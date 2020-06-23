MLB announces 60-game season will start in July

-
MLB announces 60-game season will start in July10:49 p.m.
-
Phoenix PD declares peaceful protest outside Trump event unlawful assembly9:54 p.m.
-
In Phoenix, Trump declares protesters are behaving like 'people who don't love our country'8:56 p.m.
-
Charleston officials vote to remove statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun7:47 p.m.
-
Trump family asks court to block release of tell-all written by president's niece6:52 p.m.
-
FBI determines NASCAR's Bubba Wallace was not targeted by 'noose' found in garage5:55 p.m.
-
Obama's 1st fundraiser for Biden raises $4 million before it even begins5:50 p.m.
-
Why the Senate's vote to make UFO reports public could be 'extremely important'5:03 p.m.
