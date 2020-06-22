See More Speed Reads
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro says China trade deal is 'over.' Trump, Larry Kudlow, and Navarro disagree.

June 22, 2020

President Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared to tell Fox News on Monday evening that Trump's trade deal with China was "over."

The markets did not welcome that news.

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Axios that the trade deal isn't over. "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the Phase 1 trade deal signed last January, and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well," Kudrow said. "President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Trump then made a similar comment on Twitter.

Navarro issued a statement saying his comments, which you can watch above, "have been taken wildly out of context. They had nothing at all to do with the Phase 1 trade deal, which continues in place." Navarro added that he "was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world."

Navarro, in his statement and Fox News interview, suggested that China deliberately infected the U.S. with the coronavirus, a serious allegation he did not, and likely cannot, substantiate — and that even if true, would not explain the U.S.'s failure to manage the outbreak nearly as well as its peers. Peter Weber

Pence, Betsy DeVos among administration officials who vote by mail

12:20 a.m.
Mike Pence.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are just some of the people in President Trump's orbit who vote by mail, a practice that Trump is increasingly railing against.

The president, who voted by mail himself in this year's Florida primary, has blasted attempts to expand access to mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials in several states have said they don't want people to have to risk their health by waiting in line to vote, and as such have sent voters applications for absentee ballots. Six states also plan on sending ballots out in November.

Trump admitted during an interview with Politico last week that the "biggest risk" to his reelection is expanded mail-in voting, which his campaign is working to block via lawsuits. On Monday, he tweeted that because of "MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history — unless this stupidity is ended."

The Associated Press obtained elections records that show many people close to Trump routinely vote by mail. Pence, whose official residence is still listed as the Indiana governor's home, votes absentee, and DeVos has permanent absentee voting status in Michigan. On the Trump campaign side, chief operating officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien vote by mail in New Jersey, while senior adviser Nick Ayers does so in Georgia.

"These are people who are taking advantage of — which is perfectly legal — their right to vote absentee," Trevor Potter, president of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, told AP. "But they don't want other people to do the same thing." 

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, told AP there is a "vast difference between absentee by mail when you can't get to the polls on Election Day versus mailing every registered voter a ballot, even those who didn't request one. The media thinks they're playing 'gotcha' by purposefully ignoring that difference. Voter rolls are notorious for having bad addresses or even listing dead people as active voters." Requests by AP to interview members of the campaign who vote by mail were declined. Catherine Garcia

Protesters try to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in D.C.

June 22, 2020

Protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House attempted to take down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson on Monday evening, but were unsuccessful.

Demonstrators used ropes to try to topple the statue, which depicts Jackson on a horse, but police formed a barrier in front of it. WUSA9 reports that police used pepper spray to push protesters out of the park, and some of the station's reporters were hit.

The U.S. Park Police issued a statement on Monday night saying the park is temporarily closed, and they are "actively working" to keep demonstrators from tearing down the statue. While law enforcement worked to clear out the park, Secret Service agents at the White House asked members of the press to immediately leave the grounds, offering no explanation as to why they had to go, CNN reports.

Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, was a slave owner, with records showing he beat his slaves. He was also behind the Indian Removal Act, which allowed the government to carry out forced relocations, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Native Americans. Catherine Garcia

FDA warns these 9 hand sanitizers could be toxic

June 22, 2020
A woman uses hand sanitizer.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use nine different types of hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which "can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested."

The FDA notice identifies the following products: the All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer, The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, and Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

The FDA advises anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer with methanol to immediately seek treatment. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain, instead disposing of them in hazardous waste containers.

While testing samples of the products, the FDA found some did not contain ethyl alcohol, the usual ingredient, but rather various proportions of methanol, The Guardian reports. "Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers, and should not be used due to its toxic effects," the FDA said. Substantial exposure can lead to nausea, vomiting, seizures, permanent blindness, and even death. Catherine Garcia

Report: Before being pushed out, former top federal prosecutor refused to sign letter criticizing NYC mayor

June 22, 2020
Geoffrey Berman.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to being alerted via press release that he was being replaced, Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, refused to sign a letter criticizing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for enforcing social distancing measures blocking religious gatherings, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Berman was asked to sign the letter on Thursday by supervisors in the Justice Department, but objected to the idea that de Blasio was imposing a double standard, since he had not been trying to shut down anti-racism and police brutality protests, the Journal reports. Berman also believed the letter was nothing more than a political stunt and worried it would cause tension between the city and his office, two people told the Journal.

In April, as the number of infections and hospitalizations spiked in New York, de Blasio criticized ultra-Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn after they held a large funeral for a prominent rabbi, in violation of social distancing measures enacted by the city. The letter, sent to de Blasio on Friday by Eric Drieband, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, stated that "compliance with the First Amendment is not optional, and that Amendment protects both free exercise of religion and assembly rights."

Late Friday, Attorney General William Barr made the stunning announcement that Berman was stepping down. Berman quickly replied, saying that he had no plans to resign, and even showed up to work on Saturday. Berman only agreed to leave after receiving a letter from Barr on Saturday saying he had been fired by Trump; later, Trump told reporters he was "not involved."

Two people familiar with the matter said Barr always found Berman hard to work with, and his refusal to sign the letter irritated Barr. He had been looking for someone to replace Berman, the Journal reports, and moved quickly when he learned that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton wanted the job; Clayton has never worked as a federal prosecutor. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department told the Journal Barr did not know Berman didn't sign the letter, and it had nothing to do with the decision to remove him. Catherine Garcia

2 Trump campaign staffers who went to Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

June 22, 2020
Donald Trump at his Tulsa rally.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two members of President Trump's campaign advance team who attended his rally Saturday night in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, said on Monday the staffers "were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contract tracing protocols." NBC News reports they were tested after the rally as a precaution before flying home.

Six other members of the advance team, including at least two Secret Service agents, tested positive before the rally, and did not attend. The crowd was much lower than expected, with 6,200 people in the audience; the arena is able to hold about 19,000. In order to receive a ticket, attendees had to agree not to hold the campaign liable if they caught coronavirus at the event.

Trump is expected to visit the Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday for an event hosted by Students for Trump. In a video posted on YouTube Monday, the megachurch's pastor and chief financial officer said that brand new clean-air technology has been installed inside the building that "kills 99.9 percent of COVID-19 within 10 minutes. So you can know when you come here you'll be safe and protected." Catherine Garcia

China reportedly may create new detention centers for those who breach secretive Hong Kong security law

June 22, 2020
Hong Kong skyline.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Details are slowly emerging about what potentially could be in Hong Kong's forthcoming national security law, but the full draft reportedly won't be revealed to the public until after it's passed by China's legislature, which is a foregone conclusion.

It's clear the law aims to crack down on crimes of secession, terrorism, subversion, and collusion with foreign countries and institutions that Beijing believes could threaten China's national security. But Hong Kong's opposition movement has been left in the dark about what specific cases will be illegal and what kind of penalties should be expected, which has many people in the autonomous city worried that Beijing's new measure will severely curtail their freedom despite promises to the contrary.

The South China Morning Post reported Monday that one idea under consideration is the establishment of separate detention centers for those suspected of breaching the new law, rather than holding them in police stations after arrest. "Depending on the new law requirement, the subjects will be detained for a certain period of time as the authority sees fit for legitimate processing, before putting the case to the designated law courts," one source said, while another compared the notion to Singapore's Internal Security Act that allows for indefinite detention without trial. Read more at The South China Morning Post. Tim O'Donnell

Your Apple Watch will soon track your hand washing, and 3 more updates from Apple's June event

June 22, 2020

Apple is rolling out a new Apple Watch feature that couldn't come soon enough during this pandemic.

Apple's annual developer conference went fully virtual for the first time on Monday as CEO Tim Cook and other developers debuted new updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Mac computers. Here are four new features to expect within the next few months.

1. Apple WatchOS7. The next version of the Apple Watch's operating system, set to come out this fall, will come with enhanced health and fitness tracking features. That includes a new Sleep App, which will help remind users when to wind down and lets them track their sleep quality each night. Apple Watch users can also enable automatic hand wash detection, which will measure how long and how often they're washing.

2. iOS 14. This latest edition of the iPhone's operating system will give the phones a redesigned homescreen that, for the first time, lets them bookmark more than just apps — widgets for weather and photos, are all on the table. "App Clips" — a smaller version of an app that only performs a piece of its functions, will be debuted with iOS 14 later this year. iOS 13 and 14 will also soon host a digital car key feature, though it only works with the BMW 5 Series for now.

3. AirPod improvements. Apple's signature wireless earbuds will soon seamlessly transition between whatever device is playing audio instead of requiring a manual transition. They'll also have enhanced spatial awareness to create a more immersive listening experience.

4. Apps on Mac. iPhone and iPad apps will run on Macs that have its new Big Sur operating system, expected for release later this year.

Find more of what's new at The Verge. Kathryn Krawczyk

