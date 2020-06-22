Florida performer bikes 3,000 miles to surprise hundreds of friends with a song and dance

Billy Flanigan will travel any distance — by bike, no less — to spread cheer to his friends and colleagues.

Flanigan has been an entertainer at Walt Disney World for 38 years, and with the resort closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he missed being able to sing and dance for people. While on a bike ride, he realized he was near a friend's house, and stopped by to say a socially distanced hello.

With that visit lifting both of their spirits, Flanigan thought that he should greet more of his friends and co-workers. What started as a quick hello has morphed into a "Flanigram," which involves a song and dance, personalized for each recipient. He rings the door bell, backs up, puts on his show, and then goes. "It's just a short visit, a little song, it's silly," he told the Orlando Sentinel. "But I love to make people smile. If I can brighten someone's day, I want to do it."