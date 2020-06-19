See More Speed Reads
reports
Vanity Fair: In unredacted manuscript, Bolton writes that Trump told Xi, 'Make sure I win'

1:26 a.m.
John Bolton.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton writes in his new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, that he would love to print President Trump's "exact words, but the government's prepublication review process has decided otherwise." Having seen some unredacted passages from the manuscript, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman understands why the White House is trying so hard to keep the book from seeing the light of day.

Some of Trump's words, Sherman writes, are "deeply embarrassing and illustrate Trump's naked politicization of American foreign policy." The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that in The Room Where It Happened, set for release on June 23, Bolton says that during a summit last June, Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to purchase more American farm products to help him get re-elected in November.

According to the unredacted passage shown to Vanity Fair, Trump allegedly said to Xi, "Make sure I win. I will probably win anyway, so don't hurt my farms. ... Buy a lot of soybeans and wheat and make sure we win." Bolton also claims that before the summit, Trump spoke to Xi on the phone and said, "I miss you." He purportedly added, "This is totally up to you, but the most popular thing I've ever been involved with is making a deal with China. ... Making a deal with China would be a very popular thing for me."

Sherman writes that in a separate passage, Bolton states that during a meeting about Iran strategy, Trump suddenly started talking about a right-wing conspiracy that black South Africans are killing white South African farmers and seizing their land. Bolton alleges that Trump declared he wanted to grant white South Africans "asylum and citizenship."

The Trump administration has said The Room Where It Happened contains top secret information, and on Wednesday, the Department of Justice sought an emergency order to block its publication, claiming it "will damage the national security of the United States." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Daughter surprises dad on his birthday by making his ice cream truck dreams come true

1:58 a.m.
An ice cream truck.
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

For his 73rd birthday this year, Pastor Bill Losasso's daughter got him a gift that brought joy to hundreds of people.

When he was 17, Losasso spent one day driving an ice cream truck. He had such a fun time that he would often reminisce about the experience, and that's why his daughter surprised him on Saturday by renting the Krazy Ice Cream truck and turning it over to her dad.

By the end of the day, Losasso — wearing gloves and a mask — had passed out hundreds of pre-packaged ice creams to children and adults in St. Petersburg, Florida. Losasso told Fox 13 he was able to "relive my dream," and was thrilled to have brought smiles to so many faces. "It was really a cool birthday present and I got to share it with all my friends here," he said.

Losasso does his part year-round to help people with food insecurity; his organization, the Florida Dream Center, gives away 25,000 pounds of food every weekend. Melvin Hillman, the Krazy Ice Cream truck's driver, told Fox 13 that it was "beautiful" to see Losasso give back to the community. "We have more people like him in the world, it will definitely be a better world," he said. Catherine Garcia

Origin stories
This is why Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son

12:22 a.m.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced Thursday that he has a "son," Nestor Galban, a 19-year-old Cuban immigrant. As late as July 2019, Gaetz's office said he was single with no children, so people were a little confused.

Gaetz, 38, clarified to People on Thursday evening that he has not adopted Galban, but he said the teenager has essentially lived with him since Galban was 12 and newly arrived from Cuba. At the time, Gaetz was dating and living with Nestor's aunt. "He is a part of my family story," Gaetz said, and "my son in every conceivable way." Galban tweeted Thursday night that Gaetz is "the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for."

Gaetz has previously identified Galban in photos as a "local student" and his "helper." So why publicly upgrade his status now? On Wednesday evening, Gaetz got in a heated argument with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) about race, before Democrats advanced a historic police reform bill.

Richmond said he's "a black male who went to the fifth-best public high school in the country, who was a victim of excessive force, who has a black son, who has worries that you all don't," and his white male colleagues who "keep introducing amendments that are a tangent and a distraction" have "never lived in my shoes, and you do not know what it's like to be an African American male." Gaetz cut in: "Are you suggesting that none of us have nonwhite children?"

Richmond said this isn't "about the color of your kids" but rather the "black people in the streets that are getting killed — and if one of them happens to be your kid, I'm concerned about him too, and clearly, I'm more concerned about him than you are."

Gaetz tweeted Thursday that he "was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don't raise nonwhite kids." Meghan McCain replied: "My sister is from Bangladesh but that wouldn't give me any insight into what it's like to be Black in America." Peter Weber

all atwitter
CNN says Trump retweet mocking the network exploits 'innocent children'

12:20 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter labeled a video retweeted by President Trump on Thursday night "manipulated media," after determining it violated company policy.

The video uses footage that went viral last year of a black toddler and a white toddler enthusiastically greeting one another on a sidewalk. A fake CNN chyron has been added that reads, "Terrified todler [sic] runs from racist baby." The original clip is then shown, followed by the words: "America is not the problem. Fake News is."

CNN's communications team responded: "CNN did cover this story — exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We'll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better."

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough told The Washington Post the tweet "has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context." In May, Twitter for the first time labeled two of Trump's tweets, about mail-in ballots, as being misleading. A few days later, the company put his tweet about looters being shot under a warning that says it "violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence." Critics have been calling on Twitter and other social media platforms to do something about the rampant disinformation being spread about everything from politics to the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

2020 race
Amy Klobuchar withdraws from VP consideration, says Biden should pick a woman of color

June 18, 2020
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced on Thursday night that she has asked former Vice President Joe Biden to remove her name from his list of potential running mates.

Klobuchar told MNSBC host Lawrence O'Donnell that she called Biden on Wednesday and made her request. Biden has said he will choose a woman to be his running mate, and wants to reveal his pick by Aug. 1. He is still in the vetting process, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are among those under consideration.

There are "so many incredible, qualified women" for Biden to choose from, Klobuchar told O'Donnell, and "this is a moment to put a woman of color" on the ticket.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis late last month, Klobuchar has faced intense scrutiny over her record as chief prosecutor for Hennepin County, after it was reported that she declined to bring charges in more than 24 cases in which people were killed by police. O'Donnell asked Klobuchar if this would have caused issues on the campaign trail, and she responded, "I think I could've functioned fine and there's a lot of untruths out there about my record and now is not the time to debate those." Catherine Garcia

yes that Fox News
Latest Fox News poll has Biden leading Trump by 12 points

June 18, 2020
Joe Biden.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A new Fox News poll released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Trump, with 50 percent of respondents saying they would vote for Biden compared to 38 percent for Trump.

In May, Biden was up by 8 percentage points, 48 percent to 40 percent. Independents now favor Biden over Trump, 39 to 17 percent, but 43 percent are undecided or said they will support someone else.

Daron Shaw, who conducted the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, said Trump must "expand beyond traditional Republican groups and cut Biden's support among independents. The best news in the poll for the Trump campaign is a significant percentage of independents saying they haven't decided or are considering a third-party option."

Looking at Trump's job performance, 44 percent of respondents approve of how he is doing, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. In the wake of anti-racism and police brutality protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, 61 percent said they disapprove of how Trump is handling race relations in the country.

Trump is also underperforming with two of his key groups: white evangelical Christians and rural voters. He is up 41 points with white evangelicals and 9 points with rural voters, but in 2016, he won the evangelical vote by 64 points and was up by 27 points in rural areas.

The Fox News Poll was conducted June 13 to 16, with 1,343 registered voters participating via phone. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

police shootings
Kentucky AG vows a 'thorough and fair' investigation into Breonna Taylor shooting

June 18, 2020
Flowers in honor of Breonna Taylor.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) on Thursday moved to assure the public that his office is "undertaking a thorough and fair investigation" into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed in March after Louisville Metro Police officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend said he fired a warning shot, thinking they were intruders, and the officers returned fire, hitting Taylor eight times.

Cameron said the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit has been sending information to his office as it conducts its own probe into the incident, but would not go into specifics about the evidence he has received. "We believe that the independent steps we are taking are crucial for the findings to be accepted, both by the community and by those directly involved in the case," he said. "An investigation of this magnitude, when done correctly, requires time and patience."

In May, Cameron became a special prosecutor in the case after a commonwealth attorney cited a conflict of interest, CNN reports. On Sunday, Beyoncé sent Cameron a letter, calling on him to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the shooting. "Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," she wrote. Catherine Garcia

let's all go to the movies?
AMC CEO says reopened theaters won't require masks because 'we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy'

June 18, 2020
Outside of AMC Burbank Town Center 8 during the coronavirus pandemic on April 17, 2020 in Burbank, CA
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The largest movie theater chain in the U.S. won't require all guests to wear masks when they reopen, seeking to stay out of a "political controversy," according to the CEO.

AMC Theatres on Thursday officially unveiled its plan to begin reopening movie theaters on July 15, after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. But although the company announced new cleaning procedures and said it will open theaters at reduced capacities, it won't require guests to wear masks except "in areas of the country where guests are required" to wear them already. Everywhere else, masks will be "strongly encouraged," the company said.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron spoke on that decision in an interview with Variety, saying, "We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary." He added that he believes the "vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks" and that "when I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example."

Health officials have repeatedly stressed the necessity of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, and a recent study suggested coronavirus infections would significantly fall if 80 percent of people did so.

Aron's comments about wanting to avoid controversy, ironically, quickly sparked controversy on social media, although AMC isn't alone in its policy. The nation's second-largest theater chain, Regal Cinemas, also won't have a policy of requiring masks to be worn by all guests when they reopen, nor will the third largest, Cinemark Theatres.

This comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced the state will now require residents to wear masks in public spaces, a decision met with praise from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who tweeted, "Anyone making [wearing masks] a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read." Brendan Morrow

