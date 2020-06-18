See More Speed Reads
Dame Vera Lynn, who comforted Britain with 'We'll Meet Again' since World War II, has died at 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the singer whose songs helped boost British morale in World War II, died early Thursday. She was 103. Lynn, most famous for the song "We'll Meet Again," earned the nickname "the Forces' Sweetheart" after being voted the favorite artist of British troops in a 1939 Daily Express poll. She serenade British forces during the war and hosted a wildly popular BBC radio show, "Sincerely Yours," where she would sing requests and send messages to British forces overseas. "Winston Churchill was my opening act," she once quipped.

Lynn's other hits included "The White Cliffs of Dover," "I'll Be Seeing You," and "There'll Always Be An England," and her career did not end with Nazi Germany's defeat. Her song "Auf Wiedersehen Sweetheart" was the first British hit to top the U.S. Billboard charts in 1952, and she hit No. 1 in 1954 with "My Son, My Son," The Associated Press reports.

But "We'll Meet Again" is the song that fans wanted to hear and sing along to up until her death. She was featured in a virtual duet of the song with mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Queen Elizabeth II invoked the lyrics in her rare address to Britain during the darkest early days of the coronavirus lockdown. In May, Lynn's greatest hits collection 100 hit No. 30 on the U.K. charts, making her the oldest artist ever to crack the Top 40, beating her own record.

Lynn was born Vera Margaret Welch on March 20, 1917, in London's working class East Ham neighborhood. She started performing at age 7, dropped out of school at 11 to tour with a variety show, was singing with a band at age 17, and was already somewhat famous when World War II broke out. Lynn, made a Dame of the British Empire in 1975, spent her golden years in Ditchling, a village about 40 miles south of London. Fans, including various stars and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, paid tribute to her Thursday. Peter Weber

Bolton rips Trump in ABC interview: 'I don't think he's fit for office'

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is continuing his brutal assessment of his former boss, this time in an ABC interview.

Bolton sat down with ABC's Martha Raddatz for an interview set to air Sunday ahead of the release of his new book, and the network is now dropping the first clips, showing Bolton tearing into Trump as someone not fit to be president.

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton tells Raddatz. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's re-election."

Elaborating on that last point, Bolton reiterates a claim from his book that Trump would frequently only consider the way decisions would help his re-election, such as obsessing over "the press reaction" to a photo-op with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and not thinking about "what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States." In another clip, Bolton tells ABC that Russian President Vladimir Putin "thinks he can play [Trump] like a fiddle" and isn't "worried about Donald Trump" because he "sees that he's not faced with a serious adversary here."

Bolton is set to release his tell-all book The Room Where It Happened next week, and reports emerged on Wednesday revealing numerous details from it, including the claim that Trump begged for Chinese President Xi Jinping's help in winning re-election. In a late-night tweet, Trump blasted Bolton as a "wacko" and a "dope" whose book is "made up of lies & fake stories," despite his administration also saying it contains classified information. Brendan Morrow

Late night hosts have complicated emotions about John Bolton's Trump bombshells, but not Aunt Jemima

President Trump's attempts to block former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all from hitting shelves "ain't gonna work," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show, holding up his own advance copy, one of hundreds. Still, he said, "you can see why Trump is so desperate to kill this book. Because this afternoon, several newspapers published excerpts, and — I can't believe I'm saying this — it's worse that even I imagined." He ran through some of Bolton's revelations, rising from "amoral idiocy" to "just downright evil." Still, he said, "I doubt Trump would ever 'execute' a journalist. He'd ask Jared to have his Saudi friends do it."

"Bolton writes that Trump said journalist should be executed, he didn't know Britain was a nuclear power, he asked if Finland was part of Russia, he begged the Chinese to help him with the election," Jimmy Kimmel recapped. "Could you imagine the president asking his advisers if Finland is part of Russia? He's the president of the United States! This is like your mechanic asking if the muffler is part of the glove compartment."

"Trump is, in his own unique way, breathtakingly dumb," Late Night's Seth Meyers said, primarily referring to Trump's administration-wide "coronavirus coverup." And don't cry for Bolton, who "courageously hid behind his mustache rather than testify in Trump's impeachment trial," he said. "There's no one — no one — to root for in a Trump versus Bolton fight. They're both megalomaniac sociopaths looking out for themselves. It's a real Alien vs. Predator, except all you need to do to stop Alien Trump is install a ramp."

Meanwhile, "Republicans are mad at Bolton for writing a book that's critical of Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "That's why the blurb on the back just says 'No one is happy about this.' — Everyone." Fallon said he wasn't too upset to see Aunt Jemima scrapped, but "Trump was bummed, because Aunt Jemima was the only black woman in his cabinet."

The Late Show canceled other (imaginary) racist syrup brands.

"That's right, after 130 years, it is officially time to pour one out for Aunt Jemima," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, running through the brand's racist history, with early ads "so racist, Trump's probably gonna appoint one to attorney general." Bolton's book, meanwhile, is now No. 1 on Amazon, thanks to Trump's amazingly "shortsighted" suppression efforts, he noted, but "the stuff that's been leaking out of this book is pretty wild." Watch below. Peter Weber

The Lincoln Project has already dropped John Bolton's bombshells into an anti-Trump ad on China

Say what you want about the conservative anti-Trump super PAC the Lincoln Project, but they are quick on the draw. Reporters started revealing scandalous tidbits from former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all about his time in President Trump's White House on Wednesday, and it didn't take more than a few hours for the Lincoln Project to use one of Bolton's biggest bombshells in a new ad arguing that Trump is continually losing against China — or at least the United States is losing under Trump's dealmaking skills.

China knows "who Donald Trump is — weak, corrupt, ridiculed," the ad claims. "China beats him every time. No matter what he says, China's got his number. Trump even begged Chinese leader Xi to help him win re-election, like a dog." The gratuitous "like a dog" is the Lincoln Project's addition, but the begging for re-election help is from Bolton's copious notes.

Trump has made clear in his own campaign ads, tweets, and public statements that he hopes to hit former Vice President Joe Biden as soft on and subservient to China. Yes, Trump publicly asked China to investigate the Bidens, but he has also "spent months claiming China is secretly working to help his opponent," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "It seemed as if Trump's motivation for leveling this baseless charge was deflection. ... But it turns out Trump's actual motive was projection." Peter Weber

VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer clearly explains systemic racism, mostly for a white audience seeking to understand

"Who had 'the creator of VeggieTales and voice of Bob the Tomato carefully narrates the history of race in America over the last 100 years' on their 2020 bingo card?" one Twitter user asked, pointing to a new video by Phil Vischer that explains why people are in the streets protesting racism and police brutality to an audience that may actually want to understand. Specifically, "why are many white, conservative Christians calling for racial justice?" Vischer asked. "Didn't we end discrimination years ago?"

"Slavery ended 150 years ago, the civil rights movement was 60 years ago, racial discrimination is illegal now," Vischer, co-creator of the popular Christian animated series VeggieTales and host of the Holy Post podcast, continued in the video. "Heck, we even had a black president. So why are people still upset? We're going to go through history and we're going to look at some data, and we're going to go quickly so this video doesn't go too long." The video is 17 minutes, but it packs a lot in, including scripture:

"So where are we?" Vischer summarized. "The average black household has 1/10th the wealth of the average white household. This didn't happen by accident, it happened by policy. We, the majority culture, told them where they could live and where they couldn't. Then we moved most of the jobs to the places we told them they couldn't live. When the predictable explosion of unemployment and poverty resulted in a predictable in drug use and crime, we criminalized the problem. We built $19 billion of new jails and sold grenade launchers to the police. As a result, a white boy born in America today has a 1 in 23 chance of going to prison in his lifetime. For a black boy, it's 1 in 4. And that is why people are angry."

Vischer has been studying this issue for a while. He covered systemic racism in a 2014 podcast and he wrote this script with his brother Rob, dean of the St. Thomas University Law School in Minneapolis, with whom he taught a class on Black Lives Matter that led to a 2017 podcast that led to this video.

"I'm not here to tell you what the right solutions are, because I don't know," Vischer said. "I'm just here to ask you to do one thing — it is the thing that beings every journey to a solution for every problem. What am I asking you do to? Care." Peter Weber

Teenagers create 13-mile 'Bee Byway' in their town to save native bees

Joshua Nichols and Luke Marston.
Courtesy of Ruling Robot Falcons

Joshua Nichols and Luke Marston are using their STEM skills to save the bees.

The bee population is quickly declining in the United States, with urbanization leading to the fragmentation of their habitat. They are important insects, as bumblebees support their local ecosystems by providing food and habitats for other species.

Nichols and Marston, both 14, are members of the award-winning robotics team Ruling Robot Falcons, based in Newport News, Virginia. Using a geographic information system, Nichols and Marston plotted a "Bee Byway," identifying dozens of sites across Newport News where they could plant native and bee-friendly plants. By creating this pollinator corridor, bees are protected from isolation, improving their chances of survival.

"The idea behind it is based on the idea of connectivity," Nichols told the Daily Press earlier this year. "Connecting existing natural areas through added natural areas." The byway is 13 miles long, and in the spring, volunteers joined Nichols and Marston for a mass planting at the different sites along the corridor.

During the pandemic, Nichols and Marston have delivered plants to more than 60 homeowners, so they could add to the Bee Byway without worrying about going out to a nursery. Not only does this give people something to do, but it keeps the project rolling along, and over the summer, Nichols and Marston hope to host a scavenger hunt at Bee Byway sites to help educate the community. Catherine Garcia

Adorable baby pygmy hippo makes debut at San Diego Zoo

Akobi, the first pygmy hippo successfully born at the San Diego Zoo in more than three decades, made his public debut this week, two months after his birth.

His name is Yoruba for "firstborn," a fitting name as he is his mother Mabel's first calf. Pygmy hippos live in the forests of West Africa, and there are fewer than 3,000 left in the wild. That's why Akobi's caretaker, Leanne Klinski, is so thrilled by his birth. "The fact that we got to this day is a huge, huge, huge thing and we're really excited," she told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Breeding pygmy hippos isn't easy, and they are keeping a close eye on Akobi to make sure he is healthy. So far, everything looks great — Akobi, who weighs 40 pounds, is eating regularly and Mabel's "motherly instincts have been right spot on," Klinski said. Akobi is about to get some new neighbors as well, with the zoo likely soon introducing to his enclosure monkeys that are native to West Africa. "It's going to be a lot of fun when we finally add those extra layers," Klinski said. Catherine Garcia

Trump is so mad the press learned of his bunker episode, he reportedly wants the leakers found, prosecuted

Trump
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Things are pretty gloomy in President Trump's White House, with an agitated and apparently depressed president overwhelmed by "a series of external crises he has failed to contain, or has exacerbated," Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni report at The New York Times, citing more than a dozen people in frequent contact with Trump, all of whom hope he wins re-election. In fact, Trump's "self-destructive behavior has been so out of step for an incumbent in an election year that many advisers wonder if he is truly interested in serving a second term."

Trump only just asked his policy staff to start coming up with proposals and goals for next year and beyond, the Times reports, and in lieu of focusing on what he would do with a second term, "Trump has been wallowing in self-pity about news coverage of him since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic," telling "advisers that no matter what he does, he cannot get 'good' stories from the press, which has often been his primary interest."

For example, Trump has told aides his sympathetic remarks about George Floyd's killing during a SpaceX launch event should have been enough, the Times reports. "Trump has also become consumed, once again, with leaks from the White House, demanding that officials find and prosecute those responsible for information getting out about his trip to the bunker beneath the White House during unruly protests." Trump responded to initial reports that he was whisked to a secure White House bunker as protesters raged outside the White House by cryptically tweeting "FAKE NEWS," then claimed he had only visited the bunker to "inspect it" — a claim promptly contradicted by Attorney General William Barr.

You can read more about the current state of Trump's White House at The New York Times. Peter Weber

