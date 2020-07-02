Bus driver graduates from college after students inspire him to go back to school

A history buff, school bus driver Clayton Ward would often find himself chatting with kids about their classes, sometimes sharing lessons he learned in high school.

The students enjoyed their discussions, and several told Ward they wanted him to be their teacher. After graduating from high school in Tennessee, he took some college classes, but then moved to Framingham, Massachusetts, to become a bus driver. Just having that bit of encouragement from students "stuck with me and gave me the motivation to complete a goal I had started years ago," Ward said.

In May 2019, Ward, 30, began taking classes at MassBay Community College. This spring, he earned his associate's degree in liberal arts, graduating on the Dean's List with a 4.0 GPA. He continued to drive the bus full time while attending school, which wasn't easy — he took classes between shifts, at night, and online. Through the tough times, Ward said, he would "think of those students and all the years I wanted to make this happen, and it helped me focus my energy."

This fall, he will attend Framingham State University to earn his bachelor's degree in history with a minor in secondary education. Catherine Garcia