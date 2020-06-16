See More Speed Reads
making waves
Edit

Trump promoted a bizarre nautical group that fears a war between 'woke folks' and 'boat folks'

11:11 a.m.
Boaters celebrate Trump's birthday.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful PAC…

Last week, President Trump shared a video promoting a boat parade for his birthday on June 14, which directed viewers to learn more by visiting the website for a nautical super PAC, called Boaters for a Brighter Future. But a three-hour tour of the group's history by The Daily Beast found that the PAC isn't quite what it seems — in fact, it isn't a PAC at all.

Boaters for a Brighter Future was apparently launched last year by a man named Scott Crabtree and his partner, Carlton Morris, but the accountant who was supposed to register the PAC with the Federal Election Commission and IRS for them died of a heart attack on his boat before he could do so. In other words, Boaters for a Brighter Future is basically just a website at this point but "what a website it is," The Daily Beast reports:

The pages are filled with warnings that Democrats want to do something ominous to the nation's boats in, what it describes as, a war of "boat folks" against "woke folks." Next to pictures of Democratic leaders, the site asks: "do you trust them with your boat?" The site has imagines of armed soldiers blocking access to a marina. … Boaters for a Brighter Future imagines a world in which outraged boaters fearful that Democrats will ban boating swing the election for Trump. And to achieve it, they have a strategy: "More Boaters Than Voters." [The Daily Beast]

Hilariously, Crabtree himself reportedly doesn't even own a boat. "You don't really want a boat," he explained to The Daily Beast. "You want friends who have boats." Well, he isn't wrong! You can read more about Boaters for a Brighter Future here. Jeva Lange

2020 elections
Edit

Nebraska Democrats demand their Senate nominee drop out of race after sexual harassment allegations

12:31 p.m.

Nebraska Democratic Party officials have demanded the state's Democratic Senate nominee, Chris Janicek, bow out of the race after reviewing sexually inappropriate comments he made about a staffer in a group text among the campaign.

In a Tuesday statement, the NDP said party officials called for Janicek to decline the nomination during a meeting last week and would require him to fill out a form allowing his name to be removed from the ballot in November's general election. Janicek informed the party he wouldn't exit the race on Monday, the deadline the party set for him, so, on Monday evening, the NDP's State Executive Committee voted unanimously to "withdraw all party resources" from the campaign. "Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment," said NDP Chair Jane Kleeb.

The staff member who filed the complaint against Janicek has since quit. Tim O'Donnell

according to science
Edit

Sitcom dads are getting dumber

11:29 a.m.
Homer Simpson.
Screenshot/YouTube

Homer Simpson. Phil Dunphy. Ray Romano. They're all examples of "bumbling and inept" fictional fathers. Indeed, the dumb dad is one of sitcom TV's most notorious tropes. And it's getting worse, suggests recent research from Erica Scharrer, a professor of communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Scharrer's study examined TV dads' interactions with their kids in 34 sitcoms that aired between 1980 and 2017 and found that the more recent the show, the less likely it was to feature the fathers doing much actual parenting. And when they did, these scenes were more likely to depict sitcom dads' parenting as foolish — "showing poor judgment, being incompetent, or acting childishly," Scharrer explains at The Conversation.

"Sitcom audiences, more often than not, are still being encouraged to laugh at dads' parenting missteps and mistakes," Scharrer writes. This isn't harmless, since "fictional entertainment can shape our views of ourselves and others," she says. "Sitcom writers can do better by dads by moving on from the increasingly outdated foolish father trope."

Read more at The Conversation. Jessica Hullinger

border clash
Edit

India, China blame each other for fatal military border clash

11:22 a.m.

Details remain scarce about a fatal clash Tuesday between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site, but as things stand, both sides are blaming the other.

The violence — which reportedly resulted in three fatalities on the Indian side, as well as unspecified casualties on the Chinese side — occurred following weeks of rising tensions between the two countries. Initially, Chinese state media pointed the finger at India, saying troops "crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties."

India didn't want wait long to contradict the accusation. The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement Tuesday, claiming it was the Chinese military that "unilaterally" crossed the line of control despite a "productive meeting" earlier in June that established a de-escalation process. India said it wants to find a peaceful solution, but is simultaneously committed to maintaining its territorial integrity.

Tensions over the border are not new and have flared up every so often since the two engaged in a brief war in 1962, but some analysts are concerned about the latest incident. Not only did it result in the first deaths in a conflict between the two sides in decades, it comes in the middle of a global health crisis and at a transitional, uncertain geopolitical moment. Tim O'Donnell

NOPE
Edit

Scientists made 1 small edit to human embryos. It had a lot of unintended consequences.

11:21 a.m.
Human embryo on a petri dish.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

A human embryo editing experiment gone wrong has scientists warning against treading into the field altogether.

To understand the role of a single gene in early human development, a team of scientists at the London-based Francis Crick Institute removed it from a set of 18 donated embryos. Even though the embryos were destroyed after just 14 days, that was enough time for the single edit to transform into "major unintended edits," OneZero reports.

Human gene editing is a taboo topic — the birth of two genetically modified babies in 2018 proved incredibly controversial, and editing embryos beyond experimentation is not allowed in the U.S. The scientists in London conducted short-term research on a set of 25 donated embryos, using the CRISPR technique to remove a gene from 18 of them. An analysis later revealed 10 of those edited embryos looked normal, but that the other eight revealed "abnormalities across a particular chromosome," OneZero writes. Of them, "four contained inadvertent deletions or additions of DNA directly adjacent to the edited gene," OneZero continues.

The unintended edits exemplify the single biggest concern of gene editing, especially when it involves humans. And to Fyodor Urnov, a gene-editing expert and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, it sends a clear message: "This is a restraining order for all genome editors to stay the living daylights away from embryo editing."

The results of this experiment were published in the preprint server bioRxiv, which has yet to be peer reviewed and published in a medical journal. Read more at OneZero. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus
Edit

Are playgrounds safe now?

11:19 a.m.
Cleaning the playground.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Playgrounds are opening in some cities, and they'll only become more tempting for kids as the weather gets warmer. But are they safe? "It's impossible to negate all risks of contracting [the coronavirus] at a place like a playground," writes Christina Caron for The New York Times. But parents can take comfort in knowing that outdoor playgrounds are probably safer than indoor spaces, since fresh air can help dilute the virus, Caron reports.

It's not clear how long the virus can survive on outdoor playground equipment, so be sure to pack hand sanitizer. Children should keep their distance as much as possible — if a playground is too crowded, avoid it. But Dr. Sean O'Leary, M.D., also offers an important reminder for parents: "Don't assume that the children are the primary vectors of disease. Adults spread the virus more readily than children. That's why the adults that are supervising should be careful about staying away from other folks."

Read more at The New York Times. Jessica Hullinger

Solving COVID
Edit

Researchers think there's something in kids' blood that protects them from severe COVID-19 complications

11:09 a.m.
Child in mask.
Feverpitched/iStock

Scientists are still trying to understand why children seem to be less susceptible to COVID-19's most severe complications, but "research suggests that the answer might lie in children's healthy blood vessels," writes David Cyranoski at Nature.

Adults who become very ill from the virus often experience blood clotting, which can bring on life-threatening heart attacks and strokes. This might be because the virus causes inflammation in the blood vessels' lining, called the "endothelium," which is supposed to prevent clotting. In children, the endothelium "is set up perfectly and then just deteriorates with age," says Paul Monagle, a pediatric hematologist at the Melbourne Children's Campus.

Monagle and his team are looking into whether kids' blood vessels are more resilient to viral infection, with hopes of applying what they learn to cases in adults. "If we understand what happens to children, we could tweak adults to make them more child-like," Monagle says. Read more at Nature. Jessica Hullinger

Solving COVID
Edit

Researchers say drug improved survival among COVID-19 patients in 'major breakthrough'

10:12 a.m.
Biochemist Daniela Beatriz Ori manipulates swab samples to make a real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) analysis for COVID-19 testing at the biochemistry lab of Central Navy Hospital Dr. Pedro Malloon April 28, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images

An inexpensive drug looks to be able to improve survival odds for COVID-19 patients with "severe respiratory complications," according to a new study.

Researchers on Tuesday announced the results of a study in which 2,104 patients received dexamethasone, a steroid, and 4,321 patients received usual care, The Associated Press reports. The drug reduced deaths by one-third for patients who were on ventilators and one-fifth for patients who were receiving oxygen, they said.

However, the study didn't show a benefit to patients "who did not require respiratory support," according to the announcement.

"This is an extremely welcome result," University of Oxford's Peter Horby, one of the chief investigators on the study, said in a statement. "The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients. Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide."

Horby also described dexamethasone, which BBC News reports is "already used to reduce inflammation in a range of other conditions," as the "first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19" and told Reuters this is a "major breakthrough." Still, Axios notes the results of this trial "have not been peer-reviewed, or published formally at all." The researchers said the details will be published "as soon as possible." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.