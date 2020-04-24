See More Speed Reads
Trump confirms reports that he'll withhold a loan to the Post Office if the agency doesn't hike its shipping rates

2:16 p.m.
The Post Office needs cash.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump threatened the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, claiming that if it didn't raise its shipping prices then he wouldn't approve of the $10 billion loan currently in the works for the struggling agency. "The Post Office is a joke," Trump said, as reported by The Washington Post. "The Post Office should raise the price [of package delivery] four times … If they don't raise the price, I'm not signing anything."

As part of the $2 trillion CARES pandemic stimulus act that Trump signed into law last month, the Post Office was due to receive a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury, which Trump now says he will ask Secretary Steve Mnuchin to refuse to sign if the agency does not implement the changes desired by the administration. The Post Office is currently struggling from a plunge in revenues of about 30 percent due to the decline of business mail, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has frequently targeted the USPS for not charging Amazon higher packaging rates, The Washington Post notes, although "higher package rates could hurt the agency by artificially raising its prices above those of United Parcel Service and FedEx, analysts say." Read why The Week's Jeff Spross does not believe the USPS should be a business here. Jeva Lange

Man who peddles bleach as 'miracle cure' reportedly contacted Trump ahead of his bizarre disinfectant comments

3:38 p.m.

President Trump was allegedly the recipient of a letter from a man who peddles bleach as being a "miracle cure" in the days leading up to his controversial musings about using disinfectants to fight COVID-19, The Guardian has learned.

Mark Grenon, who is described by ABC News as being one of "the high priests of snake oil," had reportedly written to the White House with the claim that chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach, can "kill 99 percent of the pathogens in the body." On Facebook, Grenon celebrated Trump's discussion of disinfectants as being a possible cure, writing, "Trump has got the MMS and all the info!!! Things are happening folks! Lord help others to see the Truth!"

Grenon calls himself the "archbishop" of the Genesis II church in Florida and produces and distributes the "miracle mineral solution," or "MMS." He's pitched it as a fraudulent cure for all sorts of diseases, including cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and autism, The Guardian reports. While MMS has "a growing fanbase, often among people skeptical of modern medicine or desperate for miracle cures," according to a 2019 report by The Daily Beast, the FDA has stressed that "the solution, when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach which has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects." Doug Nash, the former mayor of San Juan Capistrano, California, has even claimed that MMS was responsible for the death of his wife.

Just last week, the FDA barred Genesis II from selling MMS, calling it "an unproven and potentially harmful treatment for COVID-19." Trump has since said that his interest in using disinfectant to combat the coronavirus was sarcastic. Jeva Lange

CBO predicts a 40 percent GDP drop this quarter

3:35 p.m.

The Congressional Budget Office has some pretty dismal predictions for the rest of the year.

In 2020's second fiscal quarter, which runs from April through June, the nonpartisan CBO expects the GDP to contract 39.6 percent year over year. That's an 11.8 percent drop from Q1, CBO predictions released Friday reveal.

The CBO chalks the massive Q2 contraction up to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and "the social distancing measures put in place to contain it." It then predicts economic activity will restart in Q3, leading to a 5.4 percent growth year over year in that quarter, or a 23.5 percent jump from Q2. But the unemployment rate will only continue to grow through Q2 and Q3, hitting an estimated 14 and 16 percent, respectively, the CBO estimates. Things will only start to rebound in Q4, which the CBO predicts will close with an 11.7 percent unemployment rate.

Recent efforts to mitigate these economic problems are expected to jack up the federal deficit to $3.7 trillion by the end of 2020, the CBO continues. The deficit will end up an estimated $2.7 trillion next year — both are up from the $1 trillion deficits the CBO predicted at the end of March. Kathryn Krawczyk

Travis Scott's 'virtual concert' was the biggest Fortnite event ever

1:44 p.m.

Epic Games announced Friday that Travis Scott's "virtual concert" on Fortnite drew 12.3 million concurrent players, a massive new record, ESPN reports. Previously the biggest event of the game had been a Marshmello virtual concert in 2019, which was attended by 10.7 million concurrent players.

"During the opening song a giant Scott stomped around the island, while players could run across the water to catch a glimpse," reported The Verge of Thursday night's event. "As the tracks changed, so did the visuals." Polygon called the concert "tremendous," adding that it "blew [the Marshmello show] out of the water."

Scott was overwhelmed by the raves, tweeting that "honestly today was one of the most inspiring days," although his own participation was cut short by his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, who adorably interrupted his livestream with a request for a movie. No worries, dad — Fortnite will be replaying the event over again on Friday night, with three more concerts scheduled for Saturday. Jeva Lange

Drug traffickers have a Wuhan problem

1:10 p.m.
Fentanyl pills.
DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Truly no industry has been left unscathed in the coronavirus crisis.

Before it saw its first COVID-19 cases, Wuhan, China, was a global hub for ingredients needed to make fentanyl and synthetic opioids. But Wuhan's chemical factories have shut down over the past few months, leading to shortages that have sent street drug prices soaring as far away as the United States, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wuhan's vendors used to ship chemicals worldwide, and "the biggest customers were Mexican drug cartels" that had shifted to fentanyl production after heroin became too expensive, the Times writes. But a lack of ingredients has translated to rising prices for street drugs in the U.S., where cartels' goods usually end up. Individual fentanyl pills have risen from an average of $5 each to $7, and a pound of methamphetamine has jumped from $1,000 to $1,400 a pound, a spokesperson for the San Diego field division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said.

Also cutting into the drug trade are border lockdowns and restrictions on international travel. While some officials have said border crackdowns would cut down on trafficking, increased anxiety during the pandemic has likely driven up drug usage, drug treatment experts tell the Times. And it has all led to gang members in Mexico complaining that their cartel bosses have not yet paid them, perhaps translating into March being Mexico's biggest month for homicides in two years. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump now claims comments about treating COVID-19 with disinfectants were sarcastic

1:02 p.m.

President Trump claimed Friday that he was only joking when he theorized about the medical benefits of injecting household disinfectants as a treatment for COVID-19. "I was asking it sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen," he said.

Trump's comments, though, were not interpreted as a joke at the time, prompting companies like Lysol to urge consumers not to ingest their products. The state of Maryland even confirmed Friday that it had "received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use" as it pertains to curing COVID-19.

On Thursday, Trump had mused with a straight face: "I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute — one minute — and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Trump has backtracked from controversy in the past by claiming his humor was misunderstood, such as when he famously asked Russian hackers to find Hillary Clinton's emails. Later asked to explain his comments, he had said "obviously I was being sarcastic," although Russia in fact began their first efforts to break into Clinton's servers the same day he'd asked, The New York Times has reported.

White House reporters were also incredulous that Trump had actually intended his disinfectant comments "sarcastically," particularly since he turned to the White House coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, to prompt her to clarify if people could also "enjoy the sun" and kill the virus at the same time.

"Not as a treatment," Dr. Birx had replied. Jeva Lange

Atlanta mayor continues push to 'stay home' as some nonessential Georgia businesses reopen

12:56 p.m.

Georgia is allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen in the state, but President Trump and the mayor of Atlanta are among those continuing to express strong disagreement.

Businesses in Georgia including barbershops, nail salons, bowling alleys, and gyms were permitted to start reopening Friday after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced this plan on Monday even as health experts said it was too soon, and governors in Tennessee and South Carolina unveiled similar plans. Under Georgia's plan, restaurants and theaters can start to reopen on Monday while following social distancing guidelines.

But President Trump, after reportedly initially backing the reopening idea privately, has been criticizing it in recent days, on Thursday reiterating that he's "not happy" after saying he "disagreed strongly" with it and worrying that COVID-19 is going "to flare up because you're deciding to do something that's not in the guidelines."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) is encouraging those in the state to not go out yet.

"Stay home," she told Good Morning America Friday. "Listen to the scientists. There is nothing essential about going to a bowling alley or getting a manicure in the middle of a pandemic."

Bottoms said it's "unacceptable" that there are "some who are willing to sacrifice lives for the sake of the economy." The mayors of Augusta and Savannah have also disagreed with Kemp's decision.

Some businesses permitted to reopen have said they won't do so, but the Times reports that on Friday, "lines started forming around 7 a.m. and snaked around some businesses" in the state. Brendan Morrow

Edit

The virtual NFL draft gave players major house (and boat) envy

11:59 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed for intimate glimpses inside of famous people's homes, and images during the NFL draft on Thursday did not disappoint. Fans and players alike were in awe over Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's $4.45 million house, complete with "a backyard fit for an art museum" — or a Parasite remake.

Marveled Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu, who previously played with Arizona, "No wonder they couldn't afford me anymore."

But even Kingsbury was upstaged when the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, showed up:

"Is Jerry Jones on a yacht?" asked the Houston Texans' J.J. Watt. Sure enough, Jones appeared to be either holed up in his $250 million megayacht — or in a space station — judging by the pictures. Jeva Lange

