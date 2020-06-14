See More Speed Reads
little enthusiasm
Edit

Expect little enthusiasm from fans and players for a 48-game baseball season

2:15 p.m.

The MLB Players Association on Saturday rejected the league's latest proposal for restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since the heated labor negotiations began, players haven't budged from asking for their full salaries, pro-rated based on season length, while the owners and the league countered with tiered reductions because of financial restraints stemming from the lack of gate revenue. This time, the players said they wouldn't counter offer, effectively ending the back-and-forth. But that doesn't mean there won't be a season. In fact, it makes it more likely baseball will be played in 2020, assuming health and safety protocols can be worked out.

Back in March, the sides struck an agreement which allowed the league to set a schedule if negotiations failed. "Further dialogues with the league would be futile," said MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark in a statement. "It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where."

That sounds like good news for baseball fans, but don't be surprised if enthusiasm is muted. Under the March agreement, the season would be around 50 games, which is less than a third of a normal baseball season. Baseball seasons are long, in part, because of the fickle nature of the game — on any given day, a lesser team can defeat a better one, and the real separation in talent becomes clearer over a lengthy period of time. So, a shortened season while perhaps unpredictable, may leave a lot of fans and players shrugging their shoulders by the end result, as suggested by former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Ilhan Omar on dismantling Minneapolis police department: 'No one is saying crimes will not be investigated'

1:47 p.m.

CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday asked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) what she envisions would take the place of the current Minneapolis Police Department, should it eventually be dismantled, as she and others — including members of the Minneapolis city council — have argued. The congresswoman didn't have a specific answer other than that the Minneapolis community needs to collectively decide what public safety will look like, but she was clear about one thing: It won't be nothing.

"No one is saying that the community is not going to be kept safe," she said. "No one is saying crimes will not be investigated. No one is saying that we are not going to have proper response when community members are in danger. What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore."

If real reform is going to happen, she said, it will require putting something new in its place. Omar pointed out that not only has the department struggled with police brutality and violence, as in the case of the killing of George Floyd, it also hasn't been very effective, clearing only a little more than half of murder cases. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Oklahoma senator backs Trump's Tulsa rally as health experts urge caution about large gatherings

1:06 p.m.

Public health experts like coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently reiterated the risks involved in gathering for large political demonstrations, whether that be protests against police brutality or President Trump's upcoming political rally revival.

Gottlieb said if he was still giving formal advice to the Trump administration he would suggest withholding rallies like the one scheduled for June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which will not only host a large amount of people, but take place indoors.

No one will ever know if Gottlieb would have had any success in getting his point across, but it does look like people will get a glimpse about how Trump's rallies will look during the pandemic. There's no indication right now that it could get postponed, and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Sunday he thinks his state has been successful enough in reducing the spread of the virus to warrant hosting the event, despite concerns from Tulsa's own public health director. Lankford was not, however, exactly sure how Tulsa will work out a way to safely gather 20,000 or so people into the same indoor venue. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

Republicans consider reducing qualified immunity a 'poison pill' in police reform efforts, Tim Scott says

12:31 p.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is leading the Senate's policing reform effort, on Sunday said reducing qualified immunity — which would make it easier to fire officers who don't uphold their duties — is considered a "poison pill" by President Trump and other Republicans, and is therefore, "off the table" in negotiations.

On the other hand, decertification of officers is a no-go for law enforcement unions, Scott said. The senator acknowledged the upper chamber will have to find some way to reduce misconduct among police officers, but he said trying to force through non-starters means nothing gets done, and a stalemate would send "perhaps the worst signal" at a time when many people in the country are calling for action against police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Scott's colleague Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is more optimistic, however, telling CBS's Margaret Brennan on Sunday that GOP lawmakers have expressed to him that reducing qualified immunity is indeed a possible. Either way, he thinks the Senate should be able to find common ground on the issue. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Analysis of Japanese coronavirus cases highlights risk of asymptomatic transmission

11:36 a.m.

An analysis of 3,184 coronavirus cases in Japan published last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday highlights the risk young, seemingly healthy people can still pose during the pandemic.

In the study, most of the "primary case-patients," or the person who began the chain of transmission, were between the ages of 20 and 39 and were either not yet showing symptoms or asymptomatic at the point of transmission.

As is often the case when it comes to research the novel virus, the analysis is not definitive — looking at 61 infection clusters isn't enough to make any sweeping statement. But the data does seem to bolster the hypothesis that asymptomatic transmission — which has been the source of much confusion throughout the pandemic, even for the World Health Organization — is a threat, as initially thought. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell

missing data
Edit

Gaps in coronavirus data could 'bake in a whole new generation' of racial disparities

10:58 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Only 48 percent of reported coronavirus cases in the United States contain information on race and ethnicity, Politico reports, and experts warn that could result in long-term adverse effects in predominantly minority communities.

It is well-known that minorities account for a disproportionate number of coronavirus-related deaths, but specifics are missing. A few states have compiled the necessary data, but many haven't, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not tracked what percentage of people getting tested for the virus are minorities. "We can't develop a national strategy to reach the underserved, or know how well we're doing, until we have data that shows us if we're reaching them or not," said Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir during congressional testimony last week.

The lack of data means it's unclear if some of the country's most vulnerable communities will receive the testing, contact tracing, and medical resources they need to fight the virus, which would be especially concerning should cases surge again. But the problems created by the pandemic could last for a long time even if the virus is eventually under control. "Unless we use data and focus concretely on race, we are going to let COVID-19 bake in a whole new generation of disparities," said John Kim, the executive director of racial justice research and policy organization Advancement Project California. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

George Floyd protests
Edit

The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired

7:54 a.m.
Atlanta protests.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Shortly after Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from the role Saturday evening, the department announced early Sunday that the police officer who fatally shot a black man Friday evening has been fired.

The officer, Garrett Rolfe, shot and killed the 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot where Brooks was found parked and asleep. After the officers woke Brooks, he failed a sobriety test and video then shows Rolfe, along with his fellow officer Devin Brosnan — who was placed on administrative leave — struggling with Brooks, who grabbed one of the officer's tasers and appeared to point it at them after running away when Rolfe drew his weapon, fired, and killed him.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom did not believe the shooting was justified and said multiple incidents in which Atlanta police officers used excessive force amid protests sparked by George Floyd's killing showed the department had failed to meet the city's expectations, though Bottoms said it was Shields' own decision to step down.

In response to Brooks' death protesters set fire to the Wendy's where the shooting took place and blocked traffic on a stretch of highway, actions which resulted in dozens of arrests. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

police brutality
Edit

Atlanta police chief resigns after officer's fatal shooting

June 13, 2020
AP Photo/David Goldman
Erika Shields

Not too long ago Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields drew praise after a video showing her listening attentively to protesters surfaced. But Shields has now resigned, the city's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday, following the news that an Atlanta police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old black man identified as Rayshard Brooks, who was parked and asleep at a Wendy's drive-thru Friday night.

After Brooks failed a sobriety test, a cellphone video purportedly shows him struggling with two officers in the parking lot before grabbing one of their tasers. A Wendy's surveillance video showed Brooks then running away from the officers, stopping, and apparently pointing the stun gun at one of the pursuing officers, who drew his weapon, fired, and killed him.

Multiple police officers in Atlanta have been suspended, fired, and charged in recent weeks for using excessive amid protests against police brutality. "What has become abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks in Atlanta is that while we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor, respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are and should be, as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect," Bottoms said at a Saturday evening news conference, adding that she didn't consider Friday's shooting "a justified use of deadlly forced."

Shields will reportedly move to another role in the department. Read more at The Washington Post and ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.