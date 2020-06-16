Trump promoted a bizarre nautical group that fears a war between 'woke folks' and 'boat folks'

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful PAC…

Last week, President Trump shared a video promoting a boat parade for his birthday on June 14, which directed viewers to learn more by visiting the website for a nautical super PAC, called Boaters for a Brighter Future. But a three-hour tour of the group's history by The Daily Beast found that the PAC isn't quite what it seems — in fact, it isn't a PAC at all.

Boaters for a Brighter Future was apparently launched last year by a man named Scott Crabtree and his partner, Carlton Morris, but the accountant who was supposed to register the PAC with the Federal Election Commission and IRS for them died of a heart attack on his boat before he could do so. In other words, Boaters for a Brighter Future is basically just a website at this point but "what a website it is," The Daily Beast reports:

The pages are filled with warnings that Democrats want to do something ominous to the nation's boats in, what it describes as, a war of "boat folks" against "woke folks." Next to pictures of Democratic leaders, the site asks: "do you trust them with your boat?" The site has imagines of armed soldiers blocking access to a marina. … Boaters for a Brighter Future imagines a world in which outraged boaters fearful that Democrats will ban boating swing the election for Trump. And to achieve it, they have a strategy: "More Boaters Than Voters." [The Daily Beast]

Hilariously, Crabtree himself reportedly doesn't even own a boat. "You don't really want a boat," he explained to The Daily Beast. "You want friends who have boats." Well, he isn't wrong! You can read more about Boaters for a Brighter Future here. Jeva Lange