cakes for my own town to how it's grown. Now I've seen other bakeries doing it, too. It's been really cool." Because of the generosity of his customers and other people who heard about what he is doing, Hanisch has been able to keep all 21 of his full-time workers employed during the pandemic. Catherine Garcia

canceled
A&E cancels Live PD as police brutality protests continue across the country

12:21 a.m.
Police cars.
iStock

A&E has canceled Live PD, a reality show following police officers on patrol.

This comes on the heels of Cops getting axed by the Paramount Network on Tuesday, just days before the premiere of its 33rd season. In a statement to Deadline, A&E said this is a "critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

 Live PD was yanked from the schedule last week, as protests against police brutality swept the country. The show, which aired on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to midnight, was one of the highest-rated shows on A&E. In May, it was renewed for an additional 160 episodes. The show was hosted by Dan Abrams, who tweeted on Wednesday night that he was "shocked & beyond disappointed about this."

On Tuesday, A&E confirmed that in March 2019, Live PD producers recorded sheriff's deputies in Austin, Texas, arresting 40-year-old Javier Ambler. A deputy's body cam footage showed Ambler getting tased and saying he couldn't breathe; he died in custody. A&E said the video did not air on the show, and was destroyed after producers learned an internal investigation into Ambler's death had concluded. Catherine Garcia

on the road again
Trump to hold his 1st rally in months in Tulsa, on Juneteenth

June 10, 2020
Donald Trump.
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

President Trump will hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, his first since March 2.

A lot has happened since then — over the last three months, more than two million Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, with the death toll hitting 113,088 on Wednesday night. COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in at least 20 states, and massive protests against racism and police brutality are being held across the country, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Trump's rally will take place on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery, in a city with a history of racial violence; in 1921, a white mob attacked black residents in Tulsa's Greenwood District, burning down their homes and businesses. When it was over, 35 city blocks were destroyed, and historians estimate that as many as 300 people were killed.

Trump won Oklahoma in 2016. The state was one of the first to relax coronavirus restrictions, and does not have any limits on the size of gatherings. Catherine Garcia

It's all right to cry
Watch CNN's Chris Cuomo laugh 'because I don't want to cry' over Trump's poll retraction demand

June 10, 2020

CNN's general counsel issued a formal reply to President Trump's campaign demanding CNN retract and apologize for a poll showing Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points, with an approval rating of 38 percent, and you can read the entire rejection note yourself or watch Chris Cuomo read it on his show Wednesday night.

"To push back on the CNN poll, Trump hired one of the least accurate pollsters in the industry," Cuomo said. "And by the way, it's not like this was the only poll that suggests something like this," he added, listing some of the other polls that show "Biden well ahead of Trump." He read the letter from CNN, then tried to read a Trump tweet.

"Can you believe that we have to have these conversations?" Cuomo asked. "Literally, it would not make it through a screenplay treatment," he said, and started laughing. "Why am I laughing? Because I don't want to cry on television. ... It is so sick and sad and obvious." Peter Weber

it's a start
Promising reforms, Minneapolis police chief ends contract negotiations with union

June 10, 2020
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Wednesday said he is withdrawing from contract negotiations with the city's police union in order to focus on reforms and new accountability measures for his department.

Arradondo said he will look at contract provisions that cover use of force, grievances, and arbitration, and will seek input from outside experts and advisers. "There is nothing more debilitating to a chief from an employment matter perspective than when you have grounds to terminate an officer for misconduct and you're dealing with a third-party mechanism that allows for that employee to not only be back at your department, but to be patrolling in your communities," he said.

Critics of the union contract say it shields officers who use excessive force or otherwise engage in misconduct, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chief Janeé Harteau have both accused the union of blocking departmental reforms. Negotiations have been on hold since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and officers are working under an expired contract, NPR reports.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, the city needs needs a "pathway and a plan that provides hope, reassurance, and actionable measures of reform," Arradondo said. He became Minneapolis' first black police chief in 2017, and believes that race is "inextricably a part of the American policing system. We will never evolve in this profession if we don't address it head on. Communities of color have paid the heaviest of costs, and that's with their lives." Catherine Garcia

