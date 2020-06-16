6 states report record highs in new coronavirus infections

Since the anti-racism and police brutality protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began on May 26, law enforcement agencies in at least 98 U.S. cities have used some form of tear gas against demonstrators, The New York Times reports.

The Times interviewed police departments and analyzed protest photos, videos, press briefings, and statements from law enforcement. The Times did not include police departments who denied using tear gas or did not give conclusive answers, and it is possible that chemical irritants were deployed by law enforcement officers outside of a city's police department.

Stuart Schrader of Johns Hopkins University studies race and policing, and told the Times this has been the most widespread domestic use of tear gas against protesters since the Vietnam War-era. "Thousands and thousands of utterly ordinary people who thought they they were going to an ordinary protest event are finding themselves receiving a really aggressive police response," he said. "That itself is a bit horrifying. The police have actually succeeded in making people more angry."

Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, tear gas is banned in warfare, but is used around the world to get protesters to disperse. Tear gas is an umbrella term for chemicals used to control crowds, and two specific types have been used during the recent protests: CS, a synthetic chemical released by grenades and canisters, and OC, which is derived from chili peppers and used in canisters, shells, grenades, and sprays. Experts say OC can be up to one thousand-fold more potent than what is found in nature, and there is no research showing that pepper compounds are safer than a synthetic chemical.

For the safest outcomes, canisters should be fired at a short distance, experts say, near the edge of a crowd. In Charlotte, North Carolina, local media reported that tear gas was used by officers at both ends of a street, leaving protesters without an escape route, and a 21-year-old protester named Balin Brake lost his eye after being hit by a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Fort Wayne, Indiana. "I'm angry that I was protesting police brutality and fell victim to police brutality," he told the Times.

Some major cities have temporarily banned law enforcement from using tear gas, but several police departments say it has to be used when crowds refuse to disperse or officers find themselves facing aggressive demonstrators. The Lewisville Police Department in Texas told the Times the "only other means to get people out of the street would have been to physically move them, which would have increased the risk of a violent confrontation."

Dr. Sven Eric Jordt, a Duke University professor who studies the use of tear gas, told the Times there is "very little oversight" over the type of chemicals purchased by law enforcement, and manufacturers are the ones training police. "I think that really changes their mindset, that it becomes a first-line item to deploy against protesters, not a last resort," he said. "I'm very concerned that this gets normalized." Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia