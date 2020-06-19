See More Speed Reads
making history
Original Juneteenth proclamation found as America's black emancipation holiday goes national

7:45 a.m.
Juneteenth 2004
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S., has been celebrated by black Americans for generations, typically with cookouts, song, parades, and other festivities. This year, amid a coronavirus pandemic that kills African Americans at three times the rate as whites and coast-to-coast protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd, Juneteenth has gone national and multiracial.

Nike, the NFL, Twitter, and several media outlets made Juneteenth a company holiday this year, and on Wednesday, New York declared it a paid holiday for state workers, The Associated Press reports. Hundreds of Juneteenth events are planned around the U.S., including in Tulsa, where President Trump had earlier planned to hold a rally Friday. Every state but Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota officially recognizes Juneteenth, and the White House, as Trump learned Thursday, has been issuing statements celebrating Juneteenth in his name every year he's been in office.

Given the growing public interest in the holiday, the National Archives searched for and, on Thursday, found the original handwritten Juneteenth proclamation, announcing to slaves in Galveston on June 19, 1865, that they had been emancipated in 1863.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, 'all slaves are free,'" Union Army Maj. F.W. Emery wrote on June 19, on behalf of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who had arrived in Galveston with 2,000 Union soldiers 10 weeks after the Confederacy surrendered. "This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor."

There have been printed version of Granger's "Orders No. 3" for a long time, "but this is something that we haven't tracked down before," Trevor Plante, the archivist who found the document, tells The Washington Post, adding that Emery's handwritten version "absolutely" predated the printed order. Peter Weber

R.I.P.
Ian Holm, Bilbo Baggins actor in The Lord of the Rings, dies at 88

9:04 a.m.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
New Line Cinema

Award-winning actor Ian Holm, who starred as Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, has died at 88.

Holm's agent confirmed his death to The Guardian, saying in a statement on Friday, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely." He was suffering from a Parkinson's related illness, according to the report.

In addition to playing Bilbo in The Lord of the Rings movies, Holm earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Chariots of Fire, and he starred in films like The Fifth Element, Brazil, Alien, and much more. He earned acclaim on stage as well and won a Tony for The Homecoming, in which he portrayed Lenny.

"RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying," director Edgar Wright said, particularly remembering his "iconic" performance as Ash in Alien.

The Guardian notes that during a recent Lord of the Rings cast reunion that took place remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, Holm wasn't able to join his co-stars but sent his well-wishes, saying, "I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places." Brendan Morrow

Late Night Tackles Trump versus Books
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers pick favorite parts of John Bolton's Trump tell-all. Bolton isn't one of them.

6:08 a.m.

President Trump "is having a temper tantrum about the Supreme Court," but "his real fury has been reserved" for former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. Bolton's forthcoming White House tell-all has already revealed some "shady dealings" with several countries, he said, and Trump's Chinese re-election help begging is "not just corrupt — it's also really embarrassing. Because Bolton's book makes Trump sound less like a president and more like a crackhead who's out of cash."

"Just from the excerpts that we've seen, John Bolton's book has painted Trump as corrupt, dumb, and amoral, but my favorite thing that has come out of this book so far also shows us that Trump is, like, really weird," Noah said. "Can you imagine being Kim Jong Un, and then getting a signed CD from Elton John, but it's signed by Donald Trump? I mean, that's like getting an autographed Michael Jordan jersey but it's signed by Donald Trump! There's no way to make it more of a joke! This is the joke! He's ruined jokes. It's also weird that Trump thinks Kim Jong Un listens to CDs. Dude, he's the president of North Korea! The man listens to cassettes."

"Now Remember, John Bolton's not some lefty hero of the resistance," Noah noted. "He's as Republican as an assault rifle giving a lecture on trickle-down economics." Still, "whatever is in this book," he promised Trump, it "will in no way change our opinion of you."

"Every tell-all Trump book confirms again and again how uniquely cretinous our president is — and they're all equally, well, pointless," Late Night's Seth Meyers said, These "tell-all books" on Trump "would only be interesting if behind closed doors he was eloquent and curious and not racist."

Bolton's version mostly "proves how loathsome and duplicitous its author is," Meyers said. "Bolton has been a key figure in some of the biggest disasters of the last 20 years," and "now, rather than answer the call when his country needed him, he's cashing in with a $2 million book deal. And in that way, he's exactly like Trump and all the other ghouls in the modern Republican Party. He burned everything down, stuffed his hands in the till, grabbed as much cash as he could, and left everyone else to clean up the mess." Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles Trump versus SCOTUS
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon are amused at Trump's response to his Supreme Court defeats

5:16 a.m.

"You know, it's been a rough few years these last two weeks, but today we actually got some good news," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. In a 5-4 decision written by "liberal pinko chief of the patchouli circle Justice John Roberts," the Supreme Court blocked President Trump's attempt to end the DACA program and deport 800,000 DREAMers, handing back "the president's homework with a note that said, 'Show your work.'"

"Trump was not pleased with this decision, or the one on Monday that said employers cannot fire people just because they're LGBTQ," calling them "shotgun blasts into the face of people who are proud to call themselves Republican or Conservative," adding judges will kill the Second Amendment, Colbert said. "So essentially, your argument is that this is as bad as getting shot in the face, and aren't guns great?"

Weirdly, "right after he said 'shotgun blast to the face,' Dick Cheney suddenly appeared," Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. Trump also tweeted, "'Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?' Then minorities, immigrants, scientists, doctors, women, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, and every former staffer was like, 'Hey, don't forget about us.'" Seriously, "it's crazy that someone in the White House had to be, like, 'Bad news, Mr. President, we don't get to deport 700,000 DREAMers,'" he added. But between the LGBTQ employment protections and the DREAMER ruling, "basically, Trump's trying to dunk on Obama but Ruth Bader Ginsburg is blocking all his shots."

"Trump has been counting on the court's 5-4 conservative majority to make all of his policy dreams come true," but "at this rate, tomorrow they're gonna announce that Trump retroactively has to serve in Vietnam," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. Trump's "shotgun blast into the face" tweet was nutty enough, but asking whether the Supreme Court likes him "is crazy. The Supreme Court is not supposed to like you, they're supposed to like the Constitution. But Trump thinks everything is about him. When the sun goes down at night, he probably thinks it's because him and the sun have beef."

Jimmy Kimmel announced he was taking the summer off and found out he was made a cuckold by longtime frenemy TV Matt Damon. Watch below. Peter Weber

can't stop won't stop
Trump randomly, elaborately defends his West Point ramp descent in Wall Street Journal interview

2:51 a.m.

Remember that brief story about President Trump's slow, labored walk down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point last weekend? Trump does. Like most mildly embarrassing moments Trump subsequently spotlights, he quickly tweeted an excuse, saying the ramp was "long and steep," and "very slippery." Trump brought it up again in an interview Thursday with Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

After his "very good speech, according to everybody," to West Point graduates, Trump said, the superintendent asked if he was ready to leave the stand. Trump continued:

And he led me to a ramp that was long and steep and slippery. And I said, I got a problem because I wear, you know, the leather bottom shoes. I can show them to you if you like. Same pair. And you know what I mean, they're slippery. I like them better than the rubber because they don't catch. ... So I'm going to go real easy. So I did. And then the last 10 feet I ran down. They always stop it just before I ran, they always stop it. So, I spent three hours between speeches and saluting people and they end up, all they talked about is ramp. ... If you would have seen this ramp, it was like an ice skating rink. ...

The amazing thing is The Washington Post did a story. ... Rampgate has nothing to do with Trump's health. This was in The Washington Post. This was one of the great shockers of all time. ... The writer, named Henry Olsen. I said, I can't believe The Washington Post. I gained respect for The Washington Post. They said they had a picture. Look. This is steel. Steel. [President Trump to The Wall Street Journal]

Olsen, a conservative columnist, did write that while "the ramp was not wet because the weather was dry and sunny," everyone knows "a ramp can be slippery for many reasons other than being wet," like having "smooth surfaces meant to facilitate wheelchairs." And his column did have a photo of Trump's path off the stage; it shows non-slip strips every stride length along a painted ramp. Read Trump's entire interview at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Daughter surprises dad on his birthday by making his ice cream truck dreams come true

1:58 a.m.
An ice cream truck.
Justin Heiman/Getty Images

For his 73rd birthday this year, Pastor Bill Losasso's daughter got him a gift that brought joy to hundreds of people.

When he was 17, Losasso spent one day driving an ice cream truck. He had such a fun time that he would often reminisce about the experience, and that's why his daughter surprised him on Saturday by renting the Krazy Ice Cream truck and turning it over to her dad.

By the end of the day, Losasso — wearing gloves and a mask — had passed out hundreds of pre-packaged ice creams to children and adults in St. Petersburg, Florida. Losasso told Fox 13 he was able to "relive my dream," and was thrilled to have brought smiles to so many faces. "It was really a cool birthday present and I got to share it with all my friends here," he said.

Losasso does his part year-round to help people with food insecurity; his organization, the Florida Dream Center, gives away 25,000 pounds of food every weekend. Melvin Hillman, the Krazy Ice Cream truck's driver, told Fox 13 that it was "beautiful" to see Losasso give back to the community. "We have more people like him in the world, it will definitely be a better world," he said. Catherine Garcia

reports
Vanity Fair: In unredacted manuscript, Bolton writes that Trump told Xi, 'Make sure I win'

1:26 a.m.
John Bolton.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton writes in his new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, that he would love to print President Trump's "exact words, but the government's prepublication review process has decided otherwise." Having seen some unredacted passages from the manuscript, Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman understands why the White House is trying so hard to keep the book from seeing the light of day.

Some of Trump's words, Sherman writes, are "deeply embarrassing and illustrate Trump's naked politicization of American foreign policy." The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that in The Room Where It Happened, set for release on June 23, Bolton says that during a summit last June, Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to purchase more American farm products to help him get re-elected in November.

According to the unredacted passage shown to Vanity Fair, Trump allegedly said to Xi, "Make sure I win. I will probably win anyway, so don't hurt my farms. ... Buy a lot of soybeans and wheat and make sure we win." Bolton also claims that before the summit, Trump spoke to Xi on the phone and said, "I miss you." He purportedly added, "This is totally up to you, but the most popular thing I've ever been involved with is making a deal with China. ... Making a deal with China would be a very popular thing for me."

Sherman writes that in a separate passage, Bolton states that during a meeting about Iran strategy, Trump suddenly started talking about a right-wing conspiracy that black South Africans are killing white South African farmers and seizing their land. Bolton alleges that Trump declared he wanted to grant white South Africans "asylum and citizenship."

The Trump administration has said The Room Where It Happened contains top secret information, and on Wednesday, the Department of Justice sought an emergency order to block its publication, claiming it "will damage the national security of the United States." Catherine Garcia

Origin stories
This is why GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz just claimed to be father to a 'nonwhite' son

12:22 a.m.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced Thursday that he has a "son," Nestor Galban, a 19-year-old Cuban immigrant. As late as July 2019, Gaetz's office said he was single with no children, so people were a little confused.

Gaetz, 38, clarified to People on Thursday evening that he has not adopted Galban, but he said the teenager has essentially lived with him since Galban was 12 and newly arrived from Cuba. At the time, Gaetz was dating and living with Nestor's aunt. "He is a part of my family story," Gaetz said, and "my son in every conceivable way." Galban tweeted Thursday night that Gaetz is "the best dad/mentor anyone could ever ask for."

Gaetz has previously identified Galban in photos as a "local student" and his "helper." So why publicly upgrade his status now? On Wednesday evening, Gaetz got in a heated argument with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) about race, before Democrats advanced a historic police reform bill.

Richmond said he's "a black male who went to the fifth-best public high school in the country, who was a victim of excessive force, who has a black son, who has worries that you all don't," and his white male colleagues who "keep introducing amendments that are a tangent and a distraction" have "never lived in my shoes, and you do not know what it's like to be an African American male." Gaetz cut in: "Are you suggesting that none of us have nonwhite children?"

Richmond said this isn't "about the color of your kids" but rather the "black people in the streets that are getting killed — and if one of them happens to be your kid, I'm concerned about him too, and clearly, I'm more concerned about him than you are."

Gaetz tweeted Thursday that he "was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don't raise nonwhite kids." Meghan McCain replied: "My sister is from Bangladesh but that wouldn't give me any insight into what it's like to be Black in America." Peter Weber

