See More Speed Reads
Jumping the Gun
Edit

NYPD police unions accuse Shake Shack employees of poisoning 3 officers. NYPD finds no wrongdoing.

7:52 a.m.

New York City's police union claimed Monday night that three NYPD detectives were "intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack." That didn't turn out to be true, the NYPD later clarified.

The officers, at some point during their dinner, "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages," Police benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch wrote in a warning to fellow officers. "When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment."

"Tonight, three of our brothers in blue were intentionally poisoned," Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo wrote in a similar warning. "Fortunately, our fellow officers were not seriously harmed."

The NYPD sent its Crime Scene Unit to the restaurant, and they found two of the three partially consumed milkshakes in the trash and interrogated the employees. "After a thorough investigation by the NYPD's Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack's employees," Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted early Tuesday. Shake Shack tweeted its relief.

"Police sources said the case has been deemed unintentional after it appeared that whatever cleaning solution was used on the shake machine wasn't rinsed off enough," the New York Post reports. The officers "were taken to Bellevue Hospital and have since been released."

It is clearly possible that this was all just a misunderstanding, with the police unions jumping the gun and stoking public outrage before all the facts were in. But there is also an odd history of police falsely accusing fast-food workers of various kinds of abuse. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Edit

French lab goes to market with quick, painless COVID-19 saliva test

7:03 a.m.
French lab shows off EasyCov saliva test
Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

The French company Sys2Diag started selling a novel COVID-19 test Monday that its creators say detects whether the coronavirus is in a saliva sample within an hour. The test, EasyCov, requires a few drops of saliva collected by the user, placed in a test tube and analyzed on-site using a portable kit. "This allows for massive, rapid, painless, and more reactive tests," lead researcher Franck Molina tells Le Parisien. He suggested it would be useful for sports teams, airports, dentists, firefighters, and others who would benefit from a rapid, scalable coronavirus test.

Like other COVID-19 tests, EasyCov looks for RNA of the new coronavirus in the saliva sample, then translates the RNA into DNA, which the test can detect after the sample is heated to 65 degrees Celsius (150 degrees Fahrenheit). The results are displayed with colors: red for positive, yellow for negative. Sys2Diag says it is producing 200,000 kits each week for sale in France, with Asian and South American countries lined up to purchase the test when available. Preliminary studies show that the test is as accurate as conventional COVID-19 tests, and false positives are very low, according to the clinical researchers at Montpellier University Hospital. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump and Race
Edit

Late night hosts all laugh at Trump's weird, slow amble down West Point's ramp, drinking technique

5:47 a.m.

Between COVID-19, historic racial unrest, and the Trump presidency, "I'm stunned that we got some actual good news today," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling that anti-discrimination laws protect gay and transgender employees "is a momentous change in LGBTQ rights," he said, "because now they have them."

"Sadly, the fight for racial justice is far from over," Colbert said, running through the police killing of yet another unarmed black man, Rayshard Brooks. Despite everything, "on Saturday Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point — because who better to inspire new members of our military than a draft dodger?" he asked. "The most suspenseful moment of the speech is when Trump attempted to quench his thirst," rivaled only when a "frail" Trump "hobbled down a gradual incline" at the end.

"Now, Trump's a senior citizen, so of course he walks slowly, and it would be pretty immature to waste time weighing in on this — which is why Trump weighed in on this," Colbert said. He fact-checked Trump's tweet.

The Late Show also gave Trump's ramp shuffle the CBS Sports treatment.

Tooning Out the News put jockeys on Trump's back for the West Point Rampstakes. (Trump won.)

It "turned out to be a historic speech — no president in the history of this country has ever taken a weirder drink of water," followed by "a very strange walk down a ramp," Jimmy Kimmel marveled. "We can only hope he steps down that gracefully after November."

"There's so much to say about the ramp video, and I just can't pick one joke, so I'm going to tell as many jokes as I can in the time it took Trump two walk down that ramp," The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon said. And he did.

"Deeply weird" Trump "once again showed off his fundamental weirdness after a speech at West Point, when he slowly descended a ramp like an old man being walked across the street by a Boy Scout," Late Night's Seth Meyers observed. "You know, for a guy who constantly talks about how tough he is, he sure walks like a baby deer on a frozen pond." Watching the video, he said, "maybe he does have bone spurs."

The Late Late Show's James Corden also found Trump's ramp amble amusing, and you can watch his jokes below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New projections see 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by October, as cases rise sharply in South, West

3:02 a.m.

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in 27 states, and 10 of them — Texas, Florida, California, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Nevada — hit new high marks for hospitalizations on Sunday, The Washington Post reports. Texas hit its fourth consecutive day of record hospitalization numbers on Monday, 2,326 patients, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. Every state has allowed stores, restaurants, and other public place to open to at least some extent, and coronavirus cases have risen in response, especially in the South and West.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation on Monday raised its influential coronavirus projections to 201,129 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 1, a jump of 21,239 fatalities from its June 10 projections. Florida is projected to lose 18,675 people to the virus by October, up from 6,559 deaths a few days ago. Arizona and California also saw unhealthy rises in predicted mortality. Governors in some new hot spots, like Florida and Texas, attribute the rise in cases to more testing, as Vice President Mike Pence advises, but public health experts say the main cause of the rising infection and hospitalization numbers is that the virus is spreading.

Some governors and public health officials pleaded with residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, especially the younger people crowding into newly reopened bars. "I understand how people must be very tired of this at this point," said National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins. "But the virus doesn't care that we're tired. The virus is still out there."

Hard-hit cities like Miami, Houston, Austin, and Nashville are considering pausing or ratcheting back reopening measures, but in Texas at least, cities can only advise businesses to scale back capacity or require masks thanks to an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R). Austin, for example, said reopened businesses "are strongly encouraged" to operate at 25 percent capacity indoors now, not the 75 percent allowed for restaurants and 50 percent for other businesses statewide.

Most states with rising cases say they have ample hospital and ICU capacity to handle the new cases — Arizona is a running low — and the reported deaths are falling faster nationally than new cases, which are flat. The U.S. had reported 2.1 million coronavirus cases and 116,127 deaths, out of 8 million cases worldwide and 436,901 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Peter Weber

$$$$
Edit

Obama to headline virtual fundraiser for Biden

2:05 a.m.
Joe Biden and Barack Obama in 2014.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Monday that next Tuesday, he will be joined by his "friend and former boss" Barack Obama for a virtual grassroots fundraiser.

Donors are invited to "chip in any amount" in order to participate in the event. Attendees will also be able to submit questions for Obama and Biden. Obama endorsed Biden in April, and this will be his first fundraiser for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Earlier in the day, the Biden campaign reported that it raised a record $81 million in May, with 1.5 million new donors and an average individual contribution of $30. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Armed with trash bags, Minnesota woman helps clean the streets during her runs

1:27 a.m.
A woman runs down a road.
iStock

Laurie Hanson is known as the Trash Lady of Ramsey, a nickname that she takes in stride.

Hanson lives in Ramsey, Minnesota, and started running when her daughter Jessica, a nurse, was deployed to Afghanistan. When Jessica returned home, they ran a 5K together, and soon, Hanson was running 10Ks and half-marathons. In 2019, she finished the Chicago and Boston marathons, but with coronavirus canceling her races this year, she needed to find something else to motivate her.

When the snow melted in March, Hanson noticed how much garbage there was on the streets. She began bringing trash bags with her on her runs, filling them up on her way home. Hanson began documenting each trek, and since March 23, has collected more than 141 bags of trash while covering 110 miles.

Hanson told the Star Tribune several people, including her daughter, have shared that she has inspired them to start picking up trash during their runs. "I feel like I'm helping out the environment and like I've done something worthwhile," she said. Catherine Garcia

police reform
Edit

Trump to sign executive order on policing

12:35 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order on police reform, saying on Monday that the measures are "pretty comprehensive."

Senior administration officials told The Washington Post that the White House worked on the order with law enforcement groups and the families of people killed by police. Using funding incentives, police departments will be encouraged to increase their training on use of force, with those who do so having priority when it comes to receiving grant money, the Post reports. Aides said Trump opposes ending qualified immunity for police officers, which is one demand that many social justice groups have made.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said the "overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly — we want it done safely." He also said police departments "have mostly great people, but we will do better, even better, and we're going to try to do it fast."

Senate Republicans and House Democrats have been working on drafting their own legislation. Two Senate GOP officials told the Post their package will likely be released later this week, and will include withholding federal funds to police departments that allow chokeholds. The Democrats' plan would ban certain no-knock warrants, prohibit the use of chokeholds, and establish a national database to track police misconduct. Catherine Garcia

the times they are a-changin'
Edit

Trump, most Senate Republicans shrug off or applaud Supreme Court's 'powerful' LGBTQ rights ruling

12:11 a.m.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision Monday that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay and transgender workers from employment discrimination set off a firestorm among social conservatives, potentially further eroding President Trump's re-election hopes, and it upended the Trump administration's "broad-based effort to eliminate transgender rights across the government, in education, housing, the military, and, as recently as Friday, health care," The New York Times reports. Trump seemed fine with the ruling.

"I've read the decision," Trump claimed, "and some people were surprised, but they've ruled and we live with their decision. That's what it's all about, we live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful, a very powerful decision, actually. But they have so ruled."

Many Senate Republicans also reacted to the ruling, written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch — a Trump appointee they confirmed — with shrugs or gentle applause. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was "okay" with the ruling, adding that it's "the ruling of the court. I accept it." Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairmen of the committee when Gorsuch was confirmed, seemed relieved Congress won't have to decide the issue. "It's the law of the land," he said. "And it probably makes uniform what a lot of states have already done. And probably negates Congress's necessity for acting,"

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was not similarly pleased. "This judicial rewriting of our laws short-circuited the legislative process and the authority of the electorate," Cruz said. "Six un-elected and unaccountable judges instead took it upon themselves to act as legislators, and that undermines our democratic process." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) concurred, but Cruz's senior colleague from Texas, Sen. John Cornyn (R), up for re-election this year, said the court "interpreted our statute and I'm okay with it." Gorsuch, he added, "is a good judge."

"Seven years ago, just nine Senate Republicans supported a bill codifying workplace protections for sexual orientation and gender identity," Politico reports. "And after it passed the Senate, the GOP-controlled House never took it up." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.