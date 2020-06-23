See More Speed Reads
Wow
Florida governor asked to apologize after attributing COVID-19 rise to 'overwhelmingly Hispanic' farmworkers

1:44 a.m.
Ron DeSantis.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Several Democratic lawmakers in Florida are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to apologize for "appalling" comments he made last week linking "overwhelmingly Hispanic" farmworkers and day laborers to a jump in the state's number of coronavirus cases.

Natascha Ortero-Santiago, vice president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida, has called on him to release "an announcement or a statement saying where he has gotten this information that Latinos are the ones spreading and are the cause of the exponential growth of COVID-19." In an email to NBC News, a DeSantis spokesperson said he has made sure farmworkers are getting tested and treated for COVID-19, and "if these Democrats were so concerned, why didn't they step up to help them?"

In April, dozens of organizations sent a letter to DeSantis and state lawmakers asking for more testing in agricultural areas and personal protective equipment for farmworkers. Most live in cramped housing, work side-by-side, and drive to and from the fields in crowded buses, making it easier for illnesses to spread. Because of that, Doctors Without Borders launched its first mission to Florida in May.

While officials say testing has recently increased in agricultural communities, Patria Rojas, a public health expert at Florida International University, told The Miami Herald there are a lot of reasons why farm workers aren't participating. Most don't have cars and can't go to a drive-thru site, they work long hours, and "anti-immigrant sentiment" forces some migrants to stay under the radar. "There's a lot of under-testing because of that," Rojas said. "If it's true that there is a lot of positive COVID-19 among the agricultural community, we don't know."

Since mid-May, Florida has had a surge in coronavirus cases, and now has more than 100,000 cases and 3,173 deaths. Most have been reported in the state's most populous area, Miami-Dade County, NBC News reports. Video and photos recently taken in Miami restaurants — nowhere near the agricultural fields — show people dancing and eating close together, not wearing masks.

DeSantis said coronavirus is spreading "in 20- and 30-year-olds faster than we would like to see," and while he has admitted an increase in testing can't be the only reason behind the spike in cases, he will not alter Florida's reopening plan or order that everyone wear masks. Catherine Garcia

Trump campaign
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale takes the heat for Trump's Tulsa flop, hasn't yet taken the fall

1:22 a.m.
Brad Parscale
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's lightly attended Tulsa campaign rally fell so far short of the campaign's own metrics that even as spin-happy a place as the White House was hard-pressed to find good things to say about it. "As always with Trump, he's already looking for someone to blame," Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. "The most obvious candidate, according to sources, is his embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale." Trump associates, staff, and allies also directed blame at Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, The Daily Beast adds.

The rally "was a disaster and I think the reality is that it's not a good way to start a general election campaign," Ed Rollins, the veteran GOP strategist who leads the pro-Trump group Great America PAC, told The Daily Beast. Trump himself was "rambling" and had "no message" but he should also "get a campaign manager who is running a campaign, not companies outside of it," Rollins added. "My sense is [Parscale's] making way too much money," and "something is not working and something has to change." A Republican close to the White House was less polite, telling Vanity Fair, "Brad really sh-t the bed Saturday night."

Trump adviser Jason Miller told Sherman that Parscale's job is secure, and The Daily Beast reports that both Parscale and Glassner's jobs were safe "as of Monday," but Trump has "suggested there would be major consequences for campaign staff if this wasn't 'fixed' and if he saw too many empty seats at his next coronavirus-era mega-rally." Sherman's sources say Parscale may not wait for the ax to fall. "He knows he can't survive," one source said.

The Tulsa imbroglio isn't the only problem besetting the Trump campaign — the president's poll numbers are dropping, and Democratic rival Joe Biden raised more money and, more importantly, more small-dollar contributions last month, The Daily Beast details. Trump also blames Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and shadow campaign chief, Vanity Fair reports, and among those under consideration to replace Parscale are three 2016 staffers Kushner sidelined: Miller, David Bossie, and Trump's first campaign manger Corey Lewandowski. A person close to Trump poured a cold Slurpee on the Lewandowsi suggestion, though: "Corey was great when it was just Trump and an airplane. But let's face it, he couldn't manage a 7-Eleven." Peter Weber

don't tell trump
Pence, Betsy DeVos among administration officials who vote by mail

12:20 a.m.
Mike Pence.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are just some of the people in President Trump's orbit who vote by mail, a practice that Trump is increasingly railing against.

The president, who voted by mail himself in this year's Florida primary, has blasted attempts to expand access to mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials in several states have said they don't want people to have to risk their health by waiting in line to vote, and as such have sent voters applications for absentee ballots. Six states also plan on sending ballots out in November.

Trump admitted during an interview with Politico last week that the "biggest risk" to his reelection is expanded mail-in voting, which his campaign is working to block via lawsuits. On Monday, he tweeted that because of "MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history — unless this stupidity is ended."

The Associated Press obtained elections records that show many people close to Trump routinely vote by mail. Pence, whose official residence is still listed as the Indiana governor's home, votes absentee, and DeVos has permanent absentee voting status in Michigan. On the Trump campaign side, chief operating officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien vote by mail in New Jersey, while senior adviser Nick Ayers does so in Georgia.

"These are people who are taking advantage of — which is perfectly legal — their right to vote absentee," Trevor Potter, president of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, told AP. "But they don't want other people to do the same thing." 

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, told AP there is a "vast difference between absentee by mail when you can't get to the polls on Election Day versus mailing every registered voter a ballot, even those who didn't request one. The media thinks they're playing 'gotcha' by purposefully ignoring that difference. Voter rolls are notorious for having bad addresses or even listing dead people as active voters." Requests by AP to interview members of the campaign who vote by mail were declined. Catherine Garcia

Mis-quotables
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro says China trade deal is 'over.' Trump, Larry Kudlow, and Navarro disagree.

June 22, 2020

President Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared to tell Fox News on Monday evening that Trump's trade deal with China was "over."

The markets did not welcome that news.

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Axios that the trade deal isn't over. "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the Phase 1 trade deal signed last January, and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well," Kudrow said. "President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Trump then made a similar comment on Twitter.

Navarro issued a statement saying his comments, which you can watch above, "have been taken wildly out of context. They had nothing at all to do with the Phase 1 trade deal, which continues in place." Navarro added that he "was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world."

Navarro, in his statement and Fox News interview, suggested that China deliberately infected the U.S. with the coronavirus, a serious allegation he did not, and likely cannot, substantiate — and that even if true, would not explain the U.S.'s failure to manage the outbreak nearly as well as its peers. Peter Weber

protests
Protesters try to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in D.C.

June 22, 2020

Protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House attempted to take down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson on Monday evening, but were unsuccessful.

Demonstrators used ropes to try to topple the statue, which depicts Jackson on a horse, but police formed a barrier in front of it. WUSA9 reports that police used pepper spray to push protesters out of the park, and some of the station's reporters were hit.

The U.S. Park Police issued a statement on Monday night saying the park is temporarily closed, and they are "actively working" to keep demonstrators from tearing down the statue. While law enforcement worked to clear out the park, Secret Service agents at the White House asked members of the press to immediately leave the grounds, offering no explanation as to why they had to go, CNN reports.

Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, was a slave owner, with records showing he beat his slaves. He was also behind the Indian Removal Act, which allowed the government to carry out forced relocations, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Native Americans. Catherine Garcia

Yikes
FDA warns these 9 hand sanitizers could be toxic

June 22, 2020
A woman uses hand sanitizer.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use nine different types of hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem due to the potential presence of methanol, which "can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested."

The FDA notice identifies the following products: the All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer, The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol, and Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

The FDA advises anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer with methanol to immediately seek treatment. Do not flush or pour these products down the drain, instead disposing of them in hazardous waste containers.

While testing samples of the products, the FDA found some did not contain ethyl alcohol, the usual ingredient, but rather various proportions of methanol, The Guardian reports. "Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers, and should not be used due to its toxic effects," the FDA said. Substantial exposure can lead to nausea, vomiting, seizures, permanent blindness, and even death. Catherine Garcia

drama
Report: Before being pushed out, former top federal prosecutor refused to sign letter criticizing NYC mayor

June 22, 2020
Geoffrey Berman.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to being alerted via press release that he was being replaced, Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, refused to sign a letter criticizing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for enforcing social distancing measures blocking religious gatherings, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Berman was asked to sign the letter on Thursday by supervisors in the Justice Department, but objected to the idea that de Blasio was imposing a double standard, since he had not been trying to shut down anti-racism and police brutality protests, the Journal reports. Berman also believed the letter was nothing more than a political stunt and worried it would cause tension between the city and his office, two people told the Journal.

In April, as the number of infections and hospitalizations spiked in New York, de Blasio criticized ultra-Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn after they held a large funeral for a prominent rabbi, in violation of social distancing measures enacted by the city. The letter, sent to de Blasio on Friday by Eric Drieband, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, stated that "compliance with the First Amendment is not optional, and that Amendment protects both free exercise of religion and assembly rights."

Late Friday, Attorney General William Barr made the stunning announcement that Berman was stepping down. Berman quickly replied, saying that he had no plans to resign, and even showed up to work on Saturday. Berman only agreed to leave after receiving a letter from Barr on Saturday saying he had been fired by Trump; later, Trump told reporters he was "not involved."

Two people familiar with the matter said Barr always found Berman hard to work with, and his refusal to sign the letter irritated Barr. He had been looking for someone to replace Berman, the Journal reports, and moved quickly when he learned that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton wanted the job; Clayton has never worked as a federal prosecutor. A spokeswoman for the Justice Department told the Journal Barr did not know Berman didn't sign the letter, and it had nothing to do with the decision to remove him. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
2 Trump campaign staffers who went to Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

June 22, 2020
Donald Trump at his Tulsa rally.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two members of President Trump's campaign advance team who attended his rally Saturday night in Tulsa have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, said on Monday the staffers "were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contract tracing protocols." NBC News reports they were tested after the rally as a precaution before flying home.

Six other members of the advance team, including at least two Secret Service agents, tested positive before the rally, and did not attend. The crowd was much lower than expected, with 6,200 people in the audience; the arena is able to hold about 19,000. In order to receive a ticket, attendees had to agree not to hold the campaign liable if they caught coronavirus at the event.

Trump is expected to visit the Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday for an event hosted by Students for Trump. In a video posted on YouTube Monday, the megachurch's pastor and chief financial officer said that brand new clean-air technology has been installed inside the building that "kills 99.9 percent of COVID-19 within 10 minutes. So you can know when you come here you'll be safe and protected." Catherine Garcia

