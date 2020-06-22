Patagonia, The North Face among companies pulling ads from Facebook in #StopHateforProfit boycott

Another company is backing an advertising boycott of Facebook, saying the platform has not taken adequate action against "hateful lies and dangerous propaganda."
The apparel brand Patagonia has announced it will pull advertising from Facebook and Instagram, becoming the fourth major company to back the "#StopHateforProfit" advertising boycott, CNN reports. The North Face, REI, and Upwork previously did so as well.
In a Twitter thread, Patagonia said that "for too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform," and "from secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, the stakes are too high to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fomenting fear and hatred." The company said it will pull its ads at least through the end of July, "pending meaningful action from the social media giant."
Several organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP previously announced this "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, calling on companies to pause Facebook advertising during July to "show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety." Facebook in a statement to CNN said "we deeply respect any brand's decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information."
Facebook has been under fire in recent weeks for its policies especially after deciding not to take action against posts by President Trump, including one in which he wrote, in reference to Minneapolis protests, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The civil rights organizations in their boycott announcement blasted Facebook for having "allowed incitement to violence against protestors fighting for racial justice in America."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's decision in a call with civil rights leaders earlier this month, but they blasted him in a statement afterward, saying they were "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations." Brendan Morrow
The U.S. isn't seeing a second wave of coronavirus. It never even left the first.
While other countries have been able to reopen after pretty much beating COVID-19, the U.S. has started to get back to normal without even exiting its first coronavirus peak. This graph from Our World of Data, which compares U.S. case counts to countries in Europe, makes it clear that the U.S. isn't even in a COVID-19 plateau — it's starting to see case counts rise again.
Here you can see when a country bent the curve. • The chart is plotting the rate of daily new confirmed cases against the cumulative case rate on the x-axis. • The line color in our chart shows how well a country is testing.
And as Time's director of data journalism Chris Wilson notes, that new rise in cases could push America beyond its previous daily case count record. The U.S. hit its peak case count in late April with 36,379 COVID-19 cases reported, and while cases hit a bit of a trough in late May and early June, they're on a clear increase once again.
The US is perilously close to surpassing its previous peak daily value of new COVID cases on April 7 (7-day centered rolling avg) pic.twitter.com/IgYZfkeyVH
More widespread testing can account for some of the increase, but states that had seen the harshest effects of coronavirus early on, namely New York and parts of the northeast are still in a steady downturn from their April peaks. Instead, states that had low initial case counts are fueling this recent rise, showing how COVID-19 is spreading into rural areas and western states that were quick to reopen after federal guidelines loosened up. Kathryn Krawczyk
Some Democratic lawmakers, like Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), are feeling pretty good about former Vice President Joe Biden's chances against President Trump in November's presidential election, Politico reports. Brown predicted a Biden victory nationally and in his own battleground state, which he said would "mean an Electoral College landslide."
Polling at the moment does seem to suggest Biden's in a strong position — he's leading or within striking distance of most battleground states. But other Democrats are urging caution. They remember, after all, what happened in 2016. "I'm not confident at all," said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who is close with Biden. "I think the easiest way to ensure Trump's re-election is to be overconfident. Too many Democrats are looking at national polls and finding them encouraging. Too many Democrats assumed that Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in and didn't vote or didn't work."
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) suggested her state is a perfect example. Michigan is seen as a potentially election-turning state, and while many Democrats think they'll take it back, Dingell said she's heard directly from voters in her district who are committed to backing Trump in November. The congresswoman tried to send warning signals in 2016 that Clinton could lose Michigan, and she's worried the party is setting itself up for another shocker. "Anybody who believes the polls right now is overconfident," she said. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has predicted that no second wave of coronavirus is coming in the United States — though another adviser says officials are preparing for a potential second wave.
"There are some hot spots," Kudlow said. "We're on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now. ... There is no second wave coming. It's just, you know, hot spots."
Overall, Kudlow, who in early March claimed that COVID-19 was "contained" in the U.S. and said Americans "should stay at work," argued the U.S. is in a "pretty good situation."
But recently, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN the Trump administration is preparing for a potential second wave in the fall and "filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem," though he didn't predict that one would definitely occur.
"You prepare for what can possibly happen," Navarro said. "I'm not saying it's going to happen, but of course you prepare."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stressed that the rising COVID-19 cases in some states aren't indicative of a second wave because "we still are in the first wave." As far as whether a second wave will definitely hit in the fall, Fauci recently told The Washington Post that it's "not inevitable" depending on whether the right steps are taken when "blips of infection" pop up.
"We want to get that first wave down," Fauci said. "Then we'll see if we can keep it there." Brendan Morrow
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to release a memoir of her time in the White House this fall — yet another election year book from former Trump administration officials. And with her first excerpt from Speaking for Myselfreleased Monday to Axios, Sanders made it clear she wouldn't be taking the same approach as former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
In the brief excerpt, Sanders shares that Bolton usually traveled separately from the rest of President Trump's team, including when Trump visited London last year. Sanders, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and several other officials all took a bus together to the U.S. ambassador's residence in London, but Bolton opted for a separate motorcade.
"While en route, U.K. police directed us to pull to the side of the road because someone was coming through...we looked over to see who it was and sure enough here came Bolton and his motorcade," Sanders described. "The discussion on the bus quickly moved from casual chit chat to how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be, not just in this moment but on a regular basis." And when they all arrived at their destination, the "typically laid-back" former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney "confronted Bolton and unleashed a full Irish explosion on him," calling the adviser a "'f—— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b——,'" Sanders continues. It was all indicative of how "Bolton was a classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything," Sanders finished.
A longtime senior adviser to Bolton told Axios that all travel was "handled by the Secret Service." Bolton's book made a bevvy of misconduct allegations against Trump and his team, including claims that Trump called for journalists to be "executed" and encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to build concentration camps to hold the Uighur Muslim minority. Kathryn Krawczyk
The area around Stonehenge is one of the most-studied archaeological landscapes in the world, which makes it all the more surprising that a team of archaeologists made one of the most striking finds in recent memory about 2 miles northeast of the famed prehistoric monument, The Guardian reports.
The uncovered area, which dates back around 4,500 years, is a 1.2-mile circle of deep shafts surrounding the likely sacred Neolithic henge monument known as Durrington Walls that reportedly sits precisely at the center. All told, archaeologists are describing the structure as the largest ever found in Britain. "This is an unprecedented find of major significance within the U.K.," said Prof. Vincent Gaffney, a leading archaeologist on the project. "Key researchers on Stonehenge and its landscape have been taken aback by the scale of the structure and the fact that it hadn't been discovered until now so close to Stonehenge."
The reason the shafts escaped notice for so long was because they had filled naturally over thousands of years, and were dismissed as natural sinkholes and dew ponds. But the latest technology helped show they were actually geophysical anomalies.
The Durrington Shafts discovery will shed light on the Neolithic communities' belief systems and also reportedly offers the first evidence that the early inhabitants of Britain had developed a counting method since constructing something of this size — the shafts are are each more than five meters deep and 10 meters in diameter — such careful positioning suggests the builders were tracking their paces. Placing each shaft would reportedly have required walking approximately 800 meters from the henge to the boundary. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell
A remarkable series of events transpired Friday night and Saturday as Attorney General William Barr tried and failed to quietly push out Geoffrey Berman, the head of the powerful federal prosecutor's office in Manhattan. Barr announced Friday night that Berman was "stepping down," and Berman said he wasn't, had "no intention of resigning," and Barr could not legally force him out. Berman showed up to work on Saturday, and Barr subsequently released a statement saying Trump had fired him. Trump told the press it was Barr's decision and he was "not involved."
"We spent very little time talking about it," Trump told Fox News on Saturday. "But the president has to sign a document or I guess give the okay."
So why did Barr want Berman, a Republican appointed by Trump, to leave? He didn't give a reason, but "Barr's critics have suggested his attempt to bring in Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, was motivated by a desire to curtail the New York office's independent streak," The Washington Post reports, and "by long-simmering frustrations" over the Southern District of New York's pursuit of investigations targeting "Trump's interests and members of his inner circle," including personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Berman did step down Saturday afternoon, but only after Barr had agreed that his deputy, Audrey Strauss, would take over as acting U.S. attorney, at least until the Senate confirms a replacement. Barr said Trump would nominate Jay Clayton, Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested he would allow New York's two Democratic senators to quash Clayton's nomination.
"As attempted power plays go, this was an abject failure and served only to further undermine the credibility of both the attorney general and the president," Greg Brower, a former federal prosecutor, tells The New York Times. "The Southern District of New York continues to investigate whatever it is investigating, and Barr's preferred new United States attorney doesn't actually get the job."
Between the Berman debacle, Barr's leadership of Trump's pre-photo op protest crackdown in Lafayette Square, and newly un-redacted sections of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report suggesting Trump lied, the Times says, Barr's "efforts this month to play presidential intimate have backfired, embarrassing both him and his boss." Peter Weber
South Korean officials say the country is experiencing a "second wave" of COVID-19, which came sooner than anticipated.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday said a second wave of coronavirus infections in the Seoul area began in early May following a holiday weekend, Reuters reports.
"In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March," Jeong said. "Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on."
Jeong noted that South Korea's prediction that a second wave of COVID-19 would emerge in the fall or the winter "turned out to be wrong," adding, "as long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue."
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in South Korea fell to less than 10 in April. But "just as the country announced it would be easing social distancing guidelines in early May, new cases spiked, driven in part by infections among young people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the holiday weekend," Reuters writes, noting that South Korea just reported 17 new cases after confirming 48 the day before. The country has reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
At the end of May, more than 200 schools in South Korea closed after new cases spiked, and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon now says that strict social distancing measures may have to be put into effect again, BBC News reports. The Seoul mayor is also warning, per The Washington Post, that the R-number indicating how many people someone with COVID-19 spreads the virus to has risen and that if it "stays at the figure seen 10 days ago, daily new infections are expected to reach around 800 a month later." Brendan Morrow