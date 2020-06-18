See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
With COVID-19 cases rising, California governor orders residents to wear masks in public

6:43 p.m.
People wear face masks at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Amid concerns that an increase in coronavirus cases in California is linked to residents not voluntarily wearing masks, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday ordered that everyone in the state wear masks while in public spaces.

"Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered, putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease," Newsom, the first governor to issue a stay-at-home order in March, said in a statement. "California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands, and practicing physical distancing."

Recently, several counties rescinded their requirements that residents wear masks in public, and Newsom did not say how his order will be enforced or if there will be penalties for those who ignore it. There are also some exceptions — people with medical issues that prevent them from wearing a mask will not have to wear one, nor will the hearing impaired or those who communicate with them, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prior to Thursday, state public health officials had merely been recommending that people wear face coverings. Studies have shown that by wearing a mask, it decreases the risk of spreading the coronavirus. "As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another," State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said. Catherine Garcia

investigations
Air Force investigating use of military aircraft to monitor protests

8:47 p.m.
George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Air Force announced on Thursday that its inspector general has launched an investigation into whether military surveillance planes were used to improperly monitor anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in Minneapolis and Washington earlier this month.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the chief Air Force spokesman, told The New York Times the probe is regarding "the use of Air National Guard RC-26 aircraft to support civil authorities during recent protest activity in U.S. cities." The investigation appears to have been sparked by lawmakers who voiced their concerns that the use of these planes may have violated the civil liberties of protesters, the Times reports.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is an RC-26 pilot with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and he told the Times he flew two night missions over Minneapolis this month, providing real time video to authorities. He said Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) requested the aircraft in order to spot any possible trouble happening below. The camera on the plane is so strong that while flying between 4,000 and 20,000 feet, it is able to capture a general image of a person, but cannot use facial recognition or read license plates, Kinzinger said.

The Times also saw a message sent on June 2 by National Guard officials telling their commanders that the West Virginia Air National Guard deployed an RC-26B aircraft with electronic surveillance equipment to observe protesters in Washington. A military official familiar with the matter told the Times video recorded from the aircraft was sent to senior National Guard leaders in real time, and they were able to watch the footage on their cell phones.

Last week, Joseph Kernan, the under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, sent a letter to the House Intelligence Committee saying that he did not receive any orders from the Trump administration to spy on protesters during the demonstrations. Catherine Garcia

stepping down
Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to racial injustice

7:54 p.m.
Mary Elizabeth Taylor with Marc Short.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation on Thursday to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying President Trump's actions "cut sharply against my core values and convictions."

Taylor, 30, was the youngest person to ever serve in the role, and was also the first black woman to hold the position. Prior to joining the State Department, she was an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and worked in the Trump White House as deputy director for nominations.

The Washington Post obtained her resignation letter, which stated, "Moments of upheaval can change you, shift the trajectory of your life, and mold your character. The president's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions. I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs."

Her resignation comes as the country grapples with the anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that were triggered by the death of George Floyd. In recent weeks, Trump has said he would not support removing Confederate names from military bases, and his campaign originally scheduled a rally in Tulsa — a city that saw a deadly race massacre in 1921 — on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Catherine Garcia

going viral
Oklahoma's skyrocketing coronavirus infection rate has this epidemiologist begging people to skip Trump's rally

5:46 p.m.

Oklahoma is leading the nation in new coronavirus infection rates — and President Trump hasn't even had his Tulsa rally yet.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and public health scientist at Harvard University, shared analysis Thursday from his team of researchers that showed how much each state's coronavirus infection rate had grown in the past week. Oklahoma topped the list of states with the largest increase in the rate of new cases, up 111 percent — more than double — from the week before. Feigl-Ding described the rate growth as "exponential and meteoric," and then warn Oklahomans against attending Trump's campaign rally this weekend.

Trump is set to appear at the BOK Center on Saturday, which holds close to 20,000 people. The facility released a statement Thursday spelling out what it would do to prevent virus spread during the rally, including handing out masks to everyone who attends, and asked the Trump campaign to share its own health and safety plan.

But given that Trump has tried to claim the coronavirus is "dying out" and resisted wearing a mask himself, it seems unlikely he will implore his fans to listen to the BOK Center's suggestions. Kathryn Krawczyk

love isn't canceled
Raven-Symoné marries partner Miranda Maday in surprise backyard ceremony

4:42 p.m.
Raven-Symone.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné married her partner, Miranda Maday, in a surprise ceremony this week, reports People.

The That's So Raven star had teased on Instagram that "something happened" that "has changed my life FOR THE BETTER" before posting a photograph of the couple embracing. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven-Symoné, 34, wrote. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

Based on photos shared by Raven-Symoné and Maday, the pair celebrated their nuptials with an intimate backyard wedding. Added Raven-Symoné, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small this time." Jeva Lange

music is everywhere
Phoebe Bridgers surprise-releases her second album with the message 'abolish the police'

4:40 p.m.
phoebe bridgers
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

It's a big week for music!

Neil Young dropped his "lost" album, Homegrown, on Wednesday. Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan's first album of new music in eight years is out tomorrow. And on Thursday, Phoebe Bridgers surprise-released her sophomore album, Punisher, early by 15 hours. "I'm not pushing the record until things go back to 'normal' because I don't think they should," she wrote in a Twitter post announcing that the album is now available. "Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it."

The LP features collaborations with Conor Oberst, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner, her Boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, and many others. Rolling Stone describes it as a "visionary emo-folk album" and you can listen here. Jeva Lange

on the move
Rents are dropping in big cities — and especially in San Francisco — as coronavirus layoffs take hold

4:32 p.m.
San Francisco.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in four years, it's actually getting cheaper to find an apartment in San Francisco.

Layoffs have hit every corner of the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco's tech market included. Meanwhile, many companies that haven't had mass layoffs have considered expanding remote options once the pandemic ends, or moving some of their operations to smaller cities. Altogether, it's leading to an exodus from San Francisco that has driven vacancies up and rent prices down, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Just three percent of renters in San Francisco paid no rent in June, and just 2.5 paid partial rent, the San Francisco Chronicle reports — a far lower percentage than what's been reported in New York City. But a solid 7.5 percent of city residents, a big chunk of them younger than 25, have broken their leases, a survey from the San Francisco Apartment Association showed. A report from apartment data firm RealPage backs that up, saying there's now a 6.2 percent vacancy rate in San Francisco, up 3.9 percent just three months ago.

Fewer tenants has translated into lower rents over the past few months as well. The median monthly rent for a San Francisco one-bedroom apartment has fallen 9.2 percent from a year ago, hitting $3,360, according to listings platform Zumper. That's the first time prices have fallen from the year before since 2017, when the median rent was $3,370.

San Francisco tops the list of the steepest drops in monthly one-bedroom rents from the year before, but Denver has also seen prices drop close to 7 percent, and Los Angeles and Chicago both saw dips of about 3 percent, per Zumper. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Takedown
Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads, saying they violated organized hate policy

3:16 p.m.

Ads from President Trump's campaign have been yanked from Facebook after the company says they violated its policy against "organized hate."

The Trump campaign this week ran advertisements on Facebook that asked supporters to back Trump's "decision to declare antifa a terrorist organization" and showed an upside-down red triangle; the Anti-Defamation League said this symbol is "practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps," CNN reports. Now, the ads have been removed.

"We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate," a Facebook spokesperson said, per CNN. "Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol."

The Trump campaign claimed the symbol is "widely used by antifa," and the campaign's director of communications told CNN "it's curious" Facebook pulled the ad when it "has an inverted red triangle emoji in use."

Historian Jacob S. Eder told The Washington Post the use of the symbol was "highly problematic," saying that "it's hard to imagine it's done on purpose, because I'm not sure if the vast majority of Americans know or understand the sign, but it's very, very careless, to say the least." Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also said that "ignorance is not an excuse for appropriating hateful symbols." Brendan Morrow

