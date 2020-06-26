See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Washington woman makes 1,200 pans of her famous lasagna to help neighbors in need

1:59 a.m.
A plate of lasagna.
iStock

While grocery shopping for some neighbors during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle Brenner noticed she was buying a lot of frozen lasagna — a realization that ended up changing her life.

Brenner, a resident of Gig Harbor, Washington, grew up eating her Italian grandmother's authentic lasagna. She still uses her recipe, and went on a community Facebook page to say that while she understands why people buy frozen lasagna, nothing can beat one that's homemade. Brenner offered to "gladly prepare" her lasagna for anyone who wanted it.

Brenner had been furloughed from her job, and thought this would be a nice, small project to take on. She used her $1,200 stimulus check to buy ingredients, and at first, fielded lasagna requests from neighbors and friends. Soon, strangers began asking for lasagna, and Brenner found herself making pan after pan for single parents, first responders, and people in need. Since starting three months ago, she has made at least 1,200 pans of lasagna, working eight hours a day, seven days a week.

"The world as we know it is falling apart, but my two little hands are capable of making a difference," she told The Washington Post. "I can't change the world, but I can make lasagna." A local club is now letting her use their commercial kitchen to prepare the lasagna, and she has received $22,000 in donations so she can keep buying ingredients. She expects to return to work soon, but Brenner has no plans on stopping her lasagna project. "I love creating in the kitchen, but more importantly, I love the people I've met," she said. Catherine Garcia

Elijah McClain
Colorado governor orders investigation reopened into Elijah McClain's death while in police custody

12:59 a.m.
A person holds up a shirt demanding justice for Elijah McClain.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday signed an executive order directing the state attorney general reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who was killed last year after police put him into a chokehold.

"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern," Polis said in a statement. There have been renewed calls for justice in the case, following George Floyd's death late last month while in police custody.

On Aug. 24, McClain, a massage therapist, was walking down a street in Aurora, Colorado, after going to a store and buying iced tea. McClain had a blood disorder, and his sister, Samara McClain, said because he would get cold easily, he often wore a ski mask. Police received a call about McClain, with the person saying he looked "suspicious" because of the mask.

Police body camera footage captured an officer pulling over and approaching McClain, telling him he had "a right to stop you because you're being suspicious." Police said McClain fought back, and a second officer moved to restrain him. McClain is heard sobbing throughout the video, explaining that he was listening to music and was trying to turn it off when the officer approached him.

McClain begs for the officers to stop, and tells them, "Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking." He is also heard saying several times, "I'm just different." An officer put him in a chokehold, and he was on the ground for 15 minutes, as officers and paramedics stood nearby. He eventually received an injection of the sedative ketamine, and suffered cardiac arrest while on the way to the hospital. Doctors declared him brain dead on Aug. 27, and he was removed from life support on Aug. 30.

A forensic pathologist was unable to determine the exact cause of death, but said "physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed," The Associated Press reports. The three white officers involved in McClain's death were put on leave, but after District Attorney Dave Young said he did not see enough evidence to support charging them, they returned to the force. Polis' decision to reopen the case was applauded by Mari Newman, the McClain family attorney. "Clearly, Aurora has no intention of taking responsibility for murdering an innocent young man," she told AP. "Its entire effort is to defend its brutality at all costs, and to lie to the public it is supposed to serve. It is time for a responsible adult to step in." Catherine Garcia

reports
Barr reportedly tried to undermine prosecutors working on Michael Cohen case

June 25, 2020
William Barr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Not long after Attorney General William Barr was sworn into office in February 2019, he began debating with federal prosecutors in New York who brought the case against Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer and fixer, questioning why they decided to charge him with campaign finance violations, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations, after admitting he paid hush money to a porn star who said she had an affair with Trump. Cohen said he did this at the direction of Trump, who was referred to as "Individual-1" in court papers.

After several weeks of discussions with prosecutors, Barr asked Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., to draft a memo with legal arguments that could have raised questions about the legitimacy of Cohen's conviction, several people told the Times. There is little that Barr could have done to change the outcome of the case, a Justice Department official told the Times, as Cohen was convicted and sentenced before Barr became attorney general.

After this incident, Barr told aides and other U.S. attorneys that the Southern District — which has been investigating several Trump allies — needs to be reined in, the Times reports. Last week, Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was ousted, with Barr initially saying he was stepping down. Berman said he had no intention of resigning, and only agreed to leave after Barr sent him a letter saying he had been fired by Trump. Barr told NPR on Thursday that Berman was "living on borrowed time from the beginning," and it is "conspiracy theorists" who are suggesting "that there's some ulterior motive involved." Catherine Garcia

black lives matter
New York City to paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

June 25, 2020
Trump Tower in New York City.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the words "Black Lives Matter" be painted in bright yellow paint on the street in front of Trump Tower.

Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said in a statement on Thursday that Trump "is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can't run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter." The message is expected to be painted sometime within the next week.

Trump shared his displeasure with the order on Twitter. He wrote that de Blasio "wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," and this is making New York police officers "furious!" He also accused Black Lives Matter protesters of chanting "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'Em Like Bacon, referring to killing Police." The New York Times notes that Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently aired footage on his show of protesters chanting this during a 2015 demonstration in Minnesota.

Earlier Thursday, the latest Washington Post-Ipsos poll was released, which found that five percent of Black voters would cast their ballots for Trump, compared to 92 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden. Nine percent of Black Americans approve of how Trump is doing his job, while 75 percent view him with strong disapproval, and when asked if Trump is biased against Black people, 87 percent responded yes. Catherine Garcia

police reform
House passes sweeping police overhaul bill

June 25, 2020
Rep. Karen Bass.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House on Thursday passed a police overhaul bill named for George Floyd that would ban chokeholds, prohibit some no-knock warrants, and create a national database to track officer misconduct.

The vote was 236-181, with three moderate Republicans — Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Fred Upton of Michigan — joining the Democrats to pass the bill. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was drafted by the Congressional Black Caucus, and backed by civil rights groups and the parents of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and John Crawford III — three Black males who were killed by police.

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, died after a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations across the country, and before the vote, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said, "To the protesters: We hear you, we see you, we are you."

On Wednesday, the Senate failed to advance its narrower policing bill, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated he will not take up the House package. The White House urged Republicans to vote against the House bill, believing that police should not be held personally liable for misconduct on the job, Politico reports. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Bolton says he doesn't have 'any second thoughts' about how he reported Trump's conduct

June 25, 2020

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he doesn't regret only warning a few people about the alleged misconduct he witnessed while serving in President Trump's White House.

During an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday afternoon, Bolton said he "passed this information to the people I thought I should pass it to and I don't have any second thoughts about that."

Bolton voiced his concerns over how Trump was dealing with the leaders of Ukraine, China, and Turkey to Attorney General William Barr and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and told Wallace having known Barr for more than 30 years, he believes he's "a man of integrity. I thought he would do his job."

Cipollone led Trump's legal team during the Senate impeachment trial, when Trump was accused of pressuring the president of Ukraine to dig up damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Bolton, who refused to testify during the House impeachment inquiry, defended his decision. "I don't march to Nancy Pelosi's drum," he said, and Democrats committed "impeachment malpractice" by not working closely with Republicans.

Wallace pressed Bolton on why he didn't tell more people his first-hand account of Trump's actions, instead holding onto the information and putting it in his new book, The Room Where It Happened. "I'm not into virtue signaling," he responded. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Judge rejects Trump family attempt to block tell-all book

June 25, 2020
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A New York judge on Thursday dismissed President Trump's brother Robert's attempt to block the release of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, a tell-all book written by their niece, Mary Trump.

On Tuesday, Robert Trump filed a request in Queens County Surrogate Court for a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. The Trump family argues that a nondisclosure agreement Mary signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate, prevents her from writing a book. Judge Peter J. Kelly dismissed the motion, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Mary Trump's lawyer, Ted Boutrous, said in a statement the court "has promptly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's baseless request to suppress a book of utmost public importance. We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech."

Robert Trump's lawyer said he will file a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court. Too Much and Never Enough is set to be released on July 28, with its publisher saying the book "shines a bright light on the dark history" of the Trump family. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Sen. Tom Cotton rails against D.C. statehood bill, says Dems are trying to commit 'historical vandalism'

June 25, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) took to the Senate floor on Thursday to rail against a bill that would grant Washington, D.C. statehood, claiming its passage would be "an act of historical vandalism."

While speaking against the bill, Cotton labeled it as an attempt by Democrats to turn Washington's federal district into "little more than a gerrymandered government theme park" surrounded by a Democrat-controlled state.

The bill, which is set for a House vote on Friday, would denote much of the current district as the nation's 51st state, giving its residents elected representation in both houses of Congress. It would also preserve a capital district composed of federal buildings, which would be separate from the state.

While making his case against statehood, Cotton claimed Washington lacked the type of job diversity found in other, less-populous states, pointing to Wyoming as being "a well-rounded working-class state," despite having a much smaller population.

The senator also questioned whether Washington's current leadership could be trusted in a gubernatorial role, singling out Mayor Muriel Bowser and former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry, both of whom are Black, which raised more than a few eyebrows. Marianne Dodson

