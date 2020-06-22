See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Edit

Florida performer bikes 3,000 miles to surprise hundreds of friends with a song and dance

1:23 a.m.

Billy Flanigan will travel any distance — by bike, no less — to spread cheer to his friends and colleagues.

Flanigan has been an entertainer at Walt Disney World for 38 years, and with the resort closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he missed being able to sing and dance for people. While on a bike ride, he realized he was near a friend's house, and stopped by to say a socially distanced hello.

With that visit lifting both of their spirits, Flanigan thought that he should greet more of his friends and co-workers. What started as a quick hello has morphed into a "Flanigram," which involves a song and dance, personalized for each recipient. He rings the door bell, backs up, puts on his show, and then goes. "It's just a short visit, a little song, it's silly," he told the Orlando Sentinel. "But I love to make people smile. If I can brighten someone's day, I want to do it."

Flanigan estimates he has visited about 265 people and logged more than 3,000 miles on his bike since the pandemic began. He has pedaled to see friends who live 90 miles away from his home, and also brought his bike on a road trip so he could surprise pals in California, Texas, and Arizona. "He's just the perfect example of how a little act of kindness can go a long way," friend Becky Roper said. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

WHO records largest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

2:06 a.m.
A woman wearing a mask gets her temperature checked.
Betsy Joles/Getty Images

The World Health Organization reported the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, with more than 183,000 recorded globally over 24 hours.

Brazil had the highest number of cases, with 54,771, followed by the U.S. with 36,617 and India with more than 15,400. The worldwide death toll increased by 4,743 to 461,715, The Associated Press reports, with more than two-thirds of the new deaths occurring in the Americas.

The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker shows that the U.S. has the world's highest number of confirmed infections — more than 2.2 million — and highest death toll, at close to 120,000. The Washington Post has also been tracking data, and found that 29 states and U.S. territories reported a higher seven-day average of new cases on Sunday than they did a week earlier on June 14. Many states are continuing to reopen and loosen restrictions on businesses, despite the rise in infections. Catherine Garcia

Postmortem
Edit

4 reasons Trump's big comeback rally in Tulsa was two-thirds empty

1:59 a.m.

President Trump, publicly fixated on crowd sizes, looked out "in horror" at "the endless rows of empty blue seats" before taking the stage Saturday night at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center, The New York Times reports. Fewer than 6,200 ticket holders had showed up at the 19,000-seat arena, according to Tulsa's fire marshal.

"Trump's mood had improved" by the end of the rally, the Times reports, but he arrived back at the White House "with a defeated expression on his face, holding a crumpled red campaign hat in one hand. Exactly what went wrong was still being dissected on Sunday." Here are four factors that likely played a role:

1. Bad marketing: Trump, campaign manger Brad Parscale, and media allies bragged for a week that more than a million people had ordered tickets for the big comeback rally.

"You never, ever brag about ticket reservations ahead of an event," writes HuffPost's Yashar Ali, explaining he ran big rallies in his "previous life in politics." You're "embarrassed if people don't show up," but "it also discourages attendance."

2. "TikTok Teens and K-Pop Stans": That's how the Times summarizes a large, mostly underground campaign on TikTok and Twitter, fueled by fans of Korean pop music, to prank Trump by reserving plausibly hundreds of thousands of tickets to inflate expectations. "K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly.," said YouTuber Elijah Daniel, 26.

3. Trump fans were scared to attend: Parscale disavowed responsibility for the no-shows, claiming "the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact." The only mainstream media outlet regularly showing footage of burning buildings is Fox News, and some people did leave before Trump arrived because "they did not want to be in the city after dark," The Washington Post's David Weigel reported. White House officials also speculated that coronavirus concerns kept many older Trump fans away. Parscale and his allies claimed protesters blocked the stadium entrance, though "reporters present said there were few protests," the Times notes.

4. Oklahoma is red but small: Given the COVID-19 headwinds, Trump's campaign shouldn't have picked a state with just over a million registered Republicans, Ali argues. Parscale should have held Trump's comeback rally in Florida (4.8 million registered Republicans) or Texas (more than 6 million). Peter Weber

cease and desist
Edit

Tom Petty's family asks Trump to stop using his music for 'campaign of hate'

12:16 a.m.
Tom Petty.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After playing the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down" at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, the Trump campaign received a cease and desist notice from the Petty family, saying the late singer-songwriter "would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

Petty's daughters, Adria and Annakim, his widow Dana, and his first wife Jane issued a statement via social media, saying that Trump was "in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind. Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind."

"I Won't Back Down" was written "for the underdog, for the common man, and for EVERYONE," the statement reads, and while the Petty family believes "everyone is free to vote as they like," they "would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage."

Several artists have sent the Trump campaign cease and desist notices for playing their music at events, including Neil Young and R.E.M. Oftentimes, a campaign can get around this if a singer or group signed a blanket licensing agreement that gives venues permission to play their music, CBS News notes. However, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) said legal action could be taken on the idea of false endorsement, where usage "implies that the artist supports a product or candidate." Catherine Garcia

See you in court?
Edit

Trump says niece signed 'very powerful' NDA, isn't allowed to write a book about him

June 21, 2020
Donald Trump.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Sunday he had no idea his niece Mary Trump was writing a book about their family, something that she is "not allowed" to do after signing a "very powerful" nondisclosure agreement.

Trump confirmed with Axios' Jonathan Swan a Daily Beast report from last week, which said Mary Trump, 55, signed a nondisclosure agreement following a 2001 settlement over the estate of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr. This agreement reportedly forbids her from publishing anything about the litigation or her relationships with Trump and his siblings Maryanne and Robert. Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr.

Simon & Schuster plans on publishing Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, on July 28. It will reportedly delve into the Trump family's dynamics and also reveal that she was the primary source behind a New York Times investigation into her uncle's taxes.

Trump told Swan the nondisclosure agreement Mary signed "covers everything," and his brother Robert is "very angry" about her writing a book, adding that she is "obviously not honoring" the nondisclosure agreement and that is "too bad." Trump said he didn't even know about the book until "just the other day," and found one of its allegations — that he "dismissed and derided" his father as he began to suffer from Alzheimer's — "totally false" and "a disgraceful thing to say." Catherine Garcia

tulsa trainwreck
Edit

Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner are 'pissed' at Trump campaign manager over Tulsa rally crowd size

June 21, 2020
A section of the audience at Trump's Tulsa rally.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is "furious" over how small the crowd was at his rally Saturday night in Tulsa, several people close to the White House told NBC News on Sunday, having been promised a massive audience by his campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Trump isn't the only one perturbed — CNN reports that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner are both "pissed" at Parscale for "overpromising on crowd size." They have "every right to be," a person from the Trump campaign told CNN, adding that Parscale "gave adversaries and media a gift. It was overconfidence."

The Tulsa event was Trump's first rally since March. The BOK Center can hold about 19,000 people; the Trump campaign had boasted that more than one million people registered for tickets, and a local official estimated that 100,000 supporters would head down to the arena. The Tulsa fire marshal told NBC News only about 6,200 people attended the rally, and an overflow area meant to hold thousands wasn't used at all. After the event, Parscale tried to pin the blame elsewhere, tweeting and retweeting claims that protesters and the media scared Trump supporters away.

Trump is all about the visuals, and outside advisers said it looked terrible to have so many empty seats in the venue, with one telling NBC News, "This was a major failure." Another shared that Trump was mad before the rally even started, because the news that six members of his advance team tested positive for COVID-19 overshadowed the actual event. Catherine Garcia

all atwitter
Edit

Rep. Ted Lieu mocks Trump for showing he can drink a glass of water with 1 hand

June 21, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) spent his Father's Day doing something with his family that is near and dear to his heart: trolling President Trump on Twitter.

Lieu — whose Twitter header photo compares the size of former President Barack Obama's inauguration crowd in 2009 to Trump's in 2017 — posted a 13-second video on Sunday afternoon with the caption, "Today I released my first campaign ad. It was produced by my kids. Let me know if you like it."

Lieu, standing in front of a campaign sign and wearing a bright red tie, is shown using one hand to drink from a glass of water. He looks around, nods, brings the glass back up for round two, then tosses the remaining water. It's a reenactment of Trump drinking a glass of water during his Tulsa rally on Saturday night, after appearing to have trouble doing so during his commencement speech last weekend at West Point.

Their bits have been hits — Trump received big cheers from the Tulsa crowd, while Lieu's video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times as of Sunday evening. Catherine Garcia

endorsements
Edit

John Bolton says he won't vote for Trump again: 'My concern is for the country'

June 21, 2020
John Bolton looks at Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A lifelong Republican, former National Security Adviser John Bolton won't vote for President Trump in November, telling Britain's Telegraph newspaper that Trump does not represent the Republican Party.

"In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton," Bolton told the Telegraph. "Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back."

"I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton told ABC News in an interview that aired Sunday. "I'm not gonna vote for him in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either," he added, referring to the presumptive Democratic nominee, saying he will "figure out a conservative Republican to write in."

Bolton served as Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, a stint he writes about in his forthcoming memoir, The Room Where It Happened. The Trump administration tried to block the book's release, but a judge on Saturday ruled against "a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir."

Reporters who have read the book say Bolton claims Trump begged Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, approved of China building Uighur concentration camps, and called journalists "scumbugs" who should "be executed." Catherine Garcia

UPDATE: The Telegraph reported that Bolton was voting for Biden, and an earlier version of this article cited that report, but Bolton spokeswoman Sarah Tinsley later clarified that Bolton "never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden." This article has been updated accordingly. We apologize for the confusion.

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.