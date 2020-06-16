See More Speed Reads
6 states report record highs in new coronavirus infections

10:00 p.m.
People are urged to social distance on a golf course.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas all reported on Tuesday record daily highs in their number of new coronavirus cases, with Arizona health officials reporting 2,392 new cases — nearly double the state's previous record.

All of the states except Nevada recorded all-time highs last week; Nevada's previous high was reported on May 23. The numbers have been climbing as states have been reopening, and health officials attribute the spikes to businesses opening and people gathering for events on Memorial Day weekend.

Hospitalizations are also surging or have reached record highs, and at the Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday night, only one of the 20 beds set aside for COVID-19 patients was available. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is downplaying the record number of hospitalizations in his state and said the spike in new cases is due to an increase in testing; a Reuters analysis found that for the week ending on June 14, testing in Texas was up by more than 30 percent but the positive rate was steady at seven percent.

In Oregon, an outbreak of more than 200 new COVID-19 cases are linked to the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Union County, with The Oregonian reporting that a now-deleted video on the church's Facebook page from May 24 showed hundreds of people in close proximity to each other, singing. At the time, large gatherings were not allowed in the state. Catherine Garcia

Pentagon official who shared concerns over Ukraine aid freeze resigns

10:44 p.m.
The Pentagon.
Staff/AFP via Getty Images

Elaine McCusker, a senior Pentagon official who questioned the legality of the Trump administration withholding military aid to Ukraine, is resigning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Tuesday.

McCusker was appointed acting comptroller last July, and was later nominated to permanently take on the position. In March, the White House decided to withdraw her nomination, after emails were made public showing her concerns over the Ukraine aid. The hold on the aid was what led to President Trump being impeached earlier this year on charges that he abused his power.

In a statement, Esper said McCusker, whose resignation is effective June 26, "worked tirelessly to ensure that our budgeting and audit processes give full value to the taxpayer while meeting the enormous security needs of our nation as well as the men and women who serve it." Catherine Garcia

New York Times finds in recent weeks, protesters have been tear-gassed in at least 98 U.S. cities

8:33 p.m.
Police officers in Denver after firing tear gas.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Since the anti-racism and police brutality protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began on May 26, law enforcement agencies in at least 98 U.S. cities have used some form of tear gas against demonstrators, The New York Times reports.

The Times interviewed police departments and analyzed protest photos, videos, press briefings, and statements from law enforcement. The Times did not include police departments who denied using tear gas or did not give conclusive answers, and it is possible that chemical irritants were deployed by law enforcement officers outside of a city's police department.

Stuart Schrader of Johns Hopkins University studies race and policing, and told the Times this has been the most widespread domestic use of tear gas against protesters since the Vietnam War-era. "Thousands and thousands of utterly ordinary people who thought they they were going to an ordinary protest event are finding themselves receiving a really aggressive police response," he said. "That itself is a bit horrifying. The police have actually succeeded in making people more angry."

Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, tear gas is banned in warfare, but is used around the world to get protesters to disperse. Tear gas is an umbrella term for chemicals used to control crowds, and two specific types have been used during the recent protests: CS, a synthetic chemical released by grenades and canisters, and OC, which is derived from chili peppers and used in canisters, shells, grenades, and sprays. Experts say OC can be up to one thousand-fold more potent than what is found in nature, and there is no research showing that pepper compounds are safer than a synthetic chemical.

For the safest outcomes, canisters should be fired at a short distance, experts say, near the edge of a crowd. In Charlotte, North Carolina, local media reported that tear gas was used by officers at both ends of a street, leaving protesters without an escape route, and a 21-year-old protester named Balin Brake lost his eye after being hit by a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Fort Wayne, Indiana. "I'm angry that I was protesting police brutality and fell victim to police brutality," he told the Times.

Some major cities have temporarily banned law enforcement from using tear gas, but several police departments say it has to be used when crowds refuse to disperse or officers find themselves facing aggressive demonstrators. The Lewisville Police Department in Texas told the Times the "only other means to get people out of the street would have been to physically move them, which would have increased the risk of a violent confrontation."

Dr. Sven Eric Jordt, a Duke University professor who studies the use of tear gas, told the Times there is "very little oversight" over the type of chemicals purchased by law enforcement, and manufacturers are the ones training police. "I think that really changes their mindset, that it becomes a first-line item to deploy against protesters, not a last resort," he said. "I'm very concerned that this gets normalized." Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

AT&T to close 250 stores, cut thousands of jobs

6:41 p.m.
AT&T headquarters in Dallas.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

AT&T on Tuesday said it plans on cutting thousands of jobs, affecting managers, executives, technicians, retail workers, and clerical staff.

The company is also going to shutter 250 AT&T and Cricket Wireless stores. In a statement to Axios, AT&T confirmed that thousands of jobs will be cut, but would not give an exact number, only saying there will be "targeted, but sizable reductions in our workforce."

AT&T said the store closures had been in the works, but are happening sooner than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some company employees are represented by the Communication Workers of America, and Chris Shelton, the organization's president, decried the job cuts. "If we are in a war to keep our economy going during this crisis, why is AT&T dismissing the troops?" he said in a statement. Catherine Garcia

Justice Department files lawsuit to block John Bolton's book from publication

5:42 p.m.

The Justice Department is officially calling for John Bolton to delay publication of his book — and it wants a few more things, too.

The former national security adviser's White House memoir, titled The Room Where it Happens, is set to come out next week and possibly reveal President Trump's "transgressions" and "malpractice." So the DOJ is taking a very last-minute stab at stopping the book's publication before it's reviewed, filing a lawsuit Tuesday to delay the book and seize any profits Bolton makes from its sale.

First and foremost, the DOJ lawsuit claims Bolton breached "legal obligations" and "NDAs" by submitting his book for publication "without prepublication review," and that the book contains "classified information." So it's demanding Bolton tell his publisher about all these problems and stop its publication, as well as retrieve any copies of the book that are already out there. And because Bolton got so far in the publication process without government intervention, the DOJ requests that a trust be set up, "for the benefit of the United States," that takes in anything Bolton earns from selling the book, "including movie rights."

If Bolton wasn't imagining a Room Where it Happens movie already, this better get his — and everyone's — inner casting director going. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republicans remain sold on McConnell's Senate leadership even if GOP loses majority

5:31 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Even if Senate Republicans lose their majority following the 2020 election it doesn't sound like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will give up his party leadership. And his Republican colleagues seem pleased to hear it, Politico reports.

McConnell confirmed he plans to remain as minority leader if the Democrats take back the upper chamber — a possibility, albeit one too far out to truly gauge — though he didn't elaborate much on the subject, simply saying "I do" when asked. Subsequently, several Republican senators expressed enthusiasm about the idea, Politico reports, aside from the fact that they hope his title remains the same. "I'd prefer to have him be my majority leader," said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). "I have no objections to Sen. McConnell remaining the Republican leader in the Senate, majority or minority."

Even some lawmakers who have been touted as potential successors, like Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and John Thune (R-S.D.), want McConnell to remain in the role. "Mitch McConnell will be our leader as long as he's still interested in the job," Cornyn said. "After he leaves that position, I would be interested in succeeding him."

Of course, McConnell needs to win his own re-election if he's to keep the mantle. Some projects indicate he could face a test from his potential Democratic opponents, who are locked in an intriguing primary battle, but the senator remains a heavy favorite. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

30 Rock is coming back to NBC — to promote NBCUniversal shows

5:29 p.m.
Cast and crew from the TV show 30 Rock in the press room after the show won the Best Comedy series award, during the 2009 Emmy Awards
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

What a week, huh?

NBC is bringing back 30 Rock for an hour-long special next month, in which Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will all return as their characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before you get too excited, though, there's a catch. The announcement says this special will "highlight new and returning programming" from NBCUniversal's networks, and Variety notes it will "double as an upfront special" for the company as part of its presentation to advertisers. In fact, the Reporter says NBCUniversal's chair of advertising and partnerships will actually be featured in the special, and the announcement says it will include guests from across the company's portfolio, as well.

Still, executives producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock in a statement celebrated this as an "excuse to (remotely) work together again," adding, "to quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone." 30 Rock, which is set behind the scenes of a fictional NBC show and frequently mocked the network throughout its run, aired its series finale more than seven years ago.

This comes after NBC brought back Parks and Recreation for a scripted reunion special in April, although that was a fundraiser to raise money for Feeding America which also essentially functioned as a new episode of the show. The 30 Rock special is set to air without commercials on NBC on Thursday, July 16, and it will be rebroadcast on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC before heading to the company's streaming service Peacock. So for all those who want to go to there, next month's your chance. Brendan Morrow

Buffalo protester shoved by police can't walk and has a fractured skull, lawyer says

3:56 p.m.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester who was shoved by police in Buffalo, New York, is unable to walk and has a fractured skull, according to his lawyer.

Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, in a statement to CNN on Tuesday provided an update on his condition, saying that "I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured." Zarcone also said that Gugino "is not able to walk yet."

Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski were both charged with second-degree assault after video showed them shoving Gugino to the ground during a protest against police brutality. The Buffalo Police Department had initially said he tripped. The officers pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been suspended without pay.

Zarcone on Tuesday also told CNN that she was able to have a "short conversation" with Gugino and that he "is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself." She also relayed a message from him to CNN, which said, "I think it's very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me." Brendan Morrow

