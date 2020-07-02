Samantha Bee says Trump is winning his war on the free press, and that's bad for you

"As we celebrate America's birthday this week, let's look at some of the fundamental rights that make our country worth celebrating," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "The First Amendment alone is crammed with essential freedoms: You can speak your mind, you can practice your religion, and as long as it's on a bagel, you can have pizza anytime. But lately the government seems to be having second thoughts about one of our First Amendment rights."
When the demonstrations against racism and police brutality blossomed after the killing of George Floyd, "police were mostly busy beating up protesters, but they still found time to go after journalists who were clearly identified as press, targeting them with arrests, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and good old fashioned beatings," with President Trump egging them on, Bee said. "Look, I know, it's not exactly a revelation that the president is always trying to undermine the media, but that's the problem: We're all so used to it that we act like it's normal. And the more that we ignore anti-press sentiment in America, the more it will spread."
"When Trump became president, he was crushed to find that the job comes with criticism and that the glowing PR he got from the business media isn't typical of the political press," Bee said. "Since the media refused to love him back, Trump has chosen to do the mature thing and use his presidential power to destroy them."
Trump isn't suing newsorganizations for saying mean things about him because he expects to win, "it's to scare media companies out of saying anything to could provoke even a frivolous lawsuit, which can still be costly to fight — this is called chilling free speech," Bee said. And "the scariest part about Trump's war on the press is that he's winning. No one's been able to stop his attacks so we just go about our lives while they run constantly in the background like white noise — which is, of course, Trump's preferred color of noise. ... When Trump undermines the free press, he's not just attacking journalists' rights to do their jobs, he's attacking your right to know what's going on in the world."
School will start up again in August or September, and plans are in flux — in most school districts but also in families. The American Association of Pediatrics offered its advice this week, and it was a little unexpected. Children should be "physically present in school" as much as possible, AAP "strongly" urged. One of their rationales: Unlike with the flu, it seems "children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection" of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"What we have seen so far in the literature — and anecdotally, as well — is that kids really do seem to be both less likely to catch the infection and less likely to spread the infection," pediatric infectious disease specialist Sean O'Leary, who helped write the AAP's guidelines, tells The New York Times. "It seems to be even more true for younger kids, under 10 or under 12." There are very few reports of the virus spreading in U.S. day care centers, he said. "And it seems like in countries where they have reopened schools, it plays a much smaller role in driving spread of disease than we would expect."
"Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Norway have reopened schools without major outbreaks," though they opened slowly, limited class size, and used aggressive mitigation strategies, epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo and pediatrician Joshua Sharfstein elaborate in a New York Times op-ed. "Israel experienced outbreaks in schools, but only after loosening limitations on class sizes." They ran through some other data points:
Early in the COVID-19 epidemic, Australia identified 18 infected youth in 15 schools; health officials traced 863 contacts of the students, only two of whom were found to have been infected. The Pasteur Institute in France found just three probable cases of COVID-19 in school-age children among 510 students in a town that experienced a major outbreak; the children did not pass the infection to teachers or other students. [Nuzzo and Sharfstein, The New York Times]
"Accumulating evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-aged children, are far less important drivers of SARSCoV-2 transmission than adults," but it's not clear why, Dr. Benjamin Lee and Dr. William Raszka write in the journal Pediatrics. Maybe because infected children "are so frequently mildly symptomatic, they may have weaker and less frequent cough, releasing fewer infectious particles into the surrounding environment." But it could also be that kids have been staying more socially distant. It would be nice to know more before classes start. Peter Weber
Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee out-raised President Trump and the Republican National Committee in both June and the second quarter, according to campaign finance numbers released Tuesday. Biden and the DNC jointly raised $141 million in June and $282.1 in the quarter, Biden's campaign announced Wednesday night, hours after the Trump campaign said it and the RNC had jointly hauled in $131 million in June and $266 for the quarter. The Trump-RNC fund still has more cash on hand, $295 million; Biden's campaign did not disclose cash on hand.
Biden's campaign said that 68 percent of June's donors were new to the campaign and the overall average online donation was $34. Trump's campaign also touted its small-donor fundraising, noting it raised a daily record of $14 million just on Trump's birthday. Biden and the DNC formed its joint fundraising committee in May, allowing larger donations, but while Biden's fundraisers have been held online, Trump resumed in-person fundraisers last month.
A June 11 Trump fundraiser in Dallas, requiring $580,600 per couple, brought in more than $10 million, and Trump raised another $3 million at a June 13 fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, The Washington Post reports. Trump is headlining another $580,600-per-couple fundraiser at an undisclosed private residence in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, on July 10. Campaign finance laws restrict donations to candidates to $5,600 per individual, the Post notes, but "a single person can give more than 103 times that amount to the joint fundraising committee." Peter Weber
A history buff, school bus driver Clayton Ward would often find himself chatting with kids about their classes, sometimes sharing lessons he learned in high school.
The students enjoyed their discussions, and several told Ward they wanted him to be their teacher. After graduating from high school in Tennessee, he took some college classes, but then moved to Framingham, Massachusetts, to become a bus driver. Just having that bit of encouragement from students "stuck with me and gave me the motivation to complete a goal I had started years ago," Ward said.
In May 2019, Ward, 30, began taking classes at MassBay Community College. This spring, he earned his associate's degree in liberal arts, graduating on the Dean's List with a 4.0 GPA. He continued to drive the bus full time while attending school, which wasn't easy — he took classes between shifts, at night, and online. Through the tough times, Ward said, he would "think of those students and all the years I wanted to make this happen, and it helped me focus my energy."
This fall, he will attend Framingham State University to earn his bachelor's degree in history with a minor in secondary education. Catherine Garcia
Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas all set new state highs, with California reporting 9,740 coronavirus cases. To try to stem the spread, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered 19 counties to shut down indoor dining and close entertainment centers, movie theaters, wineries, museums, and zoos. In Pennsylvania, all residents were told to wear face masks while in public or in places where it is impossible to stay six feet away from others.
A Washington Post analysis found that in 45 states, seven-day averages of new infections are higher now than they were a week ago. In June, coronavirus cases rose by almost 50 percent, with states that reopened their economies first, like Texas and Arizona, seeing the biggest spikes. There was also an uptick in cases linked to gatherings held over Memorial Day weekend, and health officials fear there will be a similar surge after the 4th of July weekend.
Well, this is a new one. On Wednesday, the Republican operatives behind the Lincoln Project released another ad attacking President Trump — in fact another one tied to the growing scandal over Russian bounties for slain U.S. troops in Afghanistan, indirectly — though this one's a little different: It's entirely in Russian. In case you were curious, the ad "is actually in good Russian and voiced over by a good Russian actor," says Russian-born U.S. journalist Julia Ioffe.
The Twitter promo for the ad is in English, though. "Add ‘America First’ to the laundry list of scams Trump has sold in his life," the Lincoln Project tweeted. "It's clearly Trump first, Russia second, and America last." Not terribly subtle, but the ad, at least, is based on a true story. Peter Weber
A contractor paid by the American-led coalition to build roads in Afghanistan was also a middleman who passed out money from a Russian spy agency to Taliban-linked militants after they killed U.S. troops, U.S. and Afghan officials told The New York Times.
Rahmatullah Azizi's name has appeared in U.S. intelligence reports about the alleged Russian bounty program, the Times reports, and he went to Russia multiple times to collect "hundreds of thousands of dollars." Afghan officials told the Times payments of up to $100,000 per killed soldier were offered to the Taliban-linked militants for U.S. and coalition targets.
Azizi, said to be in his 40s, is a former small-time drug smuggler. Several of his friends and neighbors told the Times that in recent years, Azizi started to flaunt his wealth, purchasing a four-story villa and traveling with bodyguards, but they had no idea how he made his money. An Afghan official confirmed he was the target of a raid six months ago; several of his associates and relatives were arrested, but he slipped out of Afghanistan and is likely in Russia. At his house in Kabul, authorities found half a million dollars in cash.
For years, U.S. and Afghan officials have maintained that Russia was secretly trying to undermine the U.S. in Afghanistan by helping the Taliban. In 2019, the U.S. concluded that Russia was sending bounty money to the Taliban at the same time the United States was negotiating with the militants over withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Times reports, and some of the attacks believed to be linked to the plot were carried out when the Trump administration was asking Russia to participate in the peace talks.
A New York state appeals court on Wednesday lifted a temporary restraining order blocking the publication of a book by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece.
On Tuesday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the release of Mary Trump's tell-all Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. The president's brother, Robert Trump, sought the restraining order against his niece and her publisher, Simon & Schuster.
An appeals court decided on Wednesday that Simon & Schuster is not bound by a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001, following a settlement over her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s estate. However, the restraining order against Mary Trump is still in place, Bloomberg reports.
On July 10, a lower-court judge will hear arguments on Robert Trump's request for a preliminary injunction against the book, which could keep it from being released while the case is in court. Simon & Schuster said in a statement Too Much and Never Enough is a "work of great interest and importance to the national discourse ... and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied." Too Much and Never Enough, which is said to contain "harrowing and salacious" stories about the Trump family, is scheduled for release on July 28. Catherine Garcia