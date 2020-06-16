Armed with trash bags, Minnesota woman helps clean the streets during her runs

Laurie Hanson is known as the Trash Lady of Ramsey, a nickname that she takes in stride.

Hanson lives in Ramsey, Minnesota, and started running when her daughter Jessica, a nurse, was deployed to Afghanistan. When Jessica returned home, they ran a 5K together, and soon, Hanson was running 10Ks and half-marathons. In 2019, she finished the Chicago and Boston marathons, but with coronavirus canceling her races this year, she needed to find something else to motivate her.

When the snow melted in March, Hanson noticed how much garbage there was on the streets. She began bringing trash bags with her on her runs, filling them up on her way home. Hanson began documenting each trek, and since March 23, has collected more than 141 bags of trash while covering 110 miles.

Hanson told the Star Tribune several people, including her daughter, have shared that she has inspired them to start picking up trash during their runs. "I feel like I'm helping out the environment and like I've done something worthwhile," she said. Catherine Garcia