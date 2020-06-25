See More Speed Reads
boycott
Edit

NAACP president calls Facebook 'one of the biggest threats to democracy' as companies join ad boycott

10:19 a.m.

As Facebook faces an ad boycott, the president of the NAACP is blasting the platform as a threat to democracy.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is among the civil rights organizations behind a campaign for companies to pause advertising on Facebook in July; they're calling for Facebook to change its policies and take action against "hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence" on the platform.

"They have allowed a foreign nation to interfere with our elections," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson told MSNBC on Thursday. "They have fanned the flames of racial hatred, and altered the course of our democracy, and they refuse to do anything about it. ... They are probably one of the biggest threats to democracy that we see."

Some of the companies that have backed the "Stop Hate for Profit" ad boycott of Facebook include Ben & Jerry's and The North Face. Facebook "must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate," Ben & Jerry's said this week. Axios writes the boycott "likely won't hurt the company's bottom line in the short term," but it "turns up the political pressure" on Facebook ahead of the election.

Rev. Al Sharpton also spoke on MSNBC on Thursday, noting he and Johnson have both met privately with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"We went to Zuckerberg's home, had a meeting with several hours," Sharpton said. "...We tried to reason with them, and they will not do it."

Civil rights leaders including from the NAACP previously blasted Zuckerberg after talking with him about why Facebook hasn't taken down posts by President Trump that Twitter flagged for glorifying violence. The groups called Zuckerberg's explanations "incomprehensible." Brendan Morrow

scotus decides
Edit

Supreme Court delivers a 2nd victory for Trump's expedited removal of immigrants

10:42 a.m.
A protester in front of the Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump administration's expedited removal program has scored its second court victory this week.

On Tuesday, a Washington, D.C. federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration could expand expedited removal, which allows for the fast-tracked deportation of undocumented immigrants without a lengthy court hearing. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court weighed in, ruling 7-2 to bar undocumented immigrants from challenging their expedited deportation in federal court.

For the past 24 years, expedited removal has let immigration officials apprehend undocumented people found within 100 miles of a U.S. border, within 14 days of their arrival, and quickly deport them without a court proceeding. People who arrived via air and are found within two years can also be deported via expedited removal. It allows for the quick dismissal of an immigrant's asylum claim and blocks them from an immigration court proceeding, which could last years.

Thursday's Supreme Court decision in Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam concerned whether immigrants could challenge that removal in federal court to ensure their asylum claims weren't rejected without reason. Justice Samuel Alito authored Thursday's majority opinion in deciding immigrants could not challenge the removal proceedings, with liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg joining with a concurring opinion of their own.

Tuesday's decision in the appeals court allowed the Trump administration to expand expedited removal beyond its 14-day limits, letting the process be used on any immigrant who'd been in the U.S. for less than two years. The Trump administration also erased the 100-mile limit last year. Kathryn Krawczyk

republican reversal
Edit

Carly Fiorina is voting for Biden

9:44 a.m.
Carly Fiorina.
MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images

Carly Fiorina, who ran for president as a Republican in 2016, is voting for the Democrat this time around.

The former CEO of Hewlett Packard revealed her 2020 voting preference to The Atlantic in a podcast interview aired Thursday, saying she has "been very clear that I can't support Donald Trump." And because "elections are binary choices," Fiorina said she is going with Biden.

Fiorina considered not publicly disclosing her 2020 vote, but told The Atlantic it was clear to her that Trump had to go. "As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box," Fiorina said, adding that "I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country." She then described Biden as "a person of humility and empathy and character," and said "I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now."

Fiorina ran as a Republican for the California Senate in 2010 and for the presidency in 2016. She didn't gain much traction during her 2016 run, but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) did choose her as his running mate before Trump became the GOP nominee. Find her whole interview with The Atlantic here. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Jobless claims come in above expectations again with 1.48 million

9:24 a.m.
Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky
John Sommers II/Getty Images

Weekly jobless claims have once again come in above expectations.

The Labor Department on Thursday said 1.48 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, which is down 60,000 claims from the week before. It's the 12th straight week that the number has dropped, per The Associated Press, but this was also higher than the 1.35 million claims economists had been expecting, CNBC reports.

That makes this the second week in a row that the unemployment claims have been higher than forecast, Bloomberg notes. Last week, there were about 1.5 million initial jobless claims reported, more than the 1.3 million expected. This adds "to signs that the recovery is cooling amid a pickup in coronavirus cases," Bloomberg writes. The number of continuing claims fell to 19.5 million, which CNBC notes is the first time that number has been below 20 million in two months.

But this is also the 14th week that there have been more than one million new unemployment claims. For comparison, the record before the coronavirus pandemic was 695,000. The fact that such a high number of Americans are still filing claims about three months after the coronavirus crisis started, The Washington Post's Heather Long writes, is "highly concerning," as "that number should be coming down if the job situation was truly improving." Brendan Morrow

survey says
Edit

Biden leads Trump in 6 key battleground states, new poll shows

8:07 a.m.

Another new poll is out that doesn't look great for President Trump.

In a poll from The New York Times and Siena College released on Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading among registered voters in six key battleground states that Trump previously won in the 2016 election: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Biden is up by double digits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and between six and nine percentage points in the other states.

If Biden were to carry these six states, as well as those that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won in 2016, he would win the election with 333 electoral votes, the Times notes. Last October, Biden was only leading by two percentage points across these six states, so "the findings confirm that the president’s political standing has deteriorated sharply" in the time since, the Times writes. In the six states, 54 percent of registered voters disapprove of how Trump is handling his job as president.

The battleground poll also found 55 percent of registered voters in the states said there's "some chance" they'll vote for Biden, while 55 percent said there's "not really any chance" they'll vote for Trump. CNN's Abby Phillip observes that this poll serves as a reminder that "Trump's 2016 victory over Clinton was on a razor's edge," and "it will not be easy to replicate." This comes after The New York Times and Siena College released a poll Wednesday showing Biden leading Trump by 14 percentage points nationally.

The latest New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted by speaking to 3,870 registered voters from June 8-18. The margin of error for the state polls ranges from 4.1 to 4.6 percentage points. Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

2020 democratic national convention
Edit

Democrats tell delegates to stay home as they plan a scaled-back convention

1:49 a.m.
The 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday told delegates that they should not plan on attending the party's convention in Milwaukee later this summer.

The convention, originally scheduled for July but moved to August because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be mostly a virtual event, and delegates should prepare "to conduct their official convention business remotely," the DNC said in a statement. With the convention scaled down, it is being moved from the Fiserv Forum to the smaller Wisconsin Center.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination in Milwaukee, and at least three other major events will take place there during the convention, set for Aug. 17 to 20. Typical events like a welcome reception and volunteer opportunities have been canceled, and the Democrats are working with infectious disease experts to come up with health and safety protocols, including determining how many people can safely be on the convention floor, NBC News reports.

Thousands of Republicans are expected to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, in late August to watch as President Trump accepts his party's nomination. GOP officials said they will check temperatures and have social distancing measures in place. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

90-year-old woman raises money for charity by climbing up her stairs 282 times

1:03 a.m.

Margaret Payne scaled Scotland's Suilven mountain when she was 15, and now at 90, she climbed the equivalent 2,398 feet without having to leave her home.

Payne lives in Sutherland, Scotland, and while quarantined, she has been getting exercise by climbing up her stairs. Inspired by Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II vet who raised tens of millions of dollars for the National Health Service by walking 100 laps in his yard ahead of his 100th birthday, Payne decided to turn her daily trek into a fundraiser. She calculated that if she climbed up her stairs 282 times, it would be the same as if she reached the peak of Suilven.

It took 73 days, but she hit her goal on Tuesday, raising $521,000 for the NHS and three other charities in honor of the care her husband Jim received before he died last year. Payne has earned accolades from Prince Charles, who sent her a letter praising her "indomitable spirit" and "magnificent efforts in raising money for vital charities."

While Payne told The Associated Press she "can't imagine myself ever doing anything like this again," her indoor climb was an important reminder that "you don't sit back and think, 'I'm getting old, I can just relax.' If you want to keep going, you must keep active, and keep walking." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

New York teen who never missed a day of school graduates as valedictorian

12:09 a.m.

Ashanti Palmer ended her high school career on top.

The Mount Vernon, New York, resident graduated this month from Nellie A. Thornton High School and Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program as valedictorian. As if that wasn't impressive enough, Palmer had a perfect attendance record, never missing a day of school from Pre-K to 12th grade.

Palmer told ABC 7 she "knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak."

This fall, Palmer will begin studying biomedical engineering and medicine at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and she has received more than $430,000 in scholarships to cover the four-year program. All of her achievements have been "nothing short of remarkable," Mount Vernon City School District Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton said. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.