Nice Postal Service You Have There...
The Trump administration reportedly wants control over U.S. Postal Service in return for emergency loan

2:45 a.m.

In its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, Congress authorized a $10 billion loan for the U.S. Postal Service, projecting a $13 billion shortfall this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its hit on mail, catalogs, and advertisements. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected a bipartisan push for a USPS bailout in the package, and before he approves the emergency USPS loan, he wants unprecedented leverage over how the independent agency is run, The Washington Post reports.

Mnuchin has been pushing for significant changes at the USPS since President Trump named them as a priority in an Oval Office meeting more than a year ago, the Post reports. Trump has publicly criticized the Postal Service for years, usually pairing his grievances with USPS management and Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Post.

Mnuchin, like Trump, wants the USPS to charge higher rates for package delivery — Trump reportedly wanted to double Amazon's rate, specifically — and Treasury officials tell the Post that Mnucin is also seeking authority to review senior hiring decisions, appoint the next postmaster general, and drive collective bargaining strategy to squeeze concessions out of the powerful postal unions. The USPS is also expected to play a larger role in the November election as people vote in their ballots.

Loan discussions are still ongoing. The USPS's business decisions are typically made by the five-member board of governors, appointed by the president, and the independent Postal Regulatory Commission. The board of governors has previously rejected Mnuchin's restructuring recommendations, the Post repots. Trump has frequently singled out Amazon in his USPS tweets and comments, claiming incorrectly that the Postal Service loses money by delivering Amazon's packages.

Raising the prices for package deliveries, the bright spot in USPS finances, could ease the Postal Service's financial woes — or it could push more package deliveries to FedEx, UPS, and Amazon's own delivery service, hurting USPS's bottom line. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
City of Juneau launches joke hotline so people can start their day with laughter

1:35 a.m.
A man using a telephone.
iStock

The city of Juneau, Alaska, hopes its new joke hotline will bring some levity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every morning by 10 a.m., one of three volunteers — two high school girls and a retired man — records a "good, clean, corny" joke for the hotline, recreation planner Dawn Welch told the Anchorage Daily News. Prior to the pandemic, people could call 907-586-0428 to get an update on the city's hiking program, but with that on hold for now, the line was free. "We thought, 'This is a perfect time to do this,'" Welch said.

The hotline launched on Tuesday, and so many people tried to call on Wednesday that it broke down, but by Thursday it was back up and running. "People just need a laugh," Welch said. Catherine Garcia

Following the Money
House creates new coronavirus oversight panel over GOP objections

1:10 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The House voted 388-5 on Thursday to send a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill to President Trump's desk, the third major pot of money Congress has dumped on the COVID-19 pandemic. But with socially distanced lawmakers gathered in face masks, the House also created a new 12-member coronavirus oversight committee along partisan lines, 212-182. Republicans objected to the panel, housed under the House Oversight Committee, arguing it is superfluous and would be used for partisan ends.

The new committee, led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), will be charged with overseeing how taxpayer money is used to address the coronavirus crisis; investigating any waste or mismanagement, the effectiveness of coronavirus legislation, and federal preparedness; and keeping an eye on the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis, Politico reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who will name seven of the 12 members, said the panel will focus less on Trump and more on people trying to exploit the crisis and misuse the unprecedented cascade of money pouring from Congress to blunt the crisis.

House Republicans noted there are already three oversight mechanisms created by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. But none of them are up and running yet. Trump fired Glenn Fine, the inspector general tapped by other inspectors general to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee overseeing the entire relief effort, and Trump's nominee for a different watchdog overseeing a $500 billion corporate loan program, Brian Miller, is a lawyer in Trump's White House, putting his Senate confirmation in doubt.

The five-member Congressional Oversight Commission does not yet have leader — Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have to agree on the chair — and until Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) were named to the panel last Friday, it had only one member, Bharat Ramamurti, a former top staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). With no staff, budget, or office, Bloomberg News reported, Ramamurti started his oversight duties with the only tool he had: his unverified Twitter account. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Oregon teen creates clear face masks to help the hearing-impaired

12:47 a.m.
A clear face mask.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

Eric Kim wants to make sure that amid the coronavirus pandemic, people who are hearing-impaired can communicate safely.

A high school junior living in Oregon, Kim lost the hearing in his left ear a few years ago. He had been volunteering at an elementary school for hearing-impaired children, and "wondered how these kids there would even be able to get masks and communicate so they could live life normally," he told The Oregonian.

Clear masks help people read lips and see facial expressions, and after Kim saw that Ashley Lawrence, a woman in Kentucky, was making them for people in her community, he decided to do the same thing. Lawrence gave him some tips on how to make the masks, and after he found clear fabric, he got to sewing.

"It was a lot harder than I thought," Kim said, since he had never sewed before. His mom helped him a little in the beginning, but "it took a lot of mistakes with the materials before I got used to it," he said. It takes him between three and four hours to make each one, and so far, he has churned out 13 masks — and has many more to send out. "As long as people keep requesting, I'll be making masks whenever I have time," he said. The masks are free, and Kim will send them anywhere. Catherine Garcia

Business
Ruth's Chris says it will repay $20 million in small business loans

April 23, 2020
Ruth's Chris Steak House in San Francisco.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Ruth's Hospitality Group, the owner of Ruth's Chris Steak House, announced on Thursday it will return the $20 million it received from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended for small businesses to pay their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The $349 billion program ran out of money quickly, and CNBC reports that nearly $600 million was given out to roughly 150 public companies. The Treasury Department has asked those companies to return their money.

There are more than 100 Ruth's Chris restaurants in North America, and the company was able to receive $10 million in loans for both of its subsidiaries. "We intended to repay this loan in adherence with government guidelines, but as we learned more about the funding limitation of the program and the unintended impact, we have decided to accelerate that repayment," Ruth's Chris President and CEO Cheryl J. Henry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack announced it would return its $10 million loan, after becoming aware "the first phase of the PPP was underfunded and many who need it most haven't gotten any assistance." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Doctors implore people to ignore Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19

April 23, 2020

After President Trump discussed the possibility of injecting disinfectant into the lungs of people with coronavirus, doctors immediately began condemning his remarks, calling them "exceptionally dangerous."

During Thursday's coronavirus briefing, a Homeland Security Department official mentioned research regarding the coronavirus and the effect light has on killing it. Trump then shared a few of his own ideas, one of them involving hitting the body with a "tremendous" amount of ultraviolet or "very powerful light." Disinfectants like bleach can "knock" the coronavirus out "in a minute," Trump said, wondering aloud if there is "a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, because you can see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that. So, you're going to have to use medical doctors with it, but it sounds interesting to me."

When not used properly, disinfectants are dangerous, said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and NBC News contributor. "Any amount of bleach or isopropyl alcohol or any kind of common household cleaner is inappropriate for ingestion even in small amounts. Small amounts are deadly," he continued, adding that the idea of "injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous. It's a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves."

Online, several doctors agreed with Gupta, and it wasn't just physicians speaking out:

For several weeks, Trump touted the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, to fight COVID-19. In March, an Arizona man died and his wife became extremely ill after they ingested aquarium additive containing chloroquine phosphate, with the woman saying they heard Trump talk about the potential benefits of chloroquine during a televised briefing. Trump's cavalier remarks on medications and treatment are "exceptionally dangerous," Gupta said. "There's people who hang on to every word of the president." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump again says he's 'not happy' with Brian Kemp reopening nonessential businesses in Georgia

April 23, 2020
Brian Kemp.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump reiterated on Thursday that he is "not happy" about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) decision to start reopening nonessential businesses like barber shops and nail salons on Friday, saying he doesn't want COVID-19 "to flare up because you're deciding to do something that's not in the guidelines."

Trump told reporters at Wednesday's coronavirus briefing that he'd let Kemp know he "disagreed strongly" with what he was doing because it was "just too soon." He was singing a different tune on Tuesday, people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times, as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both let Kemp know during separate phone calls that they supported what he was doing.

These mixed messages are confusing Kemp, the Times reports, especially because he has been a vocal supporter of the president. Trump does have a reason to be irritated with Kemp, officials said: Last year, Kemp did not appoint Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to a vacant Senate seat. Collins is a staunch Trump supporter who defended him throughout the House impeachment inquiry.

As of Thursday evening, Georgia has more than 21,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 872 deaths. Health experts say it's too soon to open businesses, as there isn't nearly enough COVID-19 testing happening, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and other local leaders say they were not consulted on the matter. Trump has pivoted over the last week, saying states need to follow a phased system to reopen businesses while at the same time encouraging protesters to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia — states with Democratic governors and strict social distancing guidelines. Catherine Garcia

treat yo self 2020
Parks and Recreation is returning with scripted reunion special to raise money for Feeding America

April 23, 2020
Parks and Recreation
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Next week, get ready to treat yo self.

Parks and Recreation is returning for a special reunion episode to raise money for coronavirus relief, and stars Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are all on board, NBC has announced.

This won't be a simple cast reunion, though, but rather a scripted special set within the world of the show, following Poehler's Leslie Knope as she is "determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing." The special will benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, and $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21 by State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, the announcement said.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," executive producer Michael Schur said. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The announcement also mentions that "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in," and Ben Schwartz has already suggested on Twitter he's returning as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein. This special comes more than five years after Parks and Recreation concluded its seven-season run. It's set to air on April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Brendan Morrow

The Week Logo
