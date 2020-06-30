See More Speed Reads
Trump tweets
Edit

Panicked Trump aides apparently tried to get him to delete 'white power' tweet for 3 hours

1:59 a.m.
Trump at his golf resort
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump retweeted a video Sunday morning that included one of his supporters at the sprawling Florida retirement community The Villages shouting "white power" while driving a golf cart. He left up the tweet, which he captioned: "Thank you to the great people of The Villages," for more than three hours before he deleted it. During those three hours, a "five-alarm fire" was raging at the White House as aides tried to reach Trump to urge him to take down the tweet, two White House officials tell NBC News. They couldn't reach him, the officials said, because "the president was at his golf club in Virginia and had put his phone down."

The senior advisers who eventually reached Trump included White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Jared Kushner, The Washington Post reports, and Trump finally gave the go-ahead to delete the tweet because he was "moved, in large part, by the public calls from Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate's only black Republican, to do just that." Scott had called the tweet "indefensible" on CNN.

White House spokespeople said Trump had not heard the "white power" chant, and McEnany clarified at Monday's press briefing that Trump had watched the tweet before retweeting it for his 82 million followers, but insisted "he did not hear that particular phrase." Other Trump advocates argued that Trump repudiated his supporter by deleting the tweet, but neither Trump nor anyone else at the White House has publicly condemned the "white power" comment.

The Villages Republican Club did, tweeting that the club was "appalled" by the video and insisting "this is NOT what we stand for and is NOT a reflection of Village residents," 97 percent of whom are white, while 1 percent are Black.

"As protests over police brutality and racial injustice have erupted across the country in recent weeks, Trump has dialed up his inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly turning to racist tropes," the Post says, listing several examples. "The steady stream of racist and offensive language from Trump has convinced many Americans that the president is a racist, according to recent polling." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

This street artist turns potholes into masterpieces

1:59 a.m.

Jim Bachor has proven that anything can be turned into art — even potholes.

Since 2013, Bachor has filled almost 90 potholes in Chicago, then topped them off with mosaic art; it takes about eight to 10 hours to complete each project. Using glass and marble, he has crafted mosaics depicting everything from roses to ice cream sandwiches, but his focus now is on items that are more topical — since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he has made mosaics showing toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Bachor told CBS Sunday Morning that the mosaics can be considered "a souvenir of these times to look back on," and he is "trying to pull out the positive out of a negative." He knows that his mosaics won't last forever — cars will do damage driving over them, and the streets will be repaved — but Bachor still keeps going. "You know, when you love what you do and a lot of people like what you do," he said, "how could you not continue to do that as long as possible as an artist?" Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Unions sue 3 Las Vegas establishments, alleging unsafe working conditions

12:52 a.m.
Harrah's Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Culinary Workers Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 — unions that represent about 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno — are suing Harrah's Las Vegas, the Bellagio, and Signature Condominiums, claiming that the Las Vegas properties are not providing safe working conditions.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, specifically names The Signature at MGM Grand hotel, Sadelle's Cafe at the Bellagio, and Guy Fieri Las Vegas at Harrah's. The unions allege that the establishments are failing to promptly notify employees when co-workers test positive for COVID-19, are not conducting adequate contact tracing, and have provided false information about the coronavirus to workers.

Nevada hotels and casinos were given the green light to reopen on June 4, after shuttering in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit says that since March 1, at least 19 union workers, or members of their families, have died of COVID-19.

In a statement, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Harrah's, said the company "did act in accordance with its health and safety protocols when it learned that an employee at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar had tested positive for COVID-19," and "launched an investigation at the direction of the Southern Nevada Health District, which identified co-workers who came into close proximity (six feet or less for 10 or more minutes) with the individual who tested positive." Catherine Garcia

hong kong security law
Edit

China passes controversial Hong Kong security law

12:49 a.m.
Pro-Beijing demonstrators celebrate passage of Hong Kong security law
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

China's National People's Congress Standing Committee unanimously approved a security bill Tuesday that will give Beijing authority to crack down on political dissent in Hong Kong, which has enjoyed significant legal and civil autonomy since being handed over by Britain in 1997, The New York Times and Chinese media in Hong Kong report. The U.S., Britain, and European Union have criticized the law and the U.S. placed limits on exports of U.S. defense equipment and some technology, stripping some of Hong Kong's special trade status.

The approval process in the elite arm of China's party-run legislature "drew criticism for its unusual secrecy," the Times reports. "Breaking from normal procedure, the committee did not release a draft of the law for public comment. Hong Kong's activists, legal scholars, and officials were left to debate or defend the bill based on details released by China's state news media earlier this month."

Beijing says the new law, which will allow the Communist Party central government to set up a security apparatus in Hong Kong to collect intelligence and investigate special cases, will make Hong Kong safer. But it is not popular in Hong Kong, and critics warn it will be used to quash protests, Hong Kong's limited democracy, and dissent among pro-democracy advocates directly and through intimidation.

Chinese President "Xi Jinping is looking at more comprehensive control over Hong Kong, and the national security law will go a long way to achieving that control," Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a longtime commentator on Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told the Times. "It will be a new ballgame, affecting schools, affecting the media, and many other arenas of Hong Kong life." Beijing passed the law one day before the anniversary of Britain's handover, and for the first time in decades, Hong Kong has banned the usual July 1 protest march. Peter Weber

Breaking news
Edit

Bolton reportedly told Trump about Russian bounties for killing U.S. troops in early 2019

June 29, 2020
John Bolton looks at Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While still working in the White House, former National Security Adviser John Bolton told colleagues that he briefed President Trump in March 2019 on an intelligence assessment indicating that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops, U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence told The Associated Press.

At the time, the classified information was also included in at least one President's Daily Brief, a top-secret document that offers analysis on national security issues, AP reports. Officials told AP that the intelligence assessments did not appear to be urgent, and there was not enough information to form a plan or response. Bolton declined to comment to AP.

The New York Times, which first publicly disclosed the existence of the bounties on Friday, reported Monday night that several officials with knowledge of the matter said U.S. officials have focused their investigation on an April 2019 car bombing near Bagram Airfield that left three Marines dead. Two officials also said that in late February, Trump received a written briefing with the intelligence laid out to explain how it was determined that Russia offered and paid the bounties.

One of the officials gave a specific date for the briefing: Feb. 27. The assessment was considered solid enough that on May 4, it was included in an article in the CIA's daily publication, the World Intelligence Review, the Times reports. Trump has claimed he was never briefed on the plot, tweeting on Sunday night, "Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or [Vice President Mike Pence]. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!" Catherine Garcia

Yikes
Edit

CNN: Trump's bombastic conversations with Putin left U.S. officials alarmed

June 29, 2020
Donald Trump on the phone.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

When President Trump talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone, he is often unprepared, lacks historical knowledge, praises himself, and talks trash about former presidents, several people with firsthand knowledge of the calls told CNN's Carl Bernstein.

Over the last four months, Bernstein spoke with more than a dozen officials who have either listened to Trump's phone conversations with foreign leaders in real time or were given detailed summaries and recording printouts of the calls. They did not reveal any classified information, but did share their opinions on Trump's behavior, with one person saying the calls are "abominations" and if they ever told members of Congress about the conversations, even top Republicans would lose confidence in Trump.

During his talks with Putin, several sources told Bernstein, Trump mostly talks about himself and how successful he has been. Trump "sits there and thinks he can build himself up enough as a businessman and tough guy that Putin will respect him," one person recounted, while another said Trump "gives away the advantage that was hard won in the Cold War" in part by "giving Putin and Russia a legitimacy they never had."

Trump believes "he is a better judge of character than anyone else," one person told Bernstein, so he typically won't listen to expert analyses of how foreign leaders think. One of his first calls with Putin was "all over the place," one official said, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — two of several officials in the room listening — immediately began praising Trump when the call ended.

While Trump fawned over Putin and Erdogan, he went out of his way to be combative with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former British Prime Minister Theresa May, and French President Emmanuel Macron, Bernstein reports. Trump told May she lacks courage, called Merkel "stupid," and would lecture Macron when he tried to convince him to take climate change seriously. One German official told Bernstein that Trump was "very aggressive," while Merkel stayed calm. Because the calls were "so unusual" and "problematic," the German government has gone above and beyond to keep their contents secret, the official added.

In response to the report, White House spokeswoman Sarah Matthews told CNN that Trump is "a world class negotiator who has consistently furthered America's interests on the world stage." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Arizona governor orders bars, gyms to close as Kansas governor issues statewide mask order

June 29, 2020
Doug Ducey.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced Monday that all bars, gyms, and theaters in the state must close by 8 p.m., due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Those establishments began reopening after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired on May 15. In an afternoon briefing, Ducey said the "aspirational goal" is to have the number of coronavirus cases drop enough so bars, gyms, and theaters can reopen in 30 days, The Arizona Republic reports. "With this targeted approach, we know that we can pump the brakes," Ducey said. He also prohibited gatherings of 50 or more people.

There are more than 74,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona as of Monday evening, and more than 3,000 new cases have been recorded on five of the last seven days. Data shows that as of Sunday, 84 percent of hospital beds and 88 percent of ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 and other patients.

Also on Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced a statewide order, effective Friday, requiring that "every Kansan in a public space" wear a face mask. Kelly said this "doesn't change where you can go or what you can do. It just means that if you're around other people, you must wear a mask." Kansas has 14,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening. Catherine Garcia

George Floyd
Edit

Tentative March 2021 trial date set for ex-officers charged in George Floyd death

June 29, 2020
Thomas Lane.
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

A judge on Monday set a tentative trial date for the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter A. Cahill tentatively scheduled a March 8 trial date, with a pretrial hearing set for Sept. 11. Derek Chauvin, the officer who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder, while Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Cahill said he expects their attorneys will file motions for separate trials.

Cahill did not issue a gag order, but did say officials, friends, and family members should refrain from making public statements about the case, as they endanger "the right to a fair trial." If the comments continue, he is prepared to move the trial out of Minneapolis.

The officers were fired after Floyd's death on May 25, which sparked anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests across the United States. Chauvin is in a state prison, held on $1 million bail, while Thao is in jail on $750,000 bail. Lane and Kueng are both free on bond. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.