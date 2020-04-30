See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Samantha Bee makes the case for saving the Post Office from Trump's ill-timed, unpopular vendetta

7:23 a.m.

President Trump ordered military jets to put on a show to honor the health care workers fighting COVID-19, and Full Frontal's Samantha Bee wasn't impressed with the expensive gesture. "We should absolutely honor essential workers, but not with military jets," she said. "We should actually be protecting them. And there's one group of workers who really need our protection right now: the Postal Service."

"Last week, Trump threatened to block coronavirus aid for the U.S. Postal Service unless it hikes its prices immediately," Bee said. "Specifically, the president thinks the Post Office is undercharging Amazon for deliveries, something his own administration has debunked. Trump is obsessed with Amazon and hates Jeff Bezos, and not for all the good reasons to hate Jeff Bezos. It's because he owns The Washington Post." Look, "this is the worst possible time for us to have to suffer through another one of the president's vendettas," she said. "It's an election year, and with coronavirus outbreaks expected to continue through the fall, the Postal Service may be the only thing that could save our democracy."

"The Postal Service is one of the only federal agencies directly authorized in the Constitution, and it's one of the most democratic institutions we have: It's legally required to deliver to anyone, anywhere, at the same price," at no cost to taxpayers, Bee said. More than 9 in 10 Democrats and Republicans approve of the USPS, "but even if their voters like it, Republican leaders hate when the government actually works. They've been trying to undermine the Postal Service for decades," and "ultimately, they want to privatize the Post Office," which makes no sense.

USPS is able to serve as "a desperately needed lifeline delivering food, medications, and supplies" right now because "it reaches all 160 million addresses in America," Bee said. "That includes places that aren't profitable for private companies to serve, which is why rural communities will suffer the most if we lose it." Her short-term solution involves stamps, and you can learn more below. Peter Weber

Radiohead's Thom Yorke debuts 'Plasticine Figures' from home on The Tonight Show

6:21 a.m.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke performed a new song, "Plasticine Figures," for the first time on Wednesday's Tonight Show. If you've only heard the word "plasticine" in the lyrics to the Beatles similarly enigmatic "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" and are not sure what it means, it is a form of modeling clay commonly used by children. The main characteristic of plasticine figures, Yorke suggests, is their malleability. You can try to figure out whether that's a good or bad quality.

And if you want to figure out the song to perform at your home, well, Yorke is happy to oblige. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
The U.S. hit 61,000 coronavirus deaths, topping Trump's 60,000 ceiling

5:54 a.m.
Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic hit 61,000 Thursday morning, passing the 60,000 level President Trump has repeatedly suggested might be the final death toll from the new coronavirus. There are 1.04 million reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., nearly a third of the world's total, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins, but real number of cases and deaths is almost certainly significantly higher.

Data released Wednesday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics showed at least 66,000 more people have died than normal so far this year, and only 33,765 of them are attributed to the coronavirus. "The problem is you look at the number on your television screen and the number looks real," Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center, tells The Associated Press. "What you don't have is that that number should have an asterisk next to it."

Trump now says the million-plus confirmed cases is a triumph of testing and claims the 60,000 figure is a positive sign since earlier estimates predicted 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths, or more if the U.S. did not social distance. "Yeah, we've lost a lot of people," Trump said in the Rose Garden on Monday. "But if you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we're probably heading to 60,000, 70,000. It's far too many. One person is too many for this."

The deadliest pandemic in U.S. history was the flu outbreak in 1918-19, which left 675,000 Americans dead, and 61,000 deaths is about on par with the entire 2017-18 flu season and behind the 1967 and 1957 flu seasons, each of with killed more than 100,000 Americans. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers put Trump's coronavirus victory talk in proper context

4:44 a.m.

The U.S. "hit a terrible milestone in the pandemic" Tuesday, reporting more than a million COVID-19 cases and more U.S. deaths than in the Vietnam War, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "And just like in the Vietnam War, Donald Trump is AWOL." On Wednesday's Fox & Friends, Jared Kushner looked at these grim statistics and called them "a great success story." Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, gave an odd excuse for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic. "You can still look them in the face with a mask!" Colbert said. "It's not a blindfold."

Pence is like the jerk "who shows up at a restaurant with no shirt and no shoes still demanding service," though the real reason he didn't mask up is because Trump refuses to wear one and "the sycophants around Trump have always had to mimic him for fear of incurring his wrath," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "But this gets at a core maxim of the Trump cult: they see themselves as above the rules and above you. That's why Trump and his sycophants on Fox News are all talking about reopening the economy and proclaiming that we all need to get back to work. What they really means is you need to get back to work while they all sit comfortably in safe isolation."

"If states lift their stay-at-home orders too soon, we could be right back in the same boat we were in a few weeks ago — and that boat, by the way, is a Diamond Princess cruise ship," Jimmy Kimmel said. But "Team Trump is declaring victory," and Kushner's claim that "the federal government rose to the challenge and that this is 'a great success story'" wasn't even "the craziest thing he said," Kimmel laughed. "I love the idea that he's watching late-night television to see if we make jokes about him. Jared, in case you are, here's a few I think you'll like." A sample: "Jared Kushner is so dead inside, the president calls him Melania."

Trump's promise Wedneday that COVID-19 cases will eventually hit zero "is what happens when you elect a real estate developer as a president — their time lines are always going to be B.S.," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said. "By the way, what did Trump mean when he said corona cases will go down to zero 'at the appropriate time'? How is now not the appropriate time?" Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
Boeing is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, and Airbus is hurting, too

2:42 a.m.
Boeing plant outside Seattle
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing announced Wednesday that it lost $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, fueled by the grounding of its troubled 737 MAX airliners and the collapse of commercial aviation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, or more than 14,000 jobs. Most of the job cuts will be focused in Boeing's commercial aircraft division, especially factories outside Seattle and Charleston, South Carolina.

"These layoffs are permanent," aviation consultant Mike Boyd told The Washington Post. Even if commercial aviation picks up again in late 2020 or 2021, "Boeing has to shrink in size. The marketplace that they were selling to last year doesn't exist anymore and it won't exist for three years or more." Airlines and leasing companies have been canceling orders for aircraft, and while Boeing hopes to restart production on the 737 MAX this year, it is halving its production of 787 Dreamliner jets. Boeing has not yet said it if will apply for federal coronavirus recovery funds.

Boeing's main rival in commercial aviation, Airbus, also announced steep cuts in production Wednesday and said it will furlough staff in Germany, France, and Britain. Airplane part suppliers are being slammed by the swoon in air travel. General Electric said Wednesday that it is also cutting 10 percent of its 52,000 aviation unit employees and will furlough thousands more. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
WWII vet who raised $36 million for health-care workers receives 140,000 cards for his 100th birthday

1:48 a.m.
A birthday card for Tom Moore.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Capt. Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran who raised more than $36 million for the United Kingdom's National Health Service, is being celebrated by people around the world, with more than 140,000 well-wishers — including Queen Elizabeth II — sending him cards for his 100th birthday on Thursday.

The Bedfordshire resident raised the money for NHS Charities Together, an organization that supports the staff, patients, and facilities of the UK's publicly funded health care system, by walking 100 laps around his backyard ahead of his 100th birthday. His story went viral, and donors around the world gave to his cause.

People were so touched by his generosity that they started sending him birthday cards, and there are so many that he can't bring them all home; they are being stored at his grandson's school. Moore is also being honored by the Royal Mail, with all letters sent this week marked with a stamp commemorating his birthday, and he has been made an honorary colonel. Moore told BBC News it feels "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers." Catherine Garcia

No shoes no mask no service
Costco is resuming normal shopping hours May 4, but masks are mandatory attire

1:29 a.m.
Costco
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

If you are looking for a return to normalcy — and who isn't? — Costco has you half-covered. The company announced Wednesday that most of its warehouse stores and gas stations will return to normal operating hours starting Monday, May 4, with just a few changes. Most prominently, members and employees will be required to wear face masks or other facial coverings; children 2 and under and people with certain medical conditions will be exempted.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," Costco said in a statement. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

The stores will also be restricted to members 60 and older and those with disabilities from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and health care workers, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders will be given priority access during all open hours. So things won't be completely back to normal — don't count on the giant packages of toilet paper being back in stock, for example — but it's a step. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Tree-planting program in Pakistan benefits out-of-work laborers and the environment

12:57 a.m.
A 2018 photo shows trees in Pakistan.
Farooq Naeem/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of laborers in Pakistan who were out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic are being hired by the government to plant millions of trees across the country.

To slow down the spread of COVID-19, the country went on lockdown late last month. Two years ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program, with the goal of planting that many trees over the course of five years in order to counter extreme weather linked to climate change. The program was briefly put on pause when the lockdown began, but Khan started it back up again, creating more than 63,600 jobs, Reuters reports.

There is a focus on hiring women and young people. Workers are all maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as they plant saplings, serve as forest firefighters, and set up nurseries. The goal is to plant 50 million trees this year on state-owned forest land, making this program beneficial for the laborers and the environment. "All of us now have a way of earning daily wages again to feed our families," construction worker Abdul Rahman told Reuters. Catherine Garcia

